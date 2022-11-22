Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
2022 Black Friday busy in Sacramento area — but not compared to years past
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The hectic, rushed and crowded scene that Black Friday was known for may be a thing of the past, as fewer than normal shoppers trickled into stores. The 2022 Black Friday comes as stores experience a surplus, in the wake of supply shortages in 2021. Financial...
Local shops in Sacramento preparing for 'Small Business Saturday'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Holiday shopping isn’t just for the big chain stores. Small Business Saturday is right around the corner, and local shops are hoping to get your support. Every penny counts for locally owned businesses in Sacramento including Shirley's Sugar N Spice —one of several small shops inside the Florin Square Shopping Center, also known as 'Sacramento's Black Wall Street.'
What time do Best Buy and Costco open on Black Friday?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Black Friday is underway for shoppers. Here's when Best Buy and Costco are open on Friday. Best Buy is open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Find Best Buy locations HERE. Find Black Friday deals HERE. Costco Hours. Costco is open on Black Friday from 9...
10 weekend events in Northern California | Nov. 26-27
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hey! If silent disco, a toy and anime convention, or even a glowing art gallery sounds fun to you, it shows there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. This weekend's weather is warming up just a bit with temperatures in the mid-60s with a...
Roseville Galleria ramps up security as organized retail theft meets holiday shopping season
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — With Black Friday in full force, shoppers are ramping up—and so are the possibilities of retail theft and car break-ins. But the Roseville Galleria, one of the busiest shopping centers around, is looking out for you so thieves don't ruin your holidays. "It feels amazing....
Don't want to cook? Here's a list of Sacramento restaurants open on Thanksgiving
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Not in the mood to cook this year? Or maybe you need a snack before the big meal later?. Here's a list of some restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day in 2022. Bennett's American Cooking. Bennett's American Cooking is located at 2232 Fair Oaks Boulevard and is...
Sacramento Hmong New Year Festival open at Cal Expo Saturday & Sunday
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Every year since 2005, Sacramento Hmong Inc. has put on what are now some of the largest Hmong New Year celebrations in the nation. Saturday and Sunday at Cal Expo, this year's Sacramento Hmong New Year Festival will have food and music alongside competitions and tournaments.
California Inflation Relief: Here’s When You’ll Get Paid in November
To help California residents battle inflation, the state started sending Middle-Class Tax Refund (MCTR) payments early October. However, some residents are still waiting for the one-time payments, and...
Three California Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
KTLA.com
The most common California fast food restaurant isn’t In-N-Out. These chains dominate
(Stacker) – Fast food restaurants rose to fame during the 1950s and 60s during the advent of the American highway system. The pairing seemed like a match made in heaven: Traversing long open roads for hours on end take a lot of energy, and few options feel better than a pit stop at a fast food restaurant along the way.
KCRA.com
Thousands participate in Sacramento's famous Thanksgiving Day run
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The 29th annualRun to Feed The Hungry happened Thanksgiving morning near the campus of Sacramento State University. As of 10 a.m. Thursday, officials with the event said 29,222 people had registered for the 5K and 10K run/walk. | SHOW US | Submit your photos from Run...
'It's a beautiful place' | Have you visited the California State Indian Museum in Sacramento?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — November is Native American Heritage Month and November 25 is Native American Heritage Day. This time is dedicated to honoring Indigenous peoples past and present. But - no matter the date - you can recognize Native people, history, and culture year round. You might want to...
City of Sacramento to offer free parking at meters for holiday season
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With the holiday season finally here, the City of Sacramento is spreading cheer by offering free parking from Nov. 25 to Dec. 24. According to the City of Sacramento, no payment will be required at on-street meters after 4:30 p.m. on weekdays and all day on weekends, including Old Sacramento. This includes green meter payment machines. Meter screens will reflect when parking is free and when payment is required.
These roads will be impacted in Sacramento for the Run to Feed the Hungry on Thanksgiving
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thanksgiving, the 29th annual Run to Feed the Hungry will impact roads throughout East Sacramento. Roads will be impacted throughout East Sacramento from Alhambra Road to Sacramento State as well as from Folsom Boulevard to Elvas Avenue. Roads are expected to be impacted throughout the morning as runners participating in […]
Frustrations with inflation, gas prices won't deter Sacramentans this holiday season
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Travelers across Sacramento spoke with ABC10 about their frustrations with inflation and gas prices, but also said they hope to not let it get in the way of having the best possible Thanksgiving celebration. Kristine Hernandez is saving money by staying local. A lot of her...
nomadlawyer.org
Fairfield: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Fairfield, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Fairfield California. Located in central California, Fairfield is midpoint between Sacramento and San Francisco. Whether you’re in the mood for wine, entertainment, or natural beauty, there are plenty of exciting things to do in Fairfield, California. For wine lovers, Fairfield offers a unique...
The Daily 11-22-22 This burger joint is the tastiest stop on the drive to Tahoe
In 1991, Bill Taylor opened Willie’s Burgers in Sacramento, a small burger joint known for its big flavor that makes for a perfect meal stop where Interstate 80 connects to Highway 50. Now in its second generation as a family-run business, Willie’s has truly earned its place as an anchor in Sacramento. But burgers aren't the only draw. • 21-year-old vodka distiller to close Bay Area tasting room
Foresthill Christmas tree farm opens for first time since Mosquito Fire
FORESTHILL, Calif — With Thanksgiving behind us, the Christmas season is now in full swing and one local Christmas tree farm is feeling more thankful than ever. "This is about our busiest day of the season," said Nikki Schichtel, owner of Snowy Peaks Tree Farm as she holds her daughter, Cassidy in her arms.
goldcountrymedia.com
Shopping is easy throughout Roseville
With the holiday season close at hand, holiday shopping comes along with it. Residents can support their local small businesses by starting their holiday shopping this weekend on Small Business Saturday. All Roseville neighborhoods are within reach of easy shopping, whether it’s at the Galleria/Fountains area or in any of...
Saint Laurent to expand space at Roseville Galleria
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The luxury brand Yves Saint Laurent is looking to expand its space at the Westfield Galleria mall in Roseville. “We’re thrilled that Saint Laurent is expanding the size of their store and look forward to seeing the new collections they will be able to offer customers in the larger space," said Jennifer Crowley, the marketing director at Westfield Galleria mall in Roseville, in a statement.
