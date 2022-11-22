Read full article on original website
‘Negligence is indefensible’: TN Democrats ask Gov. Bill Lee to take immediate action to reform DCS
In a letter addressed to Governor Bill Lee, 11 Democratic state legislators say it is "simply cruel" for the state to not take immediate action to reform the Tennessee Department of Children's Services.
Tennessee Tribune
Reporter Dragged From Meet Sues TN Justice
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., — A journalist has filed a lawsuit against Tennessee’s chief justice alleging that he conspired to have him falsely imprisoned and arrested covering a judicial conference. David Tulis of NoogaRadio Network and 96.9 FM is demanding a jury trial in U.S. District Court in Nashville to...
Number of Tennessee residents on food stamps hits 19-year low
(The Center Square) - The number of individuals receiving food stamps in Tennessee has dropped to the lowest levels since November 2003, according to data released by the federal government. There were 786,502 people receiving food assistance in Tennessee in August 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which recently updated its data on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. By comparison, in the wake of the recession of 2009,...
actionnews5.com
‘Understaffed,’ ‘disorganized,’ and ‘underfunded’: Tenn. lawmakers plead for DCS assistance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The death of a toddler who was placed in a rehab facility with her parents by the Department of Children’s Services (DCS) is the tipping point for state lawmakers from Shelby County. They’re asking Tennessee Governor Bill Lee to dip into the state’s billion-dollar budget...
wpln.org
A Tennessee lawmaker says toll roads are not off the table in discussion to ease congestion across the state
Governor Bill Lee says he’s heard all the complaints Tennesseans have about our roadways, and he says his main focus during his second term will be improving infrastructure. “I hear about this everyday — whether it’s at a political event, a campaign event or at a meeting at my office or sitting around at your dinner table — I bet that you talk about the fact there is too much congestion, too much traffic and too many potholes,” Lee said in his victory speech earlier this month after securing another four-year term.
Tennessee getting hit by early severe flu season
Tennessee is one of four states in the CDC's highest category for flu spread.
WDEF
Hamilton County political leaders discuss drag show bill
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — An upcoming bill in the Tennessee legislature is being viewed in a new light following the weekend’s deadly shooting in Colorado Springs. The state legislation would make drag shows inaccessible for Tennesseans younger than 18. State Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson says the...
WSMV
Tenn., Ky. AGs seek to help customers of Pink Energy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nine state attorneys general, including Tennessee’s Attorney General, are going after five solar lending companies saying customers were sold a product that is “not functioning.”. The company at the center of the investigation is Pink Energy, also the subject of several stories by the...
chattanoogacw.com
What does it take to be a foster parent in Tennessee?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On average, there are approximately 8,000 children in foster care and there are about 350 children in full guardianship who are available for adoption in Tennessee who don’t have an identified foster or foster home. That's according to nonprofit organization Youth Villages. FOX 17...
Tennessee students are ‘flipping over desks’ and making school threats. Why is that behavior becoming more common?
After multiple threats were reported at Middle Tennessee schools last week, experts explain why students appear to be displaying more "disruptive" and violent behaviors.
WSMV
Tennessee State Senator pleads guilty to federal fraud charges
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee State Senator Brian Kelsey pleaded guilty to campaign finance charges on Tuesday. Kelsey pleaded guilty to violating campaign finance laws and conspiring to defraud the Federal Election Commission (FEC) as part of his 2016 campaign for U.S. Congress, according to officials. Both Kelsey and Joshua...
Flooded Graves in the Tennessee Valley: A Rare Look When the Water Level is Low
A lake can hold many secrets underneath her deep murky veil of water. When the water level is low and the the lake pulls back her veil for a moment, we can get a glimpse into that secret world - and it's often a glimpse into history. Underneath the lakes of the Tennessee Valley lie flooded places that people once called home. There were farms, homes, schools, churches, and graves. What happened to those places in the Tennessee Valley when the lakes were formed? Come with me down another rabbit hole and see what secrets the lakes hold. Flooded graves in the Tennessee Valley: a rare look when the water level is low.
Efforts to make Tennessee the Hollywood of the South
Cast and crew said they love filming in Tennessee; the variety of the terrain, the weather, hospitality and delicious food are among the reasons, and with a little more help from the state, they said Tennessee could become the Hollywood of the South.
Middle TN schools closing due to sickness
Three Middle Tennessee school districts have announced all schools in their respective districts will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 22, due to high numbers of illness-related absences.
cbtnews.com
LG Chem invest billions to build battery cathode plant for EVs in Tennessee
LG Chem announced an investment of $3.2 billion to build a battery cathode facility in Clarksville, Tennessee. This action represents the largest foreign direct investment in the state and is anticipated to generate 860 new jobs. The 420-acre plant is the largest of its kind ever built in the United States to support electric vehicle batteries.
TWRA: ‘Don’t veer for a deer’ when driving on Tennessee roadways
TWRA spokesman Officer Matt Cameron took to social media this week to remind drivers "don't veer for a deer."
Tennessee drivers concerned with dangerous stretch of I-65 amid widening project
Crashes along the stretch of I-65 appear to be getting worse, and the issue mounted on Nov. 9 when there was an 11 car pile up on the interstate.
Tennessee’s top 5 most expensive homes on the market
For many, the cooldown of Nashville's piping-hot housing market is welcomed news, especially for those with a new home on the top of their Christmas wish list.
‘Our lives are not the same’: Woman who lost husband urges people not to drive drunk over holidays
During the time of the year when drunk driving crashes tend to increase the most, Melinda Campbell hopes her story can help highlight the importance of designating a sober driver or finding an alternate way to get home.
Here is a list of food pantries across East Tennessee that can help families eat
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The holidays are fast approaching. As they get closer, it can seem like the price of food is just getting higher. Even though the rate of inflation has slowed down, the price of common grocery items is still tightening family budgets across East Tennessee. There are...
