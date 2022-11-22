Read full article on original website
Pride of the Dakotas
Recreational marijuana is still ILLEGAL in South Dakota. Yesterday, an investigation into marijuana distribution yielded the seizure of 10 lbs of marijuana, 65 marijuana cartridges, a handgun, and $3,300 in cash. A 23 year-old male is currently being held on the charges of Possession w/ Intent to Distribute More Than One Pound of Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Keeping a Place for Use or Sale of a Controlled Substance, & Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.- from Aberdeen Police Department.
Body of kidnapping victim found in northeast South Dakota
The body of a missing Aberdeen man who was the victim in a suspected kidnapping was discovered Thursday evening. According to Aberdeen police, FBI agents located the body Simon Deng in rural northeast South Dakota. Authorities have classified this case as a homicide. Deng was last seen with suspects Joshua...
FBI locate body of missing Aberdeen man
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Aberdeen police report, FBI agents located the body of the missing man, Simon Deng. Deng was last seen with suspects Joshua Ortley and Kyle Three Legs on Oct. 23, 2022, before being reported missing four days later. Detectives say Deng had sent text messages revealing Ortley had assaulted him, and during the investigation, officers found evidence that Deng had been severely injured.
Man charged with 3 counts of rape
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An Aberdeen man is facing several rape charges, involving a child, in Beadle County. 46-year-old Steven Randow is charged with three counts of rape and one count of sexual contact with a child under 16. Court documents say the alleged crimes happened between September...
