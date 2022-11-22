ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
kalkinemedia.com

Hawaii gun permit ruling sides with 'homesick' Navy officer

HONOLULU (AP) — A U.S. Navy officer stationed in Hawaii cannot be denied a firearms permit solely because he sought counseling for feeling depressed and homesick, a federal judge ruled. Michael Santucci, a cryptologic warfare officer from Fort Myers, Florida, saw a medical provider at a military hospital for...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Lawmakers: Rescue plan for Hawaii’s last commercial dairy underway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The bankruptcy reorganization of Hawaii’s last commercial dairy marks another sad chapter in the long demise of the state’s dairy industry. But lawmakers said a rescue plan for Hawaii’s Cloverleaf Dairy is already underway. “This is the only dairy in the state,” said state...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii businessman sentenced after using COVID relief funds to buy cars, homes

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hilo businessman has been sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison for defrauding COVID-19 relief programs, officials said. Prosecutors said 47-year-old Carey Mills stole nearly $1 million in COVID relief funds. He then used the money to buy eight cars and two homes. According to court...
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Jeff Bezos donates $7.5M to fight homelessness in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two Hawaii nonprofits have received a total of $7.5 million in grants from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’s Day 1 Families Fund. On Oahu, Family Promise of Hawaii received $2.5 million — the largest private grant the organization has ever received. Ka Hale A Ke Ola...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

How did you spend your Thanksgiving? Share your photos with us!

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thanksgiving was Thursday — a day of nonstop cooking, eating and spending time with loved ones. How did you spend your holiday? Hawaii News Now would love to see your photos and videos of your Thanksgiving Day celebrations with family, friends and feasts. Share your photos...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii reports 10 COVID deaths, over 1,100 cases in past week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 10 additional coronavirus deaths and 1,169 new cases in the past seven days. The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 366,340. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Make a Hawaii keiki’s Christmas merry and bright through Operation Santa

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Christmas is just less than month away and Santa Claus and his postal elves are already at work. The U.S. Postal Service is working to deliver a happy holidays to keikis across the state despite holiday inflation. It’s part of their USPS Operation Santa program. Hawaii’s...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Retail experts urge vigilance when making online purchases this holiday season

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you prefer to shop online, be extra careful this time of year as retail experts say a deal that sounds too good to be true, is probably a scam. Inflation, supply, and labor shortages continue to drive up prices so if you see something listed with a deep discount, the Better Business Bureau [BBB] said to be very cautious.
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy