bjpenndotcom

Official main card lineup announced for UFC 282: ‘Prochazka vs. Teixeira 2’

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has announced the main card for UFC 282, headlined by Jiri Prochazka vs Glover Teixeira 2. The final UFC pay-per-view of 2022 is almost upon us as the company signs off on another great year. From a financial standpoint, it was impressive – and when you look at the quality of the fights, it’s equally as memorable.
Boxing Scene

Cris Cyborg Added To Crawford vs. Avanesyan PPV Card

Legendary MMA superstar, Cris Cyborg, will be making her return to the boxing ring on December 10, when she battles Gabrielle Holloway on the Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan BLK Prime PPV showdown. Cyborg vs. Holloway, a scheduled 4-round bout in the lightweight division, will serve as a special feature attraction.
Boxing Scene

Shakur Stevenson Eyes WBC Title Eliminator With William Zepeda

Shakur Stevenson is ready to call William Zepeda’s bluff. The unbeaten former two-division titlist continues to explore a fight that will secure a place as the leading contender for the WBC lightweight title. The search began with the WBC order for Stevenson to face Mexico City’s Isaac Cruz (24-2-1, 17KOs) in a final eliminator, with the winner to be named the sanctioning body’s mandatory challenger for undisputed champion Devin Haney (29-0, 15KOs).
MMAmania.com

PFL World Championship weigh-in results: Aspen Ladd makes weight!

The PFL’s big World Championship event goes down this Friday on pay-per-view with six divisional titles being determined on the main card. Along with some fancy belts, champions also earn $1 million dollars for fighting their way through the annual tournament. And as always, the fighters stepped on the scale the day before the event to make weight.
worldboxingnews.net

WBA welterweight semi-final ends Spence vs Crawford for a year

World Boxing Association chiefs green-lit a welterweight semi-final to crown one sole champion in the 147-pound division. After Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford fell apart due to the latter accepting an upfront deal with Black Prime, the WBA’s hand was forced. President Gilberto Mendoza wants to reduce the number...
Fightful

AEW Full Gear Fallout | AEW Dynamite 11/23/22 Full Show Review & Results

Jon Alba (@JonAlba) and Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) review AEW Dynamite for November 23, 2022. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get the best night's sleep of your life and 100 nights risk free on a great mattress...
bjpenndotcom

Jiri Prochazka issues statement after withdrawing from UFC 282, vacating light heavyweight title: “I’ll be back in six months and I’ll take the title whoever holds it” “

Jiri Prochazka has issued a statement after withdrawing from UFC 282. It was revealed on Wednesday that Prochazka suffered a serious shoulder injury that forced him to pull out of his UFC 282 light heavyweight title fight against Glover Teixeira. He also vacated the light heavyweight title as he didn’t want to hold up the division and has now taken to Instagram to issue a lengthy statement.
bjpenndotcom

Brendan Schaub hoping the UFC books Alex Pereira vs. Khamzat Chimaev next: “Khamzat would be a handful for him”

Fighter-turned-podcaster Brendan Schaub knows who he wants to see Alex Pereira fight next. ‘Poaton’ is fresh off his return at UFC 281 earlier this month in New York. Standing opposite the Brazilian was the-then middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. The two men previously clashed twice in kickboxing, with Pereira winning on both occasions.
Fightful

Kaun: Shane Taylor Promotions Made Six-Man Wrestling Relevant Again

Kaun praises Shane Taylor Promotions. Before Kaun was aligned with Toa Liona & Brian Cage in the Embassy, he was part of Shane Taylor Promotions alongside Shane Taylor & Moses. The trio held the ROH Six-Man Titles for nearly 300 days during the pandemic era before the reign ended at ROH Final Battle 2021.
Fightful

Chris Jericho Files To Trademark 'Seltzer Man,' 'Christory,' And More

New trademarks for The Ocho. On November 16, Chris Jericho applied to trademark "Seltzer Man," "This Day in Christory," and "Christory" for merchandise purposes and entertainment services. Full descriptions:. IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. IC 041. US...
Fightful

Saraya Hopes To Get Family Matches On AEW Dark In London

Saraya is looking out for her family. AEW is headed to London in 2023 and when the company makes its first foray into the United Kingdom, Saraya is hoping to get her brother, Zak Knight, and other family members a match on AEW Dark. Speaking on AEW Unrestricted, Saraya discussed...
Fightful

Fightful

