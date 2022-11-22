Read full article on original website
Hawaii gun permit ruling sides with 'homesick' Navy officer
HONOLULU (AP) — A U.S. Navy officer stationed in Hawaii cannot be denied a firearms permit solely because he sought counseling for feeling depressed and homesick, a federal judge ruled. Michael Santucci, a cryptologic warfare officer from Fort Myers, Florida, saw a medical provider at a military hospital for...
‘Outrageous’: Hawaii man files suit over alleged wrongful eviction during pandemic
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Honolulu man is alleging that he and his 2-year-old daughter were wrongfully evicted from their North Shore apartment in November 2020. Ali London was removed from the one-bedroom vacation rental at the Turtle Bay resort during the eviction moratorium. said lawyer Andrew Daisuke Stewart. Stewart added...
Lawmakers: Rescue plan for Hawaii’s last commercial dairy underway
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The bankruptcy reorganization of Hawaii’s last commercial dairy marks another sad chapter in the long demise of the state’s dairy industry. But lawmakers said a rescue plan for Hawaii’s Cloverleaf Dairy is already underway. “This is the only dairy in the state,” said state...
Preparing to move into governor’s mansion, Green doesn’t regret any decision he’s made as LG
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In less than two weeks, Hawaii will have a new governor. Josh Green’s inauguration will be held Dec. 5. In a recent interview, he reflected on his past four years serving as lieutenant governor. Green says when he was elected to the office that people told...
Hawaii businessman sentenced after using COVID relief funds to buy cars, homes
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hilo businessman has been sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison for defrauding COVID-19 relief programs, officials said. Prosecutors said 47-year-old Carey Mills stole nearly $1 million in COVID relief funds. He then used the money to buy eight cars and two homes. According to court...
Hawaii County and Maui police see more public interest in active shooter training
It was a deadly week of mass shootings in the country, with nearly a dozen lives taken too soon from shootings inside businesses. These incidents happened thousands of miles away from Hawaii, but the danger that this could happen at any place, at any time is very real.
With a long local waitlist, ‘portability’ of Section 8 vouchers from other states draws concern
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Philadelphia woman recently bypassed the waitlist for public housing on Oahu and landed herself an apartment in Mililani. Timekia Palmer chose to “port” to Hawaii under the federal housing voucher program. It’s a feature under the Section 8 program called portability, allowing voucher holders...
Newly elected state senator hires big-wave surfer Makua Rothman, others to team
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Newly elected state Sen. Brenton Awa has named four people to join his staff, including big-wave surfer Makua Rothman. Awa, a former news anchor, announced on Thursday his team members who will serve District 23 residents from the North Shore to East Oahu. Makua Rothman lost his...
Jeff Bezos donates $7.5M to fight homelessness in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two Hawaii nonprofits have received a total of $7.5 million in grants from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’s Day 1 Families Fund. On Oahu, Family Promise of Hawaii received $2.5 million — the largest private grant the organization has ever received. Ka Hale A Ke Ola...
As defenders of the earth, Space Force ‘Guardians’ join Hawaii’s Indo-Pacific command
New Clark City is just 5-year-old with disaster resilient government offices, housing for all income ranges, a river park and world-class sports venues. Health Department now involved in lead probe at Oahu’s only public shooting range. Updated: 53 minutes ago. |. The possibility of lead contamination is an issue...
'I can': Despite life-changing an aneurysm, this Hawaii veteran turns his pain into purpose
Annalisa Burgos talks to filmmakers Michael Collins and Marty Syjuco about their documentary "Delikado," which shows the dangers of being an indigenous land protector in the Philippines. Preparing to move into governor’s mansion, Green doesn’t regret any decision he’s made as LG. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
How did you spend your Thanksgiving? Share your photos with us!
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thanksgiving was Thursday — a day of nonstop cooking, eating and spending time with loved ones. How did you spend your holiday? Hawaii News Now would love to see your photos and videos of your Thanksgiving Day celebrations with family, friends and feasts. Share your photos...
Philadelphia woman ‘ports’ to Hawaii, bypasses affordable housing voucher waitlist
First Alert Weather: Prepare for strong winds, ‘significant’ swell on Thanksgiving. Even stronger winds are expected on Thanksgiving day. Our Chief Meteorologist Jen Robbins has our first alert forecast. Former US military base becomes Philippines' first smart, sustainable city. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. New Clark City is...
State starts processing citations under controversial red light camera pilot
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Heads up, drivers: The state has started issuing citations to red light runners based on a video camera posted at Vineyard Boulevard and Liliha Street. It’s one of two intersections with red light cameras under a controversial pilot program. And it’s the first to be used...
Hawaii reports 10 COVID deaths, over 1,100 cases in past week
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 10 additional coronavirus deaths and 1,169 new cases in the past seven days. The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 366,340. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is...
Warning-level surf rolls in, prompting closures of several Hawaii Island beaches
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A huge swell is rolling into north shores, prompting officials to close off several beaches. On Hawaii Island, officials have closed off Keokea Beach Park in North Kohala and Coconut Island and Onekahakaha Beach Park in Hilo. A high surf warning remains in effect for north-facing shores...
Adopt-a-Family: Mom of 4 is a domestic violence survivor looking for a forever home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This Thanksgiving, Valerie Anderson is thankful to have her children. In 2016, she said she lost custody of them in a domestic violence case. “I vowed I would never let it happen again,” said Anderson. Valerie said she’s now out of that harmful situation and has...
Make a Hawaii keiki’s Christmas merry and bright through Operation Santa
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Christmas is just less than month away and Santa Claus and his postal elves are already at work. The U.S. Postal Service is working to deliver a happy holidays to keikis across the state despite holiday inflation. It’s part of their USPS Operation Santa program. Hawaii’s...
Retail experts urge vigilance when making online purchases this holiday season
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you prefer to shop online, be extra careful this time of year as retail experts say a deal that sounds too good to be true, is probably a scam. Inflation, supply, and labor shortages continue to drive up prices so if you see something listed with a deep discount, the Better Business Bureau [BBB] said to be very cautious.
