Tennessee State

Tennessee Tribune

Reporter Dragged From Meet Sues TN Justice

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., — A journalist has filed a lawsuit against Tennessee’s chief justice alleging that he conspired to have him falsely imprisoned and arrested covering a judicial conference. David Tulis of NoogaRadio Network and 96.9 FM is demanding a jury trial in U.S. District Court in Nashville to...
The Center Square

Number of Tennessee residents on food stamps hits 19-year low

(The Center Square) - The number of individuals receiving food stamps in Tennessee has dropped to the lowest levels since November 2003, according to data released by the federal government. There were 786,502 people receiving food assistance in Tennessee in August 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which recently updated its data on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. By comparison, in the wake of the recession of 2009,...
wpln.org

A Tennessee lawmaker says toll roads are not off the table in discussion to ease congestion across the state

Governor Bill Lee says he’s heard all the complaints Tennesseans have about our roadways, and he says his main focus during his second term will be improving infrastructure. “I hear about this everyday — whether it’s at a political event, a campaign event or at a meeting at my office or sitting around at your dinner table — I bet that you talk about the fact there is too much congestion, too much traffic and too many potholes,” Lee said in his victory speech earlier this month after securing another four-year term.
WDEF

Hamilton County political leaders discuss drag show bill

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — An upcoming bill in the Tennessee legislature is being viewed in a new light following the weekend’s deadly shooting in Colorado Springs. The state legislation would make drag shows inaccessible for Tennesseans younger than 18. State Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson says the...
WSMV

Tenn., Ky. AGs seek to help customers of Pink Energy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nine state attorneys general, including Tennessee’s Attorney General, are going after five solar lending companies saying customers were sold a product that is “not functioning.”. The company at the center of the investigation is Pink Energy, also the subject of several stories by the...
chattanoogacw.com

What does it take to be a foster parent in Tennessee?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On average, there are approximately 8,000 children in foster care and there are about 350 children in full guardianship who are available for adoption in Tennessee who don’t have an identified foster or foster home. That's according to nonprofit organization Youth Villages. FOX 17...
WSMV

Tennessee State Senator pleads guilty to federal fraud charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee State Senator Brian Kelsey pleaded guilty to campaign finance charges on Tuesday. Kelsey pleaded guilty to violating campaign finance laws and conspiring to defraud the Federal Election Commission (FEC) as part of his 2016 campaign for U.S. Congress, according to officials. Both Kelsey and Joshua...
April Killian

Flooded Graves in the Tennessee Valley: A Rare Look When the Water Level is Low

A lake can hold many secrets underneath her deep murky veil of water. When the water level is low and the the lake pulls back her veil for a moment, we can get a glimpse into that secret world - and it's often a glimpse into history. Underneath the lakes of the Tennessee Valley lie flooded places that people once called home. There were farms, homes, schools, churches, and graves. What happened to those places in the Tennessee Valley when the lakes were formed? Come with me down another rabbit hole and see what secrets the lakes hold. Flooded graves in the Tennessee Valley: a rare look when the water level is low.
cbtnews.com

LG Chem invest billions to build battery cathode plant for EVs in Tennessee

LG Chem announced an investment of $3.2 billion to build a battery cathode facility in Clarksville, Tennessee. This action represents the largest foreign direct investment in the state and is anticipated to generate 860 new jobs. The 420-acre plant is the largest of its kind ever built in the United States to support electric vehicle batteries.
