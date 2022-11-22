ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Park, MN

Neil Elementary School BB gun incident reported during Adventure Club

New concerns raised over third gun incident reported in Robbinsdale school district. Parents in the Robbinsdale School District are voicing new concerns after another gun was reported on the campus of one of their schools. This now marks the third incident to allegedly take place in the district over the course of one week.
CRYSTAL, MN
Man hides in West St. Paul Menards overnight, commits armed robbery in morning

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for armed robbery of a Menards in West St. Paul. Court documents state on Sept. 27, 2021, Cornelius Graham, 61, of Kansas City, Kansas, hid inside the store until it closed. Early the following day, Graham confronted the store manager as he was opening the store for the day. He then brandished a firearm and took cash from the store manager.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Man waves replica assault weapon at drivers in downtown Minneapolis

A man is in custody after causing a scare in downtown Minneapolis on Wednesday night. According to Minneapolis police, the department's new chief, Brian O'Hara, saw a driver "erratically weaving through traffic near the 700 block of Hennepin Ave." before a man got out of the vehicle and "began brandishing the pictured replica assault weapon and waving it at nearby vehicles."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bloomington restaurant shooting: Nearby business owners react

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - It was chaos and confusion at the Penn Lake Shopping Center on the day before Thanksgiving. "The first thing I saw was a cop running by with his gun out. We don't like it. It's getting tiresome to be honest with you," said Instant Replay Sports manager Andy Knaeble.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Family, friends remember Albertville shooting victim

Family and friends of Yaseen Thomas Johnson expressed their remorse outside the Hennepin County courthouse Tuesday. FOX 9's Paul Blume has the latest on a shooting that was the result of a pair of sneaker sale, according to authorities.
ALBERTVILLE, MN
Another gun found in a Robbinsdale area school

CRYSTAL, Minnesota — Robbinsdale Area Schools and Crystal Police confirm another incident of a gun brought to school in the Robbinsdale district, the fourth such report in recent weeks. The latest incident happened Wednesday at Neill Elementary School in Crystal. Police said staff members working with the Adventure Club...
ROBBINSDALE, MN
‘Cold-blooded killer’ in Halloween mask shoots restaurant customer, Minnesota cops say

Update: A 47-year-old man from Texas was arrested in Oklahoma in connection with a fatal shooting at a Minnesota restaurant, cops say. Aaron Le fled in a white Mercedes Sprinter van, according to police in Bloomington, Minnesota. With help from officers in Kansas and Oklahoma, he was located and arrested at 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 24, about 11 hours after the shooting, police said.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
MN murder suspect arrested in OK

A suspect in a Bloomington (MN) murder has been arrested. Bloomington police say 47-year-old Aaron Le of Texas was arrested at 12:30 AM Thursday in Oklahoma. Le is a suspect in a Wednesday shooting at a Vietnamese restaurant in Bloomington, in which a 49-year-old man was killed and a 25-year-old server was wounded multiple times, according to police, sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Extremely drunk driver arrested in Chaska

Chaska police arrested a man on the eve of Thanksgiving for a DWI, with the man's preliminary breath test at the scene registering more than four times the legal limit. "Unfortunately, it was just a matter of time before a DWI investigation occurred tonight," Chaska PD tweeted at 10:44 p.m. Wednesday. "This man was pulled over after someone called 911 to report his poor driving conduct. He couldn’t perform any of the field sobriety tests, but he thought could drive…"
CHASKA, MN
Teenager in custody in deadly shooting in Twin Cities

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – Police in Brooklyn Park are investigating a weekend shooting that left one teenager dead and another injured. The State Patrol found the 17-year-old victims in a vehicle Friday night on Interstate 94 in north Minneapolis. Officers say both were taken to the hospital where one died.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Man to spend 20 years in prison after driver into Minneapolis protestors in 2021

(Minneapolis, MN) -- The St. Paul man who killed one person after driving into a group of Minneapolis protestors in 2021 will spend the next 20 years in prison. Nicholas Kraus pled guilty last month to assault and murder charges in connection to the death of Deona Marie Erickson. Kraus admitted to being drunk during the crash, and apologized in court.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Help sought after woman assaulted near Southdale mall in Edina

Edina police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a noisy SUV that was involved in the assault and attempted robbery of a woman near Southdale Center on Nov. 13. The crime happened around 8:30 p.m. when the driver of a the SUV – described as dark-colored with a loud muffler – pulled up to a woman who was standing on the corner of York Avenue and 69th Street near the One Southdale Place apartment complex.
EDINA, MN

