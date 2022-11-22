Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
FIRST ALERT: Deeper look at Mauna Loa PLUS heavy pockets of rain on Maui
A flood watch has been posted statewide for Monday, but trades should return by week's end. An area of tropical moisture is expected to increase humidity and the chance of showers by late Sunday or Monday. Gusty trades declining for the next several days. Updated: Nov. 25, 2022 at 4:30...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Flood watch issued statewide as area of possible heavy rain approaches
Despite inflation-driven price hikes, business is brisk at Christmas tree sellers. Inflation is driving up prices for just about everything, including Christmas trees. But that isn’t stopping people from getting into the holiday spirit. Hawaii football falls to San Jose State, 27-14 to close out the 2022 season. Updated:...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Flood watch issued as system approaches state, packing potential for heavy rains
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for all main Hawaiian islands until 6 p.m. Monday as an area of deep moisture approaches the state from the south. The rainfall may be light at first, but heavier, slow-moving showers are expected to develop, increasing the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Forecast: Flood watch posted for the entire state, heavy rainfall possible
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A statewide Flood Watch is on until 6 pm tonight. A trend toward muggier and wetter weather is expected to begin tonight, then continue through Monday night, bringing some widespread beneficial rain to most areas. Light to moderate southeast to south winds will develop Monday and Tuesday, with a few locally heavy downpours possible. Shower coverage will be on the decline and sunshine will be on the increase by mid week, with a more typical trade wind weather pattern developing Wednesday night and holding in place through next weekend.
When to expect vog to hit your area
MAUNA LOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The USGS was at the summit of Mauna Loa Monday collecting information to update things such as flow maps and vog dispersion models. According to the Mauna Kea Weather Center’s website, vog is expected to impact Hilo, Hamakua and Kohala districts. They warn that air quality may change rapidly as […]
Fire and Ice: Mauna Kea snow, Mauna Loa lava
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The islands of Hawaii are best known for fire, in the form of volcano eruptions. And as Mauna Loa continues to erupt, Mauna Kea is also showing off–in the form of ice. The current warnings at the summit of Mauna Kea include an ice warning and a wind chill advisory along with […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Powerful’ north-northeast swell declines, but not before closing roads and beaches
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Warning level surf for north-facing shores was expanded to include east-facing shores across the state Saturday, along with north and west shores of Hawaii Island. Beachgoers were advised to use extreme caution as large breaking waves could make it dangerous for those standing along the shoreline. The...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Despite inflation-driven price hikes, business is brisk at Christmas tree sellers
Flood watch issued statewide as area of possible heavy rain approaches. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 5 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii football falls to San Jose State, 27-14 to close out the 2022 season. Updated: 14 hours ago.
Governor says Mauna Loa eruption should not cancel travel plans to Big Island
Southwest Airlines canceled its flights to Hilo on Monday following a volcanic ash advisory from Mauna Loa’s eruption; these schedule adjustments also caused delays for other airline routes.
hawaiinewsnow.com
PHOTOS: Hawaii Island residents awake to fiery spectacle of Mauna Loa eruption
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The eruption at Mauna Loa is continuing, but officials say lava is largely remaining at the summit caldera. Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
hawaiinewsnow.com
More clouds and showers on the way
A dry weekend will give way to more tropical moisture in the coming week. First Alert: High Surf Warning posted for North Facing Shores statewide - clipped version. Today locally windy conditions will diminish dropping below advisory levels later this afternoon, then remaining breezy through this evening. The winds will further weaken Saturday, which should allow for some local afternoon sea breeze and night time land breeze circulations into Sunday. High Surf Warning for the North facing shores of most Hawaiian Islands. A large swell NNE swell will move into Hawaiian waters with warning level surf lasting through Saturday. High Surf Warnings (HSW) for north facing shores will likely be dropped into the High Surf Advisory range by Saturday night. High Surf Advisory conditions are likely for north facing shores from Saturday night through Sunday.
Mauna Loa erupts, exits summit; ashfall advisory canceled
The worlds largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, started an eruption just before midnight Sunday on Hawaii Island.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Warning-level surf closes beaches across state, washes over roadways
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Warning-level surf closed beaches on Hawaii Island, with some of the swell washing rocks and debris on some east shores exposed to an extra large north-northwest swell. On Hawaii Island, officials have closed off Keokea Beach Park in North Kohala and Coconut Island and Onekahakaha Beach Park...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Health Department: Vog poised to be a growing threat as eruption continues
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Health Department said the eruption at Mauna Loa could negatively impact air quality, and is urging those with respiratory conditions to take precautions. On Monday, air quality monitors were not showing any problem areas in population centers. Air Quality Resources. “However, the eruption could cause...
KITV.com
Shelters open in Kaʻū, Kona amidst Mauna Loa eruption
HAWAI'I ISLAND (KITV4) -- The County of Hawaiʻi has opened shelters in Kaʻū at the Robert Herkes Gymnasium in Pāhala and at the Old Airport Gymnasium (Kailua Park) in Kailua-Kona amidst reports of self-evacuations along the South Kona coast. Multiple images have surfaced on social media...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Beachgoers urged to be vigilant as ‘powerful’ north swell produces high surf
Despite inflation-driven price hikes, business is brisk at Christmas tree sellers. Inflation is driving up prices for just about everything, including Christmas trees. But that isn’t stopping people from getting into the holiday spirit. Flood watch issued statewide as area of possible heavy rain approaches. Updated: 5 hours ago.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Mauna Loa eruption migrates to northeast rift zone
Incredible video huge lava fountains shooting up from Mauna Loa's summit. While there is no immediate threat to downslope communities, authorities are urging residents to remain vigilant. Monday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated: 27 minutes ago. |. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center,...
bigislandnow.com
Beach parks in North Kohala and Hilo remain closed due to high surf
Beach parks in North Kohala and Hilo remain closed today due to high surf. The National Weather Service issued a high surf warning Thursday for north-facing shores through Saturday morning. Hawai‘i County announced Keokea in North Kohala and Coconut Island and Onekahakaha in Hilo closed this morning due to the dangerous surf.
HI-EMA offering support for Mauna Loa eruption
Hawaii State Emergency Management Agency has been coordinating with Hawaii County officials, preparing for a possible eruption at Mauna Loa. HI-EMA Administrator Luke Meyers joined Wake Up 2Day with details at 6 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28.
natureworldnews.com
Severe Weather Looms Over Hawaii as Thanksgiving Approaches, Forecast Shows Strong Damaging Winds, Scattered Showers
As Thanksgiving approaches, the NWS forecast indicates that Hawaii will experience severe weather, including damaging winds and sporadic showers which will affect all islands. Due to the possibility of Thanksgiving Day being affected by strong northeast winds and a sizable north swell, the National Weather Service in Honolulu issued a Special Weather Statement on Tuesday.
Comments / 3