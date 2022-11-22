ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to Do in Wellington, FL

The village of Wellington in Palm Beach County, Florida, used to be a commuter town with a few shopping centers until it became known for its fantastic tourist attractions. Locals and tourists can participate in the village’s different shows in the form of arts and culture, equestrian events, and much more.
WELLINGTON, FL
luxury-houses.net

One of The Most Beautiful Lakefront Mansions in Palm Beach Florida back on The Market for $78.5 Million

1350 N Lake Way Home in Palm Beach, Florida for Sale. 1350 N Lake Way, Palm Beach, Florida is a beautiful lakefront mansion was originally constructed in 2013 and billionaire former casino mogul Steve Wynn paid $49 million for this estate in December 2021. This Home in Palm Beach offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 13,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1350 N Lake Way, please contact Lawrence A Moens (Phone: 561-655-5510) at Lawrence A. Moens Associates, Inc for full support and perfect service.
PALM BEACH, FL
drifttravel.com

Eau Palm Beach is the Best NYE Destination for Parents & Kids

This holiday season, retreat to Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa—an oceanfront oasis where relaxed elegance, thoughtful service, and unexpected experiences combine to create a festive wonderland. Holiday travelers will delight in endless seasonal programming for the young and the young at heart, including a variety of New Year’s Eve celebrations.
MANALAPAN, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

TRAVEL: Much Better, But Not Perfect, At FLL, PBI, and MIA This Thanksgiving

After Day Of Travel Chaos In South Florida, Things Are Better At Miami International, Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International, and Palm Beach International. But Not For Everyone. BY: REAL-TIME TRAVEL DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Thanksgiving travel situation in South Florida is significantly better than it […]
PALM BEACH, FL
travelexperta.com

Palm Beach Florida: What to Do, What to See and Where to Go

Palm Beach Florida: What to Do, What to See and Where to Go. Palm Beach is literally just a few minutes away from West Palm Beach. Though, it has a completely different feel to it overall. First, it’s considered to be literally one of the richest zip codes in the United States and, perhaps, there are a ton of things to do and amazing attractions to check. Today we’re going to be talking about Palm Beach, Florida.
PALM BEACH, FL
luxury-houses.net

Asking for $41.5 Million, The Carpenter Estate in Boca Raton offers Vintage Architectural Significance Combined with Classically Timeless Design

2408 E Maya Palm Drive Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 2408 E Maya Palm Drive, Boca Raton, Florida is a sprawling Hampton’s Farmhouse-inspired home on Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club’s prestigious Intracoastal and sited on 2.5 lots with 261+/- feet of rare waterfrontage. This Home in Boca Raton offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 5,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2408 E Maya Palm Drive, please contact Joseph Liguori (Phone: 561-394-7700) at Premier Estate Properties Inc for full support and perfect service.
BOCA RATON, FL
WPTV

Very warm with near record highs this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It might be late November but it'll feel like summer out there this Thanksgiving weekend. Outside of a shower or two in a few spots later today the weekend looks toasty and mostly sunny. A weak cold front will move through with a few...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

