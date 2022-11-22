Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
Taila Santos claims UFC admitted ‘scared’ Valentina Shevchenko is ‘running’ from rematch
UFC flyweight contender Taila Santos believes reigning 125-pound champion Valentina Shevchenko escaped Singapore Indoor Stadium with a gift from the cageside judges, leading to a split decision victory and what appears to be an extended vacation. Shevchenko, ranked No. 2 in the women's pound-for-pound rankings, was a massive favorite heading...
Yardbarker
UFC reportedly sets date for Jon Jones' heavyweight debut, but opponent remains unclear
Former light heavyweight UFC champion Jon Jones relinquished his title in May 2020, announcing his desire for the heavyweight scrap instead. But we're only now inching closer to finally seeing him back in the Octagon. On Tuesday, MMA Junkie's Nolan King reported that the UFC wants Jones' heavyweight debut to...
Ricky Starks Wins AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament, Earns AEW Title Match Against MJF
The title match is set for AEW Winter Is Coming. On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Ricky Starks won the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament by defeating Ethan Page in the finals. Starks, who has his ribs and shoulder taped up, secured the victory with three spears. During the bout, Stokely Hathaway...
Official main card lineup announced for UFC 282: ‘Prochazka vs. Teixeira 2’
The Ultimate Fighting Championship has announced the main card for UFC 282, headlined by Jiri Prochazka vs Glover Teixeira 2. The final UFC pay-per-view of 2022 is almost upon us as the company signs off on another great year. From a financial standpoint, it was impressive – and when you look at the quality of the fights, it’s equally as memorable.
Boxing Scene
Cris Cyborg Added To Crawford vs. Avanesyan PPV Card
Legendary MMA superstar, Cris Cyborg, will be making her return to the boxing ring on December 10, when she battles Gabrielle Holloway on the Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan BLK Prime PPV showdown. Cyborg vs. Holloway, a scheduled 4-round bout in the lightweight division, will serve as a special feature attraction.
Boxing Scene
Shakur Stevenson Eyes WBC Title Eliminator With William Zepeda
Shakur Stevenson is ready to call William Zepeda’s bluff. The unbeaten former two-division titlist continues to explore a fight that will secure a place as the leading contender for the WBC lightweight title. The search began with the WBC order for Stevenson to face Mexico City’s Isaac Cruz (24-2-1, 17KOs) in a final eliminator, with the winner to be named the sanctioning body’s mandatory challenger for undisputed champion Devin Haney (29-0, 15KOs).
MMAmania.com
Ren Hiramoto aims to become ‘absolute fear’ in Japan, follow Jiri Prochazka to UFC champion status
Ren Hiramoto is gaining his first bit of momentum in mixed martial arts (MMA). The kickboxing ring housed the young striking sensation before he decided it was time to follow a new path. Hiramoto, 24, dazzled in K-1 as a Featherweight star before debuting in MMA on Dec. 31, 2020.
MMAmania.com
PFL World Championship weigh-in results: Aspen Ladd makes weight!
The PFL’s big World Championship event goes down this Friday on pay-per-view with six divisional titles being determined on the main card. Along with some fancy belts, champions also earn $1 million dollars for fighting their way through the annual tournament. And as always, the fighters stepped on the scale the day before the event to make weight.
worldboxingnews.net
WBA welterweight semi-final ends Spence vs Crawford for a year
World Boxing Association chiefs green-lit a welterweight semi-final to crown one sole champion in the 147-pound division. After Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford fell apart due to the latter accepting an upfront deal with Black Prime, the WBA’s hand was forced. President Gilberto Mendoza wants to reduce the number...
MJF Says 'Dollar Store Conor McGregor' Paddy Pimblett Wouldn't Last Two Seconds In Wrestling
MJF and Paddy Pimblett banter about. The new AEW World Champion is already making friends in the MMA world as he and UFC fighter Paddy "The Baddy" Pimblett have gotten into a bit of a tiff on social media. Paddy challenged MJF to meet him when AEW travels to England,...
Cris Cyborg set for next boxing match, faces former Bellator fighter on Crawford-Avanesyan undercard
As she maneuvers through MMA free agency, Cris Cyborg continues her delve into the world of professional boxing. In a press release Tuesday, boxing promotion BLK Prime announced Cyborg will face former Bellator fighter Gabrielle Holloway in a four-round lightweight boxing bout. The “special feature” boxing match will take place...
AEW Full Gear Fallout | AEW Dynamite 11/23/22 Full Show Review & Results
Jon Alba (@JonAlba) and Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) review AEW Dynamite for November 23, 2022. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get the best night's sleep of your life and 100 nights risk free on a great mattress...
Jiri Prochazka issues statement after withdrawing from UFC 282, vacating light heavyweight title: “I’ll be back in six months and I’ll take the title whoever holds it” “
Jiri Prochazka has issued a statement after withdrawing from UFC 282. It was revealed on Wednesday that Prochazka suffered a serious shoulder injury that forced him to pull out of his UFC 282 light heavyweight title fight against Glover Teixeira. He also vacated the light heavyweight title as he didn’t want to hold up the division and has now taken to Instagram to issue a lengthy statement.
Brendan Schaub hoping the UFC books Alex Pereira vs. Khamzat Chimaev next: “Khamzat would be a handful for him”
Fighter-turned-podcaster Brendan Schaub knows who he wants to see Alex Pereira fight next. ‘Poaton’ is fresh off his return at UFC 281 earlier this month in New York. Standing opposite the Brazilian was the-then middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. The two men previously clashed twice in kickboxing, with Pereira winning on both occasions.
Kaun: Shane Taylor Promotions Made Six-Man Wrestling Relevant Again
Kaun praises Shane Taylor Promotions. Before Kaun was aligned with Toa Liona & Brian Cage in the Embassy, he was part of Shane Taylor Promotions alongside Shane Taylor & Moses. The trio held the ROH Six-Man Titles for nearly 300 days during the pandemic era before the reign ended at ROH Final Battle 2021.
Chris Jericho Files To Trademark 'Seltzer Man,' 'Christory,' And More
New trademarks for The Ocho. On November 16, Chris Jericho applied to trademark "Seltzer Man," "This Day in Christory," and "Christory" for merchandise purposes and entertainment services. Full descriptions:. IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. IC 041. US...
AEW Dark Stream And Results (11/22): RUSH, Dark Order, Jake Hager, Willow Nightingale, More
AEW Dark (11/22) - Varsity Athletes (Tony Nese & Josh Woods) vs. Rosario Grillo & Dean Alexander. - Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver & Alex Reynolds) vs. Trustbusters (Ari Daivari, Sonny Kiss, & Jeeves Kay) You can find results from all AEW events in Fightful's results section.
Saraya Hopes To Get Family Matches On AEW Dark In London
Saraya is looking out for her family. AEW is headed to London in 2023 and when the company makes its first foray into the United Kingdom, Saraya is hoping to get her brother, Zak Knight, and other family members a match on AEW Dark. Speaking on AEW Unrestricted, Saraya discussed...
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Kayla Harrison, Brendan Loughnane and Marlon Moraes all in studio
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT / 4 p.m. UK time. 11 a.m. ET: All your questions answered in the latest edition of On The Nose, and the Parlay Pals break down 2022 PFL Championship bets.
