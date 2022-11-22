ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

North Carolina resident wins $1.8 million in Thanksgiving Day Cash 5 drawing

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Someone who bought a $1 Carolina Cash 5 ticket in Raleigh won a $1.8 million jackpot in the Thanksgiving Day drawing. The lucky winner purchased the ticket through the lottery’s Online Play program, either on the lottery’s website or on the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. The win became the third largest in the history of the game.
RALEIGH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Red Cross offering safety tips as people begin decorating their house for Christmas

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — December is filled with many celebrations and holidays, and after Thanksgiving you might be looking to start decorating your home. The American Red Cross of Eastern North Carolina is offering tips to help you have a festive but safe holiday season. Candles are very popular,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy