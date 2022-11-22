Read full article on original website
St. Louis region finalizing spending plans for the $790 million received in Rams relocation settlementJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
World Record Holder Will Run Olivette, Missouri Turkey TrotGreg Wilson, CFAOlivette, MO
5 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The richest person in St. Louis, MissouriLuay RahilSaint Louis, MO
The Symbol of St. Louis: Stan “The Man” MusialIBWAASaint Louis, MO
5-year-old calls 911 when Missouri mom suddenly goes into labor
Five-year-old King called 911 and helped save the day when his mom went into labor and quickly gave birth at their house.
Federal judge rejects daughter’s request to attend Kevin Johnson’s execution
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A federal judge has rejected a 19-year-old’s request to attend her father’s execution next week in Missouri. Kevin Johnson faces death by injection Tuesday for killing Kirkwood, Missouri, Police Officer William McEntee in 2005. Johnson’s lawyers have appeals pending that seek to spare...
Affton woman’s fight to get pandemic funds may lead to new bill
The plight of an 80-year-old worker from Affton may lead to new state legislation.
Wife dies, husband rescued after overnight hiking trip in the Narrows at Zion National Park
SPRINGDALE, Utah (KTVX) — A married couple’s 16-mile hike through the Narrows at the Zion National Park ended tragically just days before Thanksgiving. Park visitors told shuttle drivers on Wednesday that they had seen an injured man and unresponsive woman in the Narrows, a popular hiking spot in the Utah national park, according to the National Park Service.
Revised property tax bills going to residents in Gravois Creek Sewer District
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Due to a miscalculation, St. Louis County will send all new property tax bills to residents in the Gravois Creek Sewer District. Collector of Revenue Mark Devore is sending a letter to approximately 15,300 customers, along with the new bills, explaining the error. Turns...
Huge crowds hit the stores for Black Friday
Large crowds flocked to the stores in search of Black Friday bargains.
World’s largest active volcano continues to rumble in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KHON) — Mauna Loa remains in a yellow advisory with dozens of small daily earthquakes, a sign that the large volcano could be headed toward eruption. The unrest began back in July and peaked in September with 40 to 50 small earthquakes a day. Recently, there have been about 10 to 20.
Shop locally after Black Friday for small business, Saturday
The search for deals and steals doesn't end on Black Friday. Small-business Saturday is today.
Chiefs-Rams: Stafford out, Los Angeles to start backup-QB Bryce Perkins
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, but the reigning Super Bowl champions will look quite different than how they did in February. The Rams are off to a slow start and have been...
Chiefs to face Rams for first time since epic 2018 game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs were oh-so close to playing in the Super Bowl in February. On Sunday, they’ll get to face each other under far different circumstances at Arrowhead Stadium. The Rams are off to a 3-7 start, the...
