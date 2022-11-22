RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Someone who bought a $1 Carolina Cash 5 ticket in Raleigh won a $1.8 million jackpot in the Thanksgiving Day drawing. The lucky winner purchased the ticket through the lottery’s Online Play program, either on the lottery’s website or on the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. The win became the third largest in the history of the game.

