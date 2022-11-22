Read full article on original website
Paddock Arcade to celebrate grand re-opening on Small Business Saturday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In Watertown, people will be celebrating Small Business Saturday and the grand re-opening of the Paddock Arcade. From 10 AM - 4 PM, you’ll have the chance to do some holiday shopping from locally-owned businesses at the Paddock Arcade and the Franklin Building. There...
Historical Felts Mills home up for auction. The starting bid? $1!
FELTS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - ”Once in a lifetime opportunity for someone here.”. A historic home is up for auction. The starting bid? $1!. “All I can tell you is by starting at a dollar we can get a million. Starting at a million we wouldn’t be able to get a dollar. It’s a psychological thing,” said Bernie Brozstek, Owner of Brozstek’s Auction Services.
Festival of Trees kicks off at Salmon Run Mall
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As shoppers searched for the best deals, they also had the chance to check out this year’s 22nd annual Festival of Trees. The former Bon-Ton store at the Salmon Run Mall has been transformed into a winter wonderland. Community members and local companies sponsor...
Salmon Run Mall was busy with business for Black Friday shopping
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Thursday, people were stuffing turkeys. On Friday, they were stuffing shopping bags. At Salmon Run Mall, bargain hunters flocked to popular stores like Dick’s Sporting Goods, Bath and Body Works, and Famous Footwear. Deals were around every corner, and so were lines. Shoppers we...
Where can Watertown warming centers be built? It’s a topic for updating zoning ordinances
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - ”The unfortunate and the hard part about codes and zoning is, you have to look at your book ends, meaning what could be,” said Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith. And it’s what could be that has Smith concerned. In the city’s draft zoning...
Runners work up Thanksgiving appetite
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Stretching their legs before stretching their stomachs, runners in Lowville worked up an appetite Thursday morning. 200 people of all ages ran in Lowville’s annual Turkey Day 5K. The run raises money for the United Way’s Renee Beyer Memorial Fund. For many families...
A North Country Festival of Trees fundraiser begins Friday
TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s that time of year again! Viewing and bidding for the annual Festival of Trees fundraiser begins Friday. The fundraiser benefits the Samaritan Medical Center Foundation and the Watertown Family YMCA by auctioning off donated trees. This years’ theme is “It’s a...
Running for a reason: Heuvelton hosts annual Gobbler Gallop 5K
HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - Nearly 100 runners took part in Heuvelton’s 11th annual Gobbler Gallop Thursday morning. Runners of all ages were stretched and ready for the fast dash across the village. People from the community donated food to the community food pantry as their ticket to run...
Barbara (Skeet) Lee Clement, 76, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Barbara (Skeet) Lee Clement, 76, of Watertown, NY died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thanksgiving morning at Saratoga Hospital. She was welcomed into heaven with open arms by her parents, Claude and Barabra White Mayne. To cherish and honor her memory, Barbara leaves behind her devoted husband, George Clement and their children, Scarlet (Jim) Buffoline, Jay (Heather) Clement, Jacqueline Clement, Leslie (Michael) Robare, and Ted (Tina) Clement.
With 70+ inches of snow, community struggles to free itself
NATURAL BRIDGE, New York (WWNY) - Days after the snowstorm, there are real concerns in some of the hardest-hit areas about getting help to people who may need it because of all the snow that hasn’t been cleared. “First-time homeowners - and we got a rude awakening,” said Ryan...
Marilyn F. Scozzafava, 85, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Marilyn F. Scozzafava, 85, passed away on Thursday in Canton. A celebration of life will be announced early next week and arrangements are with Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
It’s Black Friday: Are you up & at ‘em?
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The trend of major retailers starting Black Friday deals on Thanksgiving appears to be a thing of the past. Stores like Walmart, Target, Best Buy and JCPenney were closed on Thursday. For about a decade many stores opened in the evening on Thanksgiving. The practice...
Pavilion cleaned as more people move into homeless shelter
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s temporary shelter for homeless or displaced people is expanding as crews work to clean up the pavilion where they’d been living. The Butler Pavilion was the refuge for Watertown’s homeless. Now it’s empty and it needs to be cleaned. At...
Charles L. Piddock, 64, formerly of Adams
WINNSBORO, South Carolina (WWNY) - Charles L. Piddock, 64, of Winnsboro, SC, passed away, Saturday, November 19, 2022 at River Hospital, Alexandria Bay, NY. Born on March 8, 1958 in Adams, NY, he was a son of James and Pearl Barden Piddock and attended South Jefferson Central Schools. Charles enlisted...
George Zimny, 60, of Fine
FINE, New York (WWNY) - George Zimny, age 60, passed away unexpectedly on November 20, 2022. Calling hours will be held at French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake on Monday, November 28, 2022 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. followed by his funeral service at 3:00 p.m. Burial in Cranberry Lake Cemetery will be in the spring. Condolences, pictures, and memories may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
TV Dinner: Leftovers!
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Chef Chris Manning shows us a couple ways to use Thanksgiving dinner leftovers. One of the dishes is a shoutout to former 7 News This Morning producer Jack Miller. Chicken bacon ranch pasta is one of Jack’s favorites, so the chef recreates it with leftover turkey. The chef uses rigatoni, but you can use whatever pasta you like.
Hundreds of meals given out in Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - The north country ate its fill today, celebrating Thanksgiving. Turkey, mashed potatoes, corn and stuffing were all on the menu and part of 300 meals prepared in Carthage, Thursday. A crew of 20 got turkey out the door in time for Thanksgiving. This year marks...
Ronald C. LaVancha, 84, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Ronald C. LaVancha, 84, died peacefully at his home. Calling hours will be held on Friday, December 2, 2022 from 1:00pm-3:00pm at the Lundy Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held immediately following in the Chapel at 3:00pm. A full obituary will be published...
Some sunshine tomorrow
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -High pressure to the south will warm the temperatures the next few days and provide some clearing tomorrow morning. Expect mainly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the 20′s. Thursday will be partly sunny with highs in the 40′s. Rain is likely on Friday.
Early settlers & natives: Did they get along?
AKWESASNE (WWNY) - In what we know today as St Lawrence County, European settler Alexander Macomb owned the 10 towns divided in a treaty after the American Revolution. They were Louisville, Stockholm, Potsdam, Madrid, Lisbon, Canton, DeKalb, Hague, Cambray, and Oswegatchie. The area got its first settlers around 1800. In...
