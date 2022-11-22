Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Black Friday deals at Habitat ReStore include discounts on new, used furniture, home goods
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - This Black Friday isn’t all about the deals and steals. Habitat for Humanity has a way shoppers can decorate their homes while also lending a helping hand to the community. The holiday deals have already started at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Fort...
Small Business Saturday: Lake Worth Beach woman pivots from layoff to owner of cleaning company
WEST PALM BEACH — Alicia Colon is among the millions of Americans who lost their jobs in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic as employers closed workplaces or cut back on staff. Now she owns a cleaning company specializing in vacation rentals. Colon, 32, of Lake Worth Beach, worked...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Wellington, FL
The village of Wellington in Palm Beach County, Florida, used to be a commuter town with a few shopping centers until it became known for its fantastic tourist attractions. Locals and tourists can participate in the village’s different shows in the form of arts and culture, equestrian events, and much more.
Season to Share: "Everything went wrong at once" for 53-year-old former grocery clerk
Barbara Hutchison has never been lower. “I live in a homeless shelter. I have kidney stones. I gave up my two cats. I can hardly move my elbows with this rheumatoid arthritis. I can’t pay for my car. I need an operation on my left foot. My friend Tanisha died,” says the slight...
luxury-houses.net
One of The Most Beautiful Lakefront Mansions in Palm Beach Florida back on The Market for $78.5 Million
1350 N Lake Way Home in Palm Beach, Florida for Sale. 1350 N Lake Way, Palm Beach, Florida is a beautiful lakefront mansion was originally constructed in 2013 and billionaire former casino mogul Steve Wynn paid $49 million for this estate in December 2021. This Home in Palm Beach offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 13,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1350 N Lake Way, please contact Lawrence A Moens (Phone: 561-655-5510) at Lawrence A. Moens Associates, Inc for full support and perfect service.
veronews.com
‘Old Florida’ beach cottage offers privacy, vast ocean views
When he was a child, Robert Buck’s parents would pack the whole family into the car and head north from South Florida to Vero Beach for their family vacation each year. “We stayed at the Sea Cove Cottages where we fished and body surfed,” recalls Buck fondly. Until...
WSVN-TV
Passengers boarding Thanksgiving eve flights at local airports encounter heavy traffic, large crowds
FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - The holiday hustle is in full swing across South Florida as travelers hoping to reach loved ones on Thanksgiving found getting to the airport to be a nightmare. 7News cameras captured a sea of red lights and vehicles crammed outside Terminal 2 at...
WPBF News 25
Boynton Beach police and local teen team up to change the lives of one family
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — While most south Floridians were preparing for Thanksgiving, one local teen joined the Boynton Beach police to change the lives of a family. It all started at the Homing Inn. "Sunday evening, we get a call. All the notes say is a homeless female is...
drifttravel.com
Eau Palm Beach is the Best NYE Destination for Parents & Kids
This holiday season, retreat to Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa—an oceanfront oasis where relaxed elegance, thoughtful service, and unexpected experiences combine to create a festive wonderland. Holiday travelers will delight in endless seasonal programming for the young and the young at heart, including a variety of New Year’s Eve celebrations.
TRAVEL: Much Better, But Not Perfect, At FLL, PBI, and MIA This Thanksgiving
After Day Of Travel Chaos In South Florida, Things Are Better At Miami International, Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International, and Palm Beach International. But Not For Everyone. BY: REAL-TIME TRAVEL DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Thanksgiving travel situation in South Florida is significantly better than it […]
travelexperta.com
Palm Beach Florida: What to Do, What to See and Where to Go
Palm Beach Florida: What to Do, What to See and Where to Go. Palm Beach is literally just a few minutes away from West Palm Beach. Though, it has a completely different feel to it overall. First, it’s considered to be literally one of the richest zip codes in the United States and, perhaps, there are a ton of things to do and amazing attractions to check. Today we’re going to be talking about Palm Beach, Florida.
cw34.com
Boca Raton homeowner looking for answers from HOA and AT&T after damaged sewage line
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Stacy Furgang said sewage water ran into her home after the Crescent Lakes at Boca Raton Homeowners' Association allowed AT&T into the community for upgrades. In 2019, the HOA board alerted homeowners that AT&T would be digging and installing upgraded fiber-optic lines for customers...
cw34.com
Block party, tree lighting, and carnival: What to do this weekend
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Jump into the holiday season with a few events happening this weekend. Kick off your holiday season this weekend at the Holiday Block Party in Jupiter. The event will feature food and drinks specials, live music, Small Business Saturday, a concert by The...
luxury-houses.net
Asking for $41.5 Million, The Carpenter Estate in Boca Raton offers Vintage Architectural Significance Combined with Classically Timeless Design
2408 E Maya Palm Drive Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 2408 E Maya Palm Drive, Boca Raton, Florida is a sprawling Hampton’s Farmhouse-inspired home on Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club’s prestigious Intracoastal and sited on 2.5 lots with 261+/- feet of rare waterfrontage. This Home in Boca Raton offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 5,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2408 E Maya Palm Drive, please contact Joseph Liguori (Phone: 561-394-7700) at Premier Estate Properties Inc for full support and perfect service.
13 best waterfront restaurants from Palm Beach Gardens to Riviera Beach
Nothing says Florida more than year-round outdoor dining options. We have so many waterfront options in our county we'll be delivering this wisdom in geographic bites. More waterfront dining: Best outdoor dining near Jupiter Inlet: Restaurants with sparkling waterway views ...
Port St. Lucie police on patrol to stop drivers under the influence
Port St. Lucie Police Department said from Jan. 1, 2022, through Nov. 21, 2022, the agency has made 212 DUI arrests throughout the city and issued 44,476 traffic warnings/citations.
Staying safe in a era of mass shootings
The recent mass shootings this Thanksgiving week can make many feel uneasy at a time when gathering and mingling can be at its height.
WPTV
Very warm with near record highs this weekend
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It might be late November but it'll feel like summer out there this Thanksgiving weekend. Outside of a shower or two in a few spots later today the weekend looks toasty and mostly sunny. A weak cold front will move through with a few...
cw34.com
'Unwanted guest' charged after 'not buying anything,' 'talking to himself,' refusing to go
LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is facing 10 criminal charges after sheriff's deputies said he wouldn't leave a grocery store and then gave them a hard time while being arrested. The deputy who wrote the arrest report was working backup and got to the Publix on Seminole Pratt...
Thanksgiving dinner more expensive, but that won't stop celebrations
As you are gathering your family around the table on Thursday for Thanksgiving dinner, you are likely spending more money for that traditional spread.
