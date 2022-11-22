ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 3

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

FIRST ALERT: Deeper look at Mauna Loa PLUS heavy pockets of rain on Maui

A flood watch has been posted statewide for Monday, but trades should return by week's end. An area of tropical moisture is expected to increase humidity and the chance of showers by late Sunday or Monday. Gusty trades declining for the next several days. Updated: Nov. 25, 2022 at 4:30...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Flood watch issued statewide as area of possible heavy rain approaches

Despite inflation-driven price hikes, business is brisk at Christmas tree sellers. Inflation is driving up prices for just about everything, including Christmas trees. But that isn’t stopping people from getting into the holiday spirit. Hawaii football falls to San Jose State, 27-14 to close out the 2022 season. Updated:...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

First Alert Forecast: Flood watch posted for the entire state, heavy rainfall possible

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A statewide Flood Watch is on until 6 pm tonight. A trend toward muggier and wetter weather is expected to begin tonight, then continue through Monday night, bringing some widespread beneficial rain to most areas. Light to moderate southeast to south winds will develop Monday and Tuesday, with a few locally heavy downpours possible. Shower coverage will be on the decline and sunshine will be on the increase by mid week, with a more typical trade wind weather pattern developing Wednesday night and holding in place through next weekend.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

When to expect vog to hit your area

MAUNA LOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The USGS was at the summit of Mauna Loa Monday collecting information to update things such as flow maps and vog dispersion models. According to the Mauna Kea Weather Center’s website, vog is expected to impact Hilo, Hamakua and Kohala districts. They warn that air quality may change rapidly as […]
HILO, HI
KHON2

Fire and Ice: Mauna Kea snow, Mauna Loa lava

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The islands of Hawaii are best known for fire, in the form of volcano eruptions. And as Mauna Loa continues to erupt, Mauna Kea is also showing off–in the form of ice. The current warnings at the summit of Mauna Kea include an ice warning and a wind chill advisory along with […]
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

More clouds and showers on the way

A dry weekend will give way to more tropical moisture in the coming week. First Alert: High Surf Warning posted for North Facing Shores statewide - clipped version. Today locally windy conditions will diminish dropping below advisory levels later this afternoon, then remaining breezy through this evening. The winds will further weaken Saturday, which should allow for some local afternoon sea breeze and night time land breeze circulations into Sunday. High Surf Warning for the North facing shores of most Hawaiian Islands. A large swell NNE swell will move into Hawaiian waters with warning level surf lasting through Saturday. High Surf Warnings (HSW) for north facing shores will likely be dropped into the High Surf Advisory range by Saturday night. High Surf Advisory conditions are likely for north facing shores from Saturday night through Sunday.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Warning-level surf closes beaches across state, washes over roadways

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Warning-level surf closed beaches on Hawaii Island, with some of the swell washing rocks and debris on some east shores exposed to an extra large north-northwest swell. On Hawaii Island, officials have closed off Keokea Beach Park in North Kohala and Coconut Island and Onekahakaha Beach Park...
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Health Department: Vog poised to be a growing threat as eruption continues

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Health Department said the eruption at Mauna Loa could negatively impact air quality, and is urging those with respiratory conditions to take precautions. On Monday, air quality monitors were not showing any problem areas in population centers. Air Quality Resources. “However, the eruption could cause...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Shelters open in Kaʻū, Kona amidst Mauna Loa eruption

HAWAI'I ISLAND (KITV4) -- The County of Hawaiʻi has opened shelters in Kaʻū at the Robert Herkes Gymnasium in Pāhala and at the Old Airport Gymnasium (Kailua Park) in Kailua-Kona amidst reports of self-evacuations along the South Kona coast. Multiple images have surfaced on social media...
KAILUA-KONA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Beachgoers urged to be vigilant as ‘powerful’ north swell produces high surf

Despite inflation-driven price hikes, business is brisk at Christmas tree sellers. Inflation is driving up prices for just about everything, including Christmas trees. But that isn’t stopping people from getting into the holiday spirit. Flood watch issued statewide as area of possible heavy rain approaches. Updated: 5 hours ago.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Mauna Loa eruption migrates to northeast rift zone

Incredible video huge lava fountains shooting up from Mauna Loa's summit. While there is no immediate threat to downslope communities, authorities are urging residents to remain vigilant. Monday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated: 27 minutes ago. |. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center,...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Beach parks in North Kohala and Hilo remain closed due to high surf

Beach parks in North Kohala and Hilo remain closed today due to high surf. The National Weather Service issued a high surf warning Thursday for north-facing shores through Saturday morning. Hawai‘i County announced Keokea in North Kohala and Coconut Island and Onekahakaha in Hilo closed this morning due to the dangerous surf.
HILO, HI
natureworldnews.com

Severe Weather Looms Over Hawaii as Thanksgiving Approaches, Forecast Shows Strong Damaging Winds, Scattered Showers

As Thanksgiving approaches, the NWS forecast indicates that Hawaii will experience severe weather, including damaging winds and sporadic showers which will affect all islands. Due to the possibility of Thanksgiving Day being affected by strong northeast winds and a sizable north swell, the National Weather Service in Honolulu issued a Special Weather Statement on Tuesday.
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy