northeast.edu
Norfolk man leaves $40,000 to Northeast for nursing scholarships
NORFOLK, Neb. – A love for nursing and a desire to help young people prompted a Norfolk man to include a nursing scholarship at Northeast Community College in his estate planning. Maholn “Jack” Kohler passed away in Sept. 2021, at the age of 96. In his will, he left...
WOWT
Nebraska candy manufacturer helps others start their own businesses
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska native has made her way back home to help others grow small businesses. Tessa Porter is an award-winning candy developer and wants to help others become business owners. The candy scientist who is offering this rare opportunity to small business hopefuls. “I always loved...
KSNB Local4
Truck washout denied by the Hall County Board
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - There will be no new truck wash in Grand Island. At least not for the moment, as the Hall County Board of Commissioners voted 5-2 against Mid America Truck Washout building a new truck wash near the Bosselman Travel Center. Several people spoke against the...
norfolkneradio.com
SNOW CHALLENGE: What's your guess?
When does Norfolk first record one inch of snow?* Winner will receive:. One hour of your requests/playlist on "Abe Schoenherr in the Morning". Two autographed 106 KIX koozies. (DJ of your choice.) One completely professional hug from Abe Schoenherr. (Maximum length of 10 seconds.) *Abe has final say in every...
klkntv.com
15-year-old accused of leading Nebraska authorities on 2-county chase in minivan
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old had several Nebraska agencies chasing after them on Thanksgiving. We’re told the pursuit started in Hamilton County where the teen took off in a Chrysler minivan. The chase then entered Merrick County before ending on...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island twin brothers among youngest to run polling sites
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The impact of elections typically goes beyond what is seen. In fact, what happens behind the scenes can make the biggest impact. Twin brothers Wyatt and Grant Kohles worked — and managed — separate precincts in Grand Island during this year’s general election.
News Channel Nebraska
Hoskins teen found, returned to Wayne County
HOSKINS, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska said that Deztinee Bare was found Wednesday morning around 10 a.m. in Stanton. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they found Bare and returned her to Wayne County. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said they were looking from a missing teen female from...
News Channel Nebraska
KSNB Local4
Flooring Company closes after 36 years
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A downtown flooring company is closing its doors for good. Abbey Carpet ‘N’ More will be closing after 36 years of service. The establishment was originally named ‘Carpets ‘N’ More. About 25 years ago they became affiliated with the Abbey Buying Group.
norfolkneradio.com
Livestock Sales Barn Property no longer option for Americarts
Americarts is heading back to square one after they are no longer in agreement to purchase land in Norfolk. Representatives from Americarts had signed a purchase agreement back in July to purchase the Livestock Sales Barn Property on south 1st street. However, according to founder Stephanie Goodrich, that agreement has since fell through after purchase investors said they were uninterested a day before the purchase agreement deadline.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk's Hometown Holidays Festival
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Norfolk held its annual Hometown Holidays Festival Tuesday night. All those who attended had a number of activities to attend from 4:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Along with many holiday activities, Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus made a stop in town with a letters to Santa mailbox.
News Channel Nebraska
foodsafetynews.com
Temporary Restraining Order extended in child labor case involving large meat company
A preliminary injunction that prevents a labor contracting firm from providing child labor to JBS in Grand Island, NE, has been extended to Dec. 7. The preliminary injunction is against Wisconsin-based Packers Sanitation Services Inc. Ltd. Secretary of Labor Martin J. Walsh on Nov. 9, 2022, sued Packers Sanitation alleging...
norfolkneradio.com
Disturbance call leads to arrest of Norfolk man
A Norfolk man was arrested early this morning after a call about a disturbance at an apartment complex. Captain Mike Bauer said police were called to the 100 block of North 25th street after a male, later identified as 29-year-old Israel Salvador Turquiz, was reported pounding on someone’s door with a large knife.
News Channel Nebraska
Remington: The Pet of the Week
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Meet Remington!. Remington is a two-year-old yellow Labrador. He is a pretty nice guy that loves attention, treats, and giving kisses. Remington has a lot of energy so he would love to go to an active home with some children. When he's not running around or playing...
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island firefighters battle blaze near highway
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. - Central Nebraska firefighters were kept busy the day before Thanksgiving. First responders were called to grass fire near Schimmer Drive on Highway 281 near Grand Island Wednesday afternoon. Grand Island Fire and Rescue fought the blaze along Grand Island Rural Fire, taking approximately 15 minutes to...
klkntv.com
Robbers stole almost $4,000 from Nebraska store as clerk played game, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three robbers. Police say one of them appears to have been armed with a handgun when the group robbed Y&N Liquor on Saturday, just after midnight. Almost $4,000 was stolen after...
