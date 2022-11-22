ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noxubee County, MS

Former Mississippi sheriff, deputy indicted on bribery charges

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca announced a federal grand jury in Jackson returned indictments charging the former sheriff of Noxubee County and one of his deputies with receiving bribes.

According to court documents, former sheriff Terry Grassaree and former deputy Vance Phillips were charged with using facilities in interstate commerce for the purpose of committing the offense of bribery. Grassaree was also charged with lying to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Canton city officials, former city engineer indicted in bribery scheme

The defendants made their initial court appearances on Tuesday, November 22 before U.S. Magistrate Judge F. Keith Ball of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi. The cases are set for trial on January 9, 2023.

If convicted, Grassaree faces a maximum penalty of ten years in prison, and Phillips faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

