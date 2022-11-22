ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Tips on how to avoid charity donation scams this holiday season

By Jennifer Bullock
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wFSYU_0jKT725S00

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — It’s the most charitable time of the year — the holiday season. And kicking things off, Giving Tuesday on November 22.

As many families struggle with the high costs of inflation this year, many charities are faced with an overwhelming need for donations.

“Give what you can. So, if that’s materials, if that’s using your voice, and encouraging other people to support, if that’s volunteering… giving is giving. And certainly, give until it feels good,” said Kevin Scally, Chief Relationship Officer for Charity Navigator, an organization that vets and evaluates more than 1 million U.S. charities and non-profits, to help you make sure your money goes to a legitimate cause.

New Albany man accused in $10 million cryptocurrency Ponzi scheme

Scally said it’s important to give with your heart and your head, by doing your research and going straight to the source.

“Typically, it’s best to go directly to the non-profit,” Scally said. Preferably, a 501c3, or a registered charitable organization, which will have an employer identification number that you can use to verify its legitimacy.

“You want to make sure that it’s going to an organization that’s valid, vetted, and trusted,” said Scally. Don’t click on the first link you see and avoid giving to any person or organization that reaches out to you first.

“There’s going to be a lot of different appeals going out. You’re going to get phone calls and text messages and emails,” Scally said. “You absolutely want to steer away from any sort of unsolicited communication that you’re getting.”

Which Columbus stores are open on Thanksgiving?

And consider how you donate. “Typically, donating with credit card is much more safe than donating with bank information or using something like CashApp or Venmo,” said Scally.

If you make a donation and find out after the fact that it is fraudulent, report it to local law enforcement, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office , or the Federal Trade Commission . And if you’re looking for the right charity, Charity Navigator and the Better Business Bureau can direct you to vetted and verified organizations.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus food bank says demand up 30%

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Mid-Ohio Food Collective said the demand for food is the highest it’s seen in years ahead of this holiday weekend. Representatives said the demand has increased by about 30% over the same time last year, and that around 45% of those the pantry has helped in the last few months […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Black Friday shoppers return to central Ohio stores in full force

SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) — Black Friday shopping is in full swing across the country and in central Ohio. North of Columbus at Tanger Outlets, people were in and out of stores all day, the outlet mall’s marketing director Audrey Vrancken said. “We anticipated a slight increase compared to last year,” Vrancken said. “But we were […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What to do with the Thanksgiving meal waste

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – What happens to all of that Thanksgiving waste once the dinner table is clear? The Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio said everything you buy for the big meal has to eventually be disposed of. SWACO said this time of year, their landfills see more waste than any other time of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Is mail delivered on Thanksgiving?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A number of retailers are closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving, including the United States Postal Service. The USPS recognizes Thanksgiving on Nov. 24 as one of 11 federal holidays and is closed. There is no mail delivery, caller service, or Post Office Box service. All services resume on Friday.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Legal battle bakes between 2 central Ohio bagel businesses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One morning in early October, storefronts in North Market and Bexley bore the familiar Block’s Bagels branding. The next morning, they did not: a newly-erected “Fox’s Bagel & Deli” sign with a bagel in lieu of an “O” dangled above each.  The month and a half since have boiled into a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Today shot 3x

Fedor: Ohio Senate bill would take power from state …. Fedor: Ohio Senate bill would take power from state board of education. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GHzzeD. Columbus food bank says demand up 30%. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Xu38Gd.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Meals on wheels

End of an era: Family ending 90-year tailgate tradition. End of an era: Family ending 90-year tailgate tradition. After 90 years, family tailgaters bid Buckeyes games …. After 90 years, family tailgaters bid Buckeyes games farewell. Strauss survivors told to stop speaking at Ohio State …. After five years of...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus rent up more than 20%, report finds

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus rent is up more than 20% since this time last year, according to a national rent report. Columbus is ranked 73rd as the most expensive rental market in the U.S. in October, according to a report from the national rental platform Zumper. Compared with 2021, the price of a one-bedroom […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Get out and do something this weekend in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From holiday lights to the Buckeyes taking on the Wolverines, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio. Holiday light displays in central OhioLight displays are popping up across central Ohio as the holiday season draws near. Find your local lights here. Blue Jackets vs. Islanders: Nov. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Whether by air or land, Thanksgiving travel busier than last 2 years

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This Thanksgiving weekend, AAA is predicting more than 2.2 million Ohioans will travel, nearing record numbers not seen since before the pandemic. “Whether you’re driving or flying, if you’re traveling the day before Thanksgiving, it’s going to be extremely busy,” said Kimberly Schwind, director of public affairs for AAA Ohio Auto […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Body found in Columbus area creek on Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Emergency crews responded Thursday to a report of a body found in a creek in the Huber Ridge area. A Columbus Division of Police dispatcher confirmed that officers found a body under the Alum Creek bridge near the intersection of East Dublin Granville Road and Strawberry Farms Boulevard. Medical crews pronounced […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Warm Turkey Day, gravy travel weather for Columbus area

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers at night, high 54. It has been a beautiful day, or better than a beautiful day today if that is possible. After a great day, clouds will slowly leak back in overnight tonight. This should keep us a few degrees warmer in the lower 30s, or near normal.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Lego Ohio Stadium on display for research

Fedor: Ohio Senate bill would take power from state …. Fedor: Ohio Senate bill would take power from state board of education. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GHzzeD. Columbus food bank says demand up 30%. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Xu38Gd. What to do with the Thanksgiving meal waste. What to do with the Thanksgiving meal...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Measles cases up to 24 in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Public Health is reporting 24 active cases of measles in the area with multiple childcare facilities and school locations having cases, as of Wednesday morning. CPH is reporting that all 24 cases are in children who are unvaccinated for measles with 11 hospitalizations. Of...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

43K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy