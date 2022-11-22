Good Morning Acadiana! After a rainy past few days we're finally going to get a break from those showers and storms with lots of sunshine and warm temperatures today. Highs possibly getting into the mid 70s in some locations Don't get used to the beautiful weather, because our next storm system is arriving on Thanksgiving Day, bringing gusty winds, heavy downpours, and some stronger thunderstorms. If we don't recieve severe weather our next concern will be flooding through the end of the week, as another round of showers pulls through the area on Friday, dousing us with more heavy rain and gusty winds. This could even potentially drag into Saturday, with rain chances barely lingering around, but nonetheless still causing some issues. After the rain passes on Saturday, Sunday will be a beautiful sunny day, with temperatures soaring into the upper 70s to start off the next week.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO