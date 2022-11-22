Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Couple grows own food, raises 10 kids: "No money to buy groceries"Amy ChristieLewiston, ID
Sad Moments at The University of Idaho: 4 Students Were Killed While Sleeping In Their BedsJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
Were Four College Kids Targeted by a Serial Killer?NikMoscow, ID
4 University of Idaho Students Found Dead, Homicide SuspectedAMY KAPLANMoscow, ID
Related
Idaho murders: Detectives, FBI return to campus stabbing scene, collect evidence and meet with prosecutor
Police and FBI agents returned Friday to the Moscow home where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their sleep earlier this month.
'No bit of information is too small' | Police give new details on investigation into 4 University of Idaho students murdered near campus
MOSCOW, Idaho — The Moscow Police Department (MPD) held another press conference Wednesday to update the public on their investigation into four University of Idaho students murdered in a home near campus with a knife. On Nov. 13, officers with the Moscow Police Department were called to a home...
Watch Live| Moscow Police holding a press conference on University of Idaho murders
MOSCOW, Idaho — The Moscow Police Department (MPD) will hold a press conference on Wednesday to update the public on the investigation into the four University of Idaho students who were found dead in a home near campus on Nov. 13. Wednesday's press conference will take place at 1...
Police dispel rumors about Idaho killings
Police on Wednesday dispelled rumors circulating about the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students.
nwpb.org
Local reporting aims to add insight, avoid rumor in Moscow murder case
MOSCOW – It sounded like a typical Saturday night for a UI student in Moscow. Drinks at the Corner Club, a local “everyone knows everyone” college bar, a late night snack at Grub Truck, known for their variety of mac and cheeses, then to King Road, shoulder to shoulder with friends.
koze.com
Press Conference Regarding Moscow Murders Set For 1:00p Today
MOSCOW, ID – Law enforcement and other officials will hold another press conference at 1:00 p.m. this afternoon regarding the stabbing murders of four University of Idaho students at a residence near the University campus in the early morning hours of November 13th. It will be livestreamed on the University’s YouTube channel. https://youtu.be/bXEo-AMZbkg.
koze.com
Third Suspect Identified in Lewiston Armed Robbery Case
A third man suspected of being involved in an armed robbery at a Lewiston residence last week has been identified by the Lewiston Police Department. 48-year-old Donel Kipp is wanted on charges of robbery and burglary. According to an LPD press release, Kipp was last seen in Lewiston last Thursday but may be headed to the Spokane area.
KHQ Right Now
FACT CHECK: NonStop Local addresses Moscow murder rumors with Idaho State Police
Editor's Note: Rumors continue to spread regarding the murders of four University of Idaho students last week. NonStop Local's John Webb sat down with Idaho State Police Public Information Officer Aaron Snell and addressed these rumors. The next official press conference with news outlets is Nov. 23 at 1 p.m.
Attempted Child Abduction in Lewiston
LEWISTON - On 11/25/22, at about 5:17 PM, Lewiston Police were dispatched to the Community Center at 1424 Main St for a report of an attempted child abduction. Officers learned that an unknown male attempted to abduct a juvenile female. The juvenile was able to get away from the abductor and is safe with her family. The abductor was last seen on foot walking south away from the Community Center.
Lewiston PD looking for suspect who attempted to abduct a young girl
LEWISTON, ID. — The Lewiston Police Department is looking for a suspect who attempted to abduct a young girl. The girl was able to get away and is safe with her family. The suspect was last seen walking south away from the Community Center at 1424 Main Street, where police were originally dispatched Friday evening. Police are describing the suspect...
koze.com
Family Asks For Public’s Help in Solving Moscow Murders
MOSCOW, ID – The family of one of the four victims in this month’s stabbing murders near the University of Idaho campus is asking the public to share the attached photo. Sheldon Kernodle posted it on Twitter this afternoon. Investigators say 20-year-old Xana Kernodle of Avondale, Arizona; 20-year-old...
WSU increases security for Apple Cup
PULLMAN, Wash. — After four years, the Apple Cup returns to Pullman this Saturday for the famed face-off between Washington State University and the University of Washington. But after four University of Idaho students were found murdered just barely ten miles away in Moscow. Washington State Officials says they're...
Neighbor of murdered University of Idaho students describes crime scene location as a 'party house'
Neighbors of the four murdered University of Idaho students speak to Fox News about what they remember from the night of the stabbings.
Moscow, Idaho, community on edge amid new report of man chasing women; Police deem claim 'unfounded'
Four University of Idaho students were killed over one week ago in Moscow, Idaho, as investigators continue their search for a suspect behind the bloody attack.
wccsradio.com
Idaho police: Dog found skinned head-to-tail is unrelated to college students’ murders
MOSCOW, Idaho – The Moscow Police Department said Monday that a dog found skinned head-to-tail on Oct. 21 is unrelated to the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students three weeks later. Pamela Colbert’s neighbors found her lost dog, a 12-year-old mini Australian shepherd, completely skinned just down...
Two arrested for having 500 fentanyl pills in Lewiston
LEWISTON, ID. — Two people were arrested in Lewiston after officers found 500 fentanyl pills at a traffic stop. Officers searched the car along with the Lewiston Quad City Drug Task Force and found around 500 fentanyl pills. They also found methamphetamine, marijuana and over $3,000. Detectives also found a scale and drug packaging material. The Lewiston Police Department arrested...
'I don't leave my house:' Billings Central alum still in Idaho after murders
Tuesday marks nine days since four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death at a house near campus. Police have made no arrests, and fear is now gripping the college town.
Mark Fuhrman: Idaho investigators have 'stayed on point'
Former LAPD detective Mark Fuhrman joins 'Jesse Watters Primetime' to give his take on the latest in the Idaho murders investigation.
Claims of Suspicious Male Being Seen in Front Passenger Seat of Woman's Vehicle 'Unfounded' According to Moscow Police
MOSCOW - On the evening of Monday, November 21 at approximately 5:15 p.m., the Moscow Police Department responded to the 600 block of Blaine Street in Moscow after a woman called 911 reporting suspicious activity. According to the Moscow Police Department, the woman told the dispatcher that she had seen...
University of Idaho alum raises more than $18,000 to buy students personal alarms
MOSCOW, Idaho — One University of Idaho alum rallied Vandals and non-Vandals to ensure young women can defend themselves after the murders of four students on Nov. 13. With no suspect or person of interest, many students feel unsafe in Moscow. University of Idaho alum Kerry Uhlorn hopes giving out Birdie personal safety alarms will provide some sense of comfort.
KREM2
Spokane, WA
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Spokane local newshttps://www.krem.com/
Comments / 1