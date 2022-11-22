ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

kadn.com

Stormy Tonight and Again Saturday

Showers and thunderstorms have developed across Acadiana on this Thanksgiving afternoon, and we're going to hold onto the wet weather through this evening. And although we'll see a lull in activity for Black Friday, another round of steadier and heavier showers and storms are going to roll through the region Saturday.
kadn.com

Is Black Friday shopping fading away?

Lafayette, La (KADN)- "Everything is like half off." While some are focused on family and food, others are plotting where they can get a better bargain on deals for the holidays. "Definitely shopping in stores, I don't really do much online shopping." " I feel like online is better deals...
LAFAYETTE, LA
kadn.com

Beautiful Day Today, Stormy Thanksgiving

Good Morning Acadiana! After a rainy past few days we're finally going to get a break from those showers and storms with lots of sunshine and warm temperatures today. Highs possibly getting into the mid 70s in some locations Don't get used to the beautiful weather, because our next storm system is arriving on Thanksgiving Day, bringing gusty winds, heavy downpours, and some stronger thunderstorms. If we don't recieve severe weather our next concern will be flooding through the end of the week, as another round of showers pulls through the area on Friday, dousing us with more heavy rain and gusty winds. This could even potentially drag into Saturday, with rain chances barely lingering around, but nonetheless still causing some issues. After the rain passes on Saturday, Sunday will be a beautiful sunny day, with temperatures soaring into the upper 70s to start off the next week.
BATON ROUGE, LA
kadn.com

Strong Storms for Small Business Saturday

It's been a relatively quiet Black Friday across the region, but a few showers will try to develop later tonight before bands of rain and thunderstorms barrel across Acadiana Saturday afternoon. A strong storm system moving up through Texas and into Arkansas will drag a cold front along the Gulf...
BATON ROUGE, LA

