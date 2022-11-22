ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man sentenced in armed St. Louis carjacking involving infant

By Joey Schneider
 3 days ago

ST. LOUIS – A judge has sentenced a man who carjacked a mother at gunpoint last year in St. Louis, taking off in her car after she placed her infant child into a car seat.

Bryant Carless, 32, has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison. He previously pleaded guilty to one carjacking charge and a charge of possession and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Investigators say, on Oct. 28, 2021, Carless approached a woman after she placed her child into a car seat. He then pointed a gun and demanded her keys.

Police tracked down the stolen Elantra, and he later escaped from the car. After police detained him, they found the woman’s wallet, keys and a Taurus 9mm pistol, according to a plea agreement.

