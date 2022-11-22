Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Related
Another gun found in a Robbinsdale area school
CRYSTAL, Minnesota — Robbinsdale Area Schools and Crystal Police confirm another incident of a gun brought to school in the Robbinsdale district, the fourth such report in recent weeks. The latest incident happened Wednesday at Neill Elementary School in Crystal. Police said staff members working with the Adventure Club...
Prior Lake standoff ends peacefully
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. — Prior Lake police say a standoff in Prior Lake ended peacefully after almost nine hours. A post to the city's Facebook page says officers responded to the Kwik Trip on Fish Point Road around 1:20 p.m. after reports of a man digging through the convenience store's dumpster.
Hastings Star Gazette
Hastings School Board Member-elect Mark Zuzek arrested for DWI
Hastings School Board-elect Mark Zuzek was arrested on DWI charges on Nov. 17. According to the criminal complaint, Zuzek was stopped by Woodbury police on the morning of Nov. 17. Police responded to a report of a vehicle that had run over a stop sign and was driving recklessly, and they stopped Zuzek after witnessing him swerving across the road.
Extremely drunk driver arrested in Chaska
Chaska police arrested a man on the eve of Thanksgiving for a DWI, with the man's preliminary breath test at the scene registering more than four times the legal limit. "Unfortunately, it was just a matter of time before a DWI investigation occurred tonight," Chaska PD tweeted at 10:44 p.m. Wednesday. "This man was pulled over after someone called 911 to report his poor driving conduct. He couldn’t perform any of the field sobriety tests, but he thought could drive…"
Man waves replica assault weapon at drivers in downtown Minneapolis
A man is in custody after causing a scare in downtown Minneapolis on Wednesday night. According to Minneapolis police, the department's new chief, Brian O'Hara, saw a driver "erratically weaving through traffic near the 700 block of Hennepin Ave." before a man got out of the vehicle and "began brandishing the pictured replica assault weapon and waving it at nearby vehicles."
swnewsmedia.com
Reentry home for former incarcerated met with more pushback at Prior Lake city council meeting
The Prior Lake City Council was met with pushback from several residents during a public forum regarding a reentry home in Prior Lake that is currently being renovated to accommodate formerly incarcerated people as they reintegrate into society. According to previous reporting, last year, Scott County, in partnership with Damascus...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Shooting Victim ID’d as Former Park Center Student
Family identified Friday’s Brooklyn Park shooting victim as Syoka Siko. Police say Siko and another 17-year-old were shot at an apartment complex, then located in a vehicle on an exit ramp in north Minneapolis. Siko played on the Park Center basketball team last year. According to the family, Syoka...
fox9.com
Bloomington restaurant shooting: Nearby business owners react
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - It was chaos and confusion at the Penn Lake Shopping Center on the day before Thanksgiving. "The first thing I saw was a cop running by with his gun out. We don't like it. It's getting tiresome to be honest with you," said Instant Replay Sports manager Andy Knaeble.
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer Badger
K9 Officer Badger and Officer Andy HelgersonPhoto byEagan Police Department. It is with great sadness that we report that the Eagan Police Department announced on their Facebook this afternoon that their retired K9 Officer Badger died unexpectedly last night, Monday, November 21, 2022. The Eagan Police Department said that K9 Officer Badger joined their department in 2012 and was paired with Officer and handler Andy Helgerson. Officer Helgerson and Badger worked together until 2021, which was when Badger retired from the force.
ccxmedia.org
North Hennepin Designated ‘Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation Campus Center’
North Hennepin Community College received an important designation earlier this month when it was designated as a “Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation Campus Center.”. The designation will help the college promote racial healing on campus and throughout Brooklyn Park. “The entire purpose of this is action planning. Action planning...
fox9.com
MPD asks public help locating two abducted children
(FOX 9) - The Minneapolis Police Department is using social media to ask the public’s help in locating two children that it believes were abducted earlier today. According to police, Shaniya Nicole, 18, was on a court ordered supervised visit with her children Ayla Jackson, 3, and Messiah Bailey, 1, when she illegally left the supervised visitation with both children in her custody.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Family Speaks About Slain Son, ‘None of Us Parents Should Bury our Kids’
Fred and Alvera Voss remember their son Syoka Siko, 17, who died after being shot at an apartment last Friday. See story here. “I would love to know who did this to my son because nobody should deserve to die like that,” said Alvera Voss. “Syoka will forever remain like my little boy.”
WI State Patrol: Minnesota woman arrested for OWI in Jackson County had four children in vehicle
State troopers who arrested a Minnesota woman for an OWI Wednesday morning say four children under the age of 6 were in the vehicle.
fox9.com
Driver who killed Minneapolis protester in 2021 sentenced
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The man who drove a car into a group of protesters, killing one person, in Minneapolis in June 2021 was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison. Nicholas Kraus, of St. Paul, pleaded guilty in October to two of the three charges against him: second-degree assault and second-degree murder in the incident that killed Deona Marie Knajdek on June 13, 2021. A third charge of second-degree assault was dropped as part of the deal.
fox9.com
Family, friends remember Albertville shooting victim
Family and friends of Yaseen Thomas Johnson expressed their remorse outside the Hennepin County courthouse Tuesday. FOX 9's Paul Blume has the latest on a shooting that was the result of a pair of sneaker sale, according to authorities.
Arrest made after residents report suspicious man in Isanti area
A 45-year-old Wyoming, Minnesota man has been arrested for burglary after he entered multiple buildings in Isanti County Monday morning. Just after 10 a.m., deputies from the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a suspicious man wearing camouflage walking around the outside of a building on the 3100 block of 305th Avenue Northeast in Isanti Township.
Driver who crashed into Uptown protesters sentenced to 20 years in prison
Nicholas Kraus, the man who pled guilty to second-degree murder and assault for driving into a group of protesters in Uptown Minneapolis and killing one, will be sentenced today.
Help sought after woman assaulted near Southdale mall in Edina
Edina police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a noisy SUV that was involved in the assault and attempted robbery of a woman near Southdale Center on Nov. 13. The crime happened around 8:30 p.m. when the driver of a the SUV – described as dark-colored with a loud muffler – pulled up to a woman who was standing on the corner of York Avenue and 69th Street near the One Southdale Place apartment complex.
fox9.com
Bloomington restaurant fatal shooting: Suspect arrested in Oklahoma
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police have arrested a 47-year-old Texas man in connection to the deadly shooting at Co Tu Oriental Cuisine Restaurant in Bloomington on Wednesday. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges on Wednesday called the suspect a "cold-blooded killer," saying he walked into the restaurant near West 89th...
Ellison seeks public feedback on Fairview-Sanford merger
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is asking for the public’s input on a proposed merger between Minneapolis-based Fairview Health Services and another major healthcare company. Earlier this month, Fairview announced it intends to merge with Sioux Falls-based Sanford Health next year. The new entity would operate under the Sanford...
Comments / 1