ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nwpb.org

Local reporting aims to add insight, avoid rumor in Moscow murder case

MOSCOW – It sounded like a typical Saturday night for a UI student in Moscow. Drinks at the Corner Club, a local “everyone knows everyone” college bar, a late night snack at Grub Truck, known for their variety of mac and cheeses, then to King Road, shoulder to shoulder with friends.
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

Press Conference Regarding Moscow Murders Set For 1:00p Today

MOSCOW, ID – Law enforcement and other officials will hold another press conference at 1:00 p.m. this afternoon regarding the stabbing murders of four University of Idaho students at a residence near the University campus in the early morning hours of November 13th. It will be livestreamed on the University’s YouTube channel. https://youtu.be/bXEo-AMZbkg.
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

Third Suspect Identified in Lewiston Armed Robbery Case

A third man suspected of being involved in an armed robbery at a Lewiston residence last week has been identified by the Lewiston Police Department. 48-year-old Donel Kipp is wanted on charges of robbery and burglary. According to an LPD press release, Kipp was last seen in Lewiston last Thursday but may be headed to the Spokane area.
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Attempted Child Abduction in Lewiston

LEWISTON - On 11/25/22, at about 5:17 PM, Lewiston Police were dispatched to the Community Center at 1424 Main St for a report of an attempted child abduction. Officers learned that an unknown male attempted to abduct a juvenile female. The juvenile was able to get away from the abductor and is safe with her family. The abductor was last seen on foot walking south away from the Community Center.
LEWISTON, ID
koze.com

Family Asks For Public’s Help in Solving Moscow Murders

MOSCOW, ID – The family of one of the four victims in this month’s stabbing murders near the University of Idaho campus is asking the public to share the attached photo. Sheldon Kernodle posted it on Twitter this afternoon. Investigators say 20-year-old Xana Kernodle of Avondale, Arizona; 20-year-old...
MOSCOW, ID
KREM2

WSU increases security for Apple Cup

PULLMAN, Wash. — After four years, the Apple Cup returns to Pullman this Saturday for the famed face-off between Washington State University and the University of Washington. But after four University of Idaho students were found murdered just barely ten miles away in Moscow. Washington State Officials says they're...
PULLMAN, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Two arrested for having 500 fentanyl pills in Lewiston

LEWISTON, ID. — Two people were arrested in Lewiston after officers found 500 fentanyl pills at a traffic stop. Officers searched the car along with the Lewiston Quad City Drug Task Force and found around 500 fentanyl pills. They also found methamphetamine, marijuana and over $3,000. Detectives also found a scale and drug packaging material. The Lewiston Police Department arrested...
LEWISTON, ID
KREM2

KREM2

Spokane, WA
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Spokane local news

 https://www.krem.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy