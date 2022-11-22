ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Main Squeeze Juice Co. coming to Flowood

By Malaysia McCoy
 3 days ago

FLOWOOD, Miss ( WJTV ) – The Louisiana-based juice and smoothie franchise Main Squeeze Juice Co. will be expanding in the state of Mississippi by opening a new location in Flowood.

The new location will be owned and operated by husband and wife, Tony and Paige Erwin. The Flowood location will be the second in the state with the first store already open in the City of Hattiesburg.

Main Squeeze is known for their cold-pressed juices and smoothies, acai bowls, juice cleanse programs, and organic juice shots.

Paige Erwin said they’re thrilled to bring Main Squeeze to Flowood to give residents more healthier options within the area.

“We look forward to contributing to Main Squeeze’s expansion in Mississippi and providing fresh and healthy juices, smoothies and bowls to the residents and guests of Flowood,” said Erwin.

Customers are also excited for the new Flowood location.

“I’m actually excited about the new location,” said Jayla Johnson, a local resident. “Being a graduate from USM and moving back home, now I can go back to my healthy options.”

A grand opening date for the Flowood location has not been announced.

