WWAY NewsChannel 3
North Carolina resident wins $1.8 million in Thanksgiving Day Cash 5 drawing
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Someone who bought a $1 Carolina Cash 5 ticket in Raleigh won a $1.8 million jackpot in the Thanksgiving Day drawing. The lucky winner purchased the ticket through the lottery’s Online Play program, either on the lottery’s website or on the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. The win became the third largest in the history of the game.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NC Department of Public Safety recognize Lumbee Indian, Sergeant Brent Tyler
(WWAY) — November is National Native American Heritage Month, with Friday being Native American Heritage Day. In recognition, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety is honoring Sergeant Brent Tyler with the NC Highway Patrol. Tyler is a Lumbee Indian who has been with the Department of Public Safety...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Red Cross offering safety tips as people begin decorating their house for Christmas
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — December is filled with many celebrations and holidays, and after Thanksgiving you might be looking to start decorating your home. The American Red Cross of Eastern North Carolina is offering tips to help you have a festive but safe holiday season. Candles are very popular,...
