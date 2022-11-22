Read full article on original website
This is the Oldest City in MassachusettsTy D.Plymouth, MA
Dog-Friendly Fundraiser in Marshfield Announces Surprise GuestDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Thousands flock to Plymouth for America’s Hometown Thanksgiving ParadeLauren JessopPlymouth, MA
Boston Red Sox Address Team Need, Sign Free Agent PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Red Sox; Devers Getting Close To Contract ExtensionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Driver charged in deadly crash at Hingham Apple store says it was an accident
HINGHAM - Bradley Rein, the driver in the deadly crash at an Apple store in Hingham, is now charged with reckless homicide by motor vehicle and reckless operation of a motor vehicle. His attorney said it was an "unfortunate accident."Plymouth District Attorney Tim Cruz said Rein, 53, was arrested Monday night "as a result of the extensive investigation" by Massachusetts State Police and Hingham Police.Rein, who lives in Natick, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Hingham District Court Tuesday and ordered held on $100,000 cash bail. He was ordered not to drive and not to leave the state without...
Witnesses recall chaotic moments after Hingham Apple store crash
BOSTON – The moment an SUV slammed into the Hingham Apple store on Monday, it shook the businesses all around. Two store managers at the Brandy Melville women's clothing shop next door were left shaking. "It sounded like an explosion," assistant store manager Shaelin Mason said. "It was like a bomb or something went off, a big explosion." Her friend and fellow store manager Chloe Murphy said she knew something wasn't right. "We looked at each other like two deer in the headlights," Murphy said. Fearing for their own safety, they ran and were the first to see the carnage...
Hingham Apple store crash survivor skeptical of driver's explanation
WEYMOUTH -- 21-year-old Soni Baker is recovering at home Tuesday night after being released from Boston Medical Center. She is one of the almost two-dozen people who were injured after a car crashed into an Apple store in Hingham Monday. The crash also killed 65-year-old Kevin Bradley, of New Jersey. Baker told WBZ-TV she went to the Apple store with a friend who needed to get her iPhone fixed. She and her friend were sitting in the middle of the store; Baker had her back to the front door. She doesn't remember much about what happened after the thunderous impact because she blacked...
I-Team: Driver of SUV in Hingham Apple Store crash is 53-year-old man
HINGHAM - Sources tell the WBZ-TV I-Team the driver of the mangled Toyota 4Runner is a 53-year-old Massachusetts man who the district attorney says is with police. The I-Team has also learned the man had an out-of-state drunk driving charge on his record. Sources say reconstructing crashes like this one takes time. They will be trying to determine if it was an accident, a mechanical failure or something else. Sources tell the I-Team the crash is now in the hands of the Massachusetts State Police Collision analysis and reconstruction team. Sources say investigators will use forensic data from...
Lakeville woman accused of DUI crash that killed Florida sheriff's deputy
BOSTON - A Lakeville, Massachusetts woman is facing charges after investigators say she killed a Florida sheriff's deputy in a drunk driving crash. Florida Highway Patrol says on Tuesday night, the 23-year-old Charlotte County deputy was in the middle of a traffic stop on I-75 when 30-year-old Cassandra Smith lost control of her Jeep. Troopers said Smith's Jeep ended up on the shoulder hitting the cruiser, which then hit the deputy and other driver. The deputy died at the hospital. The other driver was also injured.
One Dead and 17 Injured After Car Crashes Into Apple Store
A black SUV rammed into a Massachusetts Apple store Monday morning, leaving one shopper dead and at least 17 hospitalized at South Shore Hospital, according to NBC Boston. The vehicle sped into the glass storefront, leaving a gaping hole in the building’s exterior before slamming into the back wall, subsequently trapping more patrons inside. Witnesses at the Hingham shopping center described the sound of the crash as similar to a “bomb going off,” and say they saw emergency personnel pull the unidentified male driver out bloodied but alive from the obliterated 4runner, according to the Daily Mail. The scene, which required an MBTA bus to be used for triage, has been declared a mass casualty event, according to the Boston Herald. This is a developing story. Just getting this picture from a contact in Hingham, MA and the rescues underway right now. I’m being told four people are trapped in the Apple store. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/aoKdL9o2xt— Blair Miller (@BlairMillerTV) November 21, 2022 Read it at Patriot Ledger
1 dead, at least 19 injured after car drives through Massachusetts Apple store
One person is dead and at least 19 people are injured after a car drove through an Apple store in Hingham, Massachusetts, the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said Monday.
Man accused of driving under the influence, crashing into NH restaurant
HAMPTON, N.H. -- A Massachusetts man is accused of driving under the influence and crashing into a New Hampshire restaurant on Saturday night. The Hampton Police and Fire departments responded to Greg's Bistro on Lafayette Road around 9:15 p.m. A pickup truck going crashed through the front door area of the business, Several injured people inside needed help from firefighters, police said. Stephen Davis, 24, of Newburyport was arrested on a felony charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and reckless conduct. He also had a passenger in the truck at the time, police said. Davis was booked and released on personal recognizance. He will be arraigned on December 22. Residents in the second-floor apartments above the restaurant were displaced after the fire department determined the building was structurally unsafe. Anyone with information about the crash should call Hampton Police at 603-929-4444.
Reddit wonders if these strange ‘No Eye Contact’ signs throughout Massachusetts are real
Massachusetts Redditors are cackling at these absurd signs in New England. Belmont’s walkers and hikers keep coming across signage with strange warnings and high fees. One. “No Eye Contact. Per Belmont Tradition” and claimed that rule breakers would incur a hefty $10,000 fine. Another sign read, “No Running...
After 2 years in Boston hospital, toddler heads home for first time
BRIGHTON - Friday was full of mixed emotions for the nurses at Franciscan Children's Hospital. One of their favorite patients was going home. "I am going to miss him," said nurse Barbara Alskninis. "He's been a fantastic asset to this hospital." She's talking about two-year-old Elijah Julien of Worcester. Born prematurely, Elijah faced issues with breathing within weeks of his life. He was brought to Franciscan's as a four-month-old and has been there ever since. "He was a premature infant and came here with a lot of medical issues and luckily, we have seen him get his...
Police: Mass. man charged after driving 107 mph with child in car
BOW, N.H. - New Hampshire State Police say they clocked a driver from Massachusetts going 107 mph with a child in the backseat on Interstate 93.A trooper reported a white car sped past him on the highway in the town of Bow on Saturday. The trooper initiated a traffic stop, and noted there was a woman in the passenger seat and a boy in the back.Jonathan Hosmer, a 36-year-old from Andover, was arrested. He's being charged with reckless operation and endangering the welfare of a child.Police said Hosmer was released on personal recognizance and will appear in Concord District Court at a later date.
