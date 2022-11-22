ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local shops in Sacramento preparing for 'Small Business Saturday'

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Holiday shopping isn’t just for the big chain stores. Small Business Saturday is right around the corner, and local shops are hoping to get your support. Every penny counts for locally owned businesses in Sacramento including Shirley's Sugar N Spice —one of several small shops inside the Florin Square Shopping Center, also known as 'Sacramento's Black Wall Street.'
What time do Best Buy and Costco open on Black Friday?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Black Friday is underway for shoppers. Here's when Best Buy and Costco are open on Friday. Best Buy is open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Find Best Buy locations HERE. Find Black Friday deals HERE. Costco Hours. Costco is open on Black Friday from 9...
10 weekend events in Northern California | Nov. 26-27

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hey! If silent disco, a toy and anime convention, or even a glowing art gallery sounds fun to you, it shows there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. This weekend's weather is warming up just a bit with temperatures in the mid-60s with a...
Thousands participate in Sacramento's famous Thanksgiving Day run

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The 29th annualRun to Feed The Hungry happened Thanksgiving morning near the campus of Sacramento State University. As of 10 a.m. Thursday, officials with the event said 29,222 people had registered for the 5K and 10K run/walk. | SHOW US | Submit your photos from Run...
City of Sacramento to offer free parking at meters for holiday season

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With the holiday season finally here, the City of Sacramento is spreading cheer by offering free parking from Nov. 25 to Dec. 24. According to the City of Sacramento, no payment will be required at on-street meters after 4:30 p.m. on weekdays and all day on weekends, including Old Sacramento. This includes green meter payment machines. Meter screens will reflect when parking is free and when payment is required.
Fairfield: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Fairfield, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Fairfield California. Located in central California, Fairfield is midpoint between Sacramento and San Francisco. Whether you’re in the mood for wine, entertainment, or natural beauty, there are plenty of exciting things to do in Fairfield, California. For wine lovers, Fairfield offers a unique...
The Daily 11-22-22 This burger joint is the tastiest stop on the drive to Tahoe

In 1991, Bill Taylor opened Willie’s Burgers in Sacramento, a small burger joint known for its big flavor that makes for a perfect meal stop where Interstate 80 connects to Highway 50. Now in its second generation as a family-run business, Willie’s has truly earned its place as an anchor in Sacramento. But burgers aren't the only draw. • 21-year-old vodka distiller to close Bay Area tasting room 
Shopping is easy throughout Roseville

With the holiday season close at hand, holiday shopping comes along with it. Residents can support their local small businesses by starting their holiday shopping this weekend on Small Business Saturday. All Roseville neighborhoods are within reach of easy shopping, whether it’s at the Galleria/Fountains area or in any of...
Saint Laurent to expand space at Roseville Galleria

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The luxury brand Yves Saint Laurent is looking to expand its space at the Westfield Galleria mall in Roseville. “We’re thrilled that Saint Laurent is expanding the size of their store and look forward to seeing the new collections they will be able to offer customers in the larger space," said Jennifer Crowley, the marketing director at Westfield Galleria mall in Roseville, in a statement.
