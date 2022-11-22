ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Kilgore College Rangerettes set to perform with Mariah Carey at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade finale

By Luke Whitney
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rtgBM_0jKT7qhB00

KILGORE, Texas ( KETK ) – The Kilgore Rangerettes will be performing with Mariah Carey in the finale of this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade in New York.

Bear Creek Smokehouse owner shares Thanksgiving secret, ‘You’re going to think I’m crazy’

For the finale performance with the Christmas pop icon, the Rangerettes will be in special costumes.

During the parade march, the Rangerettes will be in their traditional red, white and blue uniforms.

Rangerettes Forever will also be opening the parade in true Macy’s fashion so make sure to look out for the maroon cheer uniforms.

The parade is set to begin at 8 a.m. on Thursday and will be airing on KETK NBC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5fUY_0jKT7qhB00


Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TVLine

East New York: Amanda Warren Is 'Tickled Pink' About Show's Success, Teases 'Special Moment' in Fall Finale

The early success of the CBS drama East New York has been no less than “an embarrassment of riches” for series lead Amanda Warren. In the freshman drama, Warren stars as Regina Haywood, the newly promoted Deputy Inspector of the 74th Precinct — a working-class neighborhood on the edge of Brooklyn in the midst of social upheaval and the early seeds of gentrification. Having family ties to the area, Haywood is out to deploy creative methods to protect her community, though her valiant effort thus far has met all manner of (not-insurmountable) roadblocks. The series’ cast also includes Emmy winner Jimmy Smits...
BROOKLYN, NY
Wallpaper*

Rockefeller Center unveils new look in time for its Christmas tree lighting

The recent revitalisation of Rockefeller Center has drawn visitors from both near and far to its well-honed curation of retail, culinary and design-savvy offerings. It’s a revolution that has been quietly happening over the past few years, first with the transformation of a 1930s rooftop space, perched on top of Radio City Music Hall, into Radio Park – a half-acre garden and terrace available for business tenants to use – by the landscape design firm HM White in 2021, followed by the makeover of the lobby in 50 Rockefeller Plaza by the New York design firm Studio Mellone, that was unveiled earlier this year. Even its iconic ice-skating rink enjoyed a new second life as the roller-skating disco, Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace, during summer 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Thousands of NYC seniors get special Thanksgiving delivery

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Thousands of New York City seniors were treated to Thanksgiving dinner without the stress and mess of cooking it themselves. Hundreds of volunteers prepared and delivered more than 16,000 meals to homebound seniors across the five boroughs, according to Citymeals on Wheels. Citymeals on Wheels has been feeding New Yorkers for […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Things to do this weekend across the New York City area

NEW YORK - From ginger bread houses to Christmas carols, here’s a look at what’s happening this weekend across New Jersey and New York City:. STARTING SATURDAY: See the world's largest gingerbread village right in Manhattan. Experience Ginger Bread Lane at Essex Market on the Lower East Side. There will be 500 ginger bread houses decked with jelly bean roofs and candy cane decor. It's all made up of over 300 pounds of gingerbread and over 2,600 pounds of icing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.9 WOUR

15 Christmas Displays in New York to Put You in the Holiday Spirit

There's nothing like spending an evening with your family and enjoying all the holidays have to offer. From thousands of twinkling Christmas lights and beautiful decorations to seasonal music everywhere you go, there's so much to enjoy. Neighborhoods light up for the Christmas season as front lawns transform into a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Celebrate Thanksgiving Eve in Bay Ridge

Happy Thanksgiving Eve! In Bay Ridge, the night before Thanksgiving is celebrated with friends. 1) Screaming Broccolli will play at Wicked Monk starting at 11:00 pm – 3rd Avenue and 95th Street. 2) Baci Ristorante at 8424 – 3rd Avenue from 7:00 to 12:00 pm. 3) PC’s Bar...
RIDGE, NY
sarahfunky.com

Top Cities New Yorkers Are Moving to

Although New York is amazing, an increasing number of people are moving out of it. The reality is that job opportunities are fewer than before. This, combined with a high cost of living, makes NYC an unsuitable location for many. Furthermore, the New York City lifestyle isn’t for everyone. It is always busy, loud, and filled with crowds. Living in a place like this can be exciting, especially when you are young. However, it can become a little too much after a while. Luckily, there are many great places you can relocate to and call your new home. These five cities New Yorkers are moving to offer a great lifestyle you will surely be happy with.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Harlem restaurant vandalized and robbed, community rallies to help keep it open

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Russell Jackson is fighting to keep his Harlem restaurant afloat. His business on Frederick Douglass Boulevard was vandalized and robbed. Now, his community is coming together to help save the much-loved restaurant. Like many other businesses in Harlem, Reverence struggled to stay open during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. But Jackson […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Vogue Magazine

This Community-Effort Backyard Brooklyn Wedding Came Together in Under a Week

Politics and culture writer Ashley Reese and Brooklyn Law School student Rob Stengel’s eight-year romance began in 2014—with just a tiny hint of deception. The two met on OkCupid and planned their first date at a Williamsburg bar called Burnside because, as Ashley says, “We each assumed that the other seemed like the cool North Brooklyn type, although it turned out that neither of us lived in that part of Brooklyn.” The two quickly recovered from that initial misread, and after a few years of dating, moved into an apartment in Bed-Stuy together, spending their time traveling, backpacking—much to Ashley’s self-described “initial chagrin”—and eating and drinking their way through New York.
BROOKLYN, NY
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

27K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy