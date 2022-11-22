ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powhatan County, VA

Teenage girls among 3 confirmed dead in Route 60 crash near Powhatan High School

By Tannock Blair
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kmng2_0jKT79GX00

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is continuing to investigate a fatal crash in Powhatan County that occurred Tuesday morning. The death toll has risen from two people to three since 8News’ previous reporting .

Shortly after 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, state troopers were called to the intersection of Route 60 and Judes Ferry Road — near Powhatan High School — for a multi-vehicle crash.

Former 8News meteorologist killed in helicopter crash in North Carolina

Following an investigation, police determined that a 2015 Toyota Camry was heading east on Anderson Highway when it attempted to turn left onto Judes Ferry Road. As the Toyota turned, it pulled into the path of a 2003 Dodge 3500 pickup truck with a trailer that was heading west.

Police said the Dodge was unable to avoid hitting the Toyota on its side and the impact caused the Toyota to flip over onto its roof. The Dodge then came to a rest on top of the upside-down Toyota.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vUwlx_0jKT79GX00
Route 60 and Judes Ferry Road in Powhatan County

The driver of the Toyota — identified as 39-year-old Christina Cotner of Powhatan — was flown to Chippenham Hospital and is currently being treated for life-threatening injuries. Police said Cotner was wearing a seatbelt.

There were three other passengers in the Toyota — none of whom survived — according to police. One of the victims has now been identified as Wayne A. Knuckles, Jr., 47. The other two passengers were girls aged 15 and 16. Police said Knuckles was wearing a seatbelt but the two teenagers were not.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Police said the driver of the Dodge was a 42-year-old man from Norfolk but he has not yet been identified. The man was transported to Chippenham Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Police said he was wearing a seatbelt.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 18

Virginia Patriot
3d ago

Pay attention people, slow down and please use your signals. Everyone is in a big hurry and disrespectful. Drive properly and get there alive.

Reply(1)
8
Related
NBC12

73-year-old man dies in head-on crash in Prince George

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - A 73-year-old Prince George man died Thursday night in a crash in the 10700 block of Hines Road. The Prince George Police Department says a Mercedes was traveling southbound around 8:20 p.m. when it struck a Volkswagen head-on. The driver of the Volkswagen, identified Wednesday...
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, VA
californiaexaminer.net

2 Teenage Girls And 1 Man Were Killed In A Crash On Route 60 In Powhatan County

In the early hours of Tuesday, a collision in Powhatan County claimed the lives of three people, including two teenagers and an adult male. On November 22, shortly after 8 o’clock in the morning, the Virginia State Police were summoned to the scene of a collision involving two vehicles that had occurred at the intersection of Anderson Highway/Route 60 and Judes Ferry Road.
POWHATAN COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

I-64 East clear in New Kent after crash

UPDATE: According to VDOT, the lanes have reopened and the crash is clear. NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on Interstate 64 East is causing backups in New Kent County. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 206.2, just after the New Kent Highway exit. The […]
NEW KENT COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

62K+
Followers
18K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy