Man dead in hit and run in Phoenix

By Vic Verbalaitis, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

A man died after being hit by a car on Monday night in Phoenix, police said.

Officials said that the car involved in the collision left the scene before authorities arrived.

Around 7 p.m., Phoenix police officers were dispatched near North 35th and Grand avenues for reports of a pedestrian injured in the roadway, authorities said. The Phoenix Fire Department pronounced the man dead on the scene and his identity was not released.

Detectives investigated the incident and learned that the victim was in the curb lane of North Grand Avenue when an unknown vehicle struck him and continued driving northbound. Impairment of the driver was unknown, police said.

Phoenix police said that the details of this collision were still under investigation.

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

