Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Related
fox9.com
Neil Elementary School BB gun incident reported during Adventure Club
New concerns raised over third gun incident reported in Robbinsdale school district. Parents in the Robbinsdale School District are voicing new concerns after another gun was reported on the campus of one of their schools. This now marks the third incident to allegedly take place in the district over the course of one week.
fox9.com
Planned robbery sees three shot, crime scene spanning multiple blocks: charges
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis man will face charges for his alleged involvement in a planned robbery and shooting that left two people dead across a two-block crime scene on Lake Street. According to police, on April 12, 2021, officers responded to the scenes of two homicides and a...
fox9.com
Man hides in West St. Paul Menards overnight, commits armed robbery in morning
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for armed robbery of a Menards in West St. Paul. Court documents state on Sept. 27, 2021, Cornelius Graham, 61, of Kansas City, Kansas, hid inside the store until it closed. Early the following day, Graham confronted the store manager as he was opening the store for the day. He then brandished a firearm and took cash from the store manager.
Man waves replica assault weapon at drivers in downtown Minneapolis
A man is in custody after causing a scare in downtown Minneapolis on Wednesday night. According to Minneapolis police, the department's new chief, Brian O'Hara, saw a driver "erratically weaving through traffic near the 700 block of Hennepin Ave." before a man got out of the vehicle and "began brandishing the pictured replica assault weapon and waving it at nearby vehicles."
fox9.com
Bloomington restaurant shooting: Nearby business owners react
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - It was chaos and confusion at the Penn Lake Shopping Center on the day before Thanksgiving. "The first thing I saw was a cop running by with his gun out. We don't like it. It's getting tiresome to be honest with you," said Instant Replay Sports manager Andy Knaeble.
Dozens gather in downtown MPLS for candlelight vigil to remember victims of Club Q shooting
MINNEAPOLIS — Some members of the Twin Cities community stood in solidarity with the Club Q shooting victims and their loved ones Wednesday night for a candlelight vigil. Under a rainbow flag hung with pride, a symbol of unity waved above those standing together outside the Saloon in downtown Minneapolis.
fox9.com
Family, friends remember Albertville shooting victim
Family and friends of Yaseen Thomas Johnson expressed their remorse outside the Hennepin County courthouse Tuesday. FOX 9's Paul Blume has the latest on a shooting that was the result of a pair of sneaker sale, according to authorities.
Man sentenced to 20 years for murder for driving car into Minneapolis protesters
At MPR, Amy Felegy and MPR News Staff report that a man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for intentionally driving his car into a woman protesting after the police shooting death of Winston Smith in Uptown in 2021. The woman later died. Thrifty Traveler’s Kyle Potter has Turkey...
Another gun found in a Robbinsdale area school
CRYSTAL, Minnesota — Robbinsdale Area Schools and Crystal Police confirm another incident of a gun brought to school in the Robbinsdale district, the fourth such report in recent weeks. The latest incident happened Wednesday at Neill Elementary School in Crystal. Police said staff members working with the Adventure Club...
mahoningmatters.com
‘Cold-blooded killer’ in Halloween mask shoots restaurant customer, Minnesota cops say
Update: A 47-year-old man from Texas was arrested in Oklahoma in connection with a fatal shooting at a Minnesota restaurant, cops say. Aaron Le fled in a white Mercedes Sprinter van, according to police in Bloomington, Minnesota. With help from officers in Kansas and Oklahoma, he was located and arrested at 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 24, about 11 hours after the shooting, police said.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Family Speaks About Slain Son, ‘None of Us Parents Should Bury our Kids’
Fred and Alvera Voss remember their son Syoka Siko, 17, who died after being shot at an apartment last Friday. See story here. “I would love to know who did this to my son because nobody should deserve to die like that,” said Alvera Voss. “Syoka will forever remain like my little boy.”
KNOX News Radio
MN murder suspect arrested in OK
A suspect in a Bloomington (MN) murder has been arrested. Bloomington police say 47-year-old Aaron Le of Texas was arrested at 12:30 AM Thursday in Oklahoma. Le is a suspect in a Wednesday shooting at a Vietnamese restaurant in Bloomington, in which a 49-year-old man was killed and a 25-year-old server was wounded multiple times, according to police, sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.
Extremely drunk driver arrested in Chaska
Chaska police arrested a man on the eve of Thanksgiving for a DWI, with the man's preliminary breath test at the scene registering more than four times the legal limit. "Unfortunately, it was just a matter of time before a DWI investigation occurred tonight," Chaska PD tweeted at 10:44 p.m. Wednesday. "This man was pulled over after someone called 911 to report his poor driving conduct. He couldn’t perform any of the field sobriety tests, but he thought could drive…"
KARE
Flashback: the Minneapolis Thanksgiving fire
The fire broke in the vacant Donaldson's Dept. Store Nov. 25, 1982 and destroyed most of a city block. This story originally aired on the 25th anniversary in 2007.
fox9.com
Shooting victim Trinity Ottoson-Smith remembered during Birthday celebration
BLAINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - This Thanksgiving marks Trinity Ottoson-Smith’s 11th birthday, but tragically the 9-year-old did not live to see it as she was shot and killed in Minneapolis last summer. As her alleged killer heads to trial in 2023, her family gathered on Wednesday to remember what...
North Dakota man's stolen customized mobility van has been found
MINNEAPOLIS — *UPDATE: Minneapolis Police located the van Friday in north Minneapolis. Officials say the van appears to be operational. No arrests have been made. In this season of Thanksgiving, lifelong Minnesota Vikings fan Joel Zenker, has a lot to be thankful for. "They told me my life expectancy...
kfgo.com
Teenager in custody in deadly shooting in Twin Cities
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – Police in Brooklyn Park are investigating a weekend shooting that left one teenager dead and another injured. The State Patrol found the 17-year-old victims in a vehicle Friday night on Interstate 94 in north Minneapolis. Officers say both were taken to the hospital where one died.
Charges: Planned robbery led to homicide of 17-year-old in Plymouth
Left: Augustus Matthew Sirleaf Jr., 19, of Plymouth, and Right: Hans Madave, 19, from New Hope. Courtesy of Plymouth Police Department. A 17-year-old Albertville boy had intended to purchase a pair of designer sneakers when he was fatally shot in a premeditated robbery in Plymouth last Monday, according to new charges filed in Hennepin County.
willmarradio.com
Man to spend 20 years in prison after driver into Minneapolis protestors in 2021
(Minneapolis, MN) -- The St. Paul man who killed one person after driving into a group of Minneapolis protestors in 2021 will spend the next 20 years in prison. Nicholas Kraus pled guilty last month to assault and murder charges in connection to the death of Deona Marie Erickson. Kraus admitted to being drunk during the crash, and apologized in court.
Help sought after woman assaulted near Southdale mall in Edina
Edina police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a noisy SUV that was involved in the assault and attempted robbery of a woman near Southdale Center on Nov. 13. The crime happened around 8:30 p.m. when the driver of a the SUV – described as dark-colored with a loud muffler – pulled up to a woman who was standing on the corner of York Avenue and 69th Street near the One Southdale Place apartment complex.
Comments / 0