SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With the holiday season finally here, the City of Sacramento is spreading cheer by offering free parking from Nov. 25 to Dec. 24. According to the City of Sacramento, no payment will be required at on-street meters after 4:30 p.m. on weekdays and all day on weekends, including Old Sacramento. This includes green meter payment machines. Meter screens will reflect when parking is free and when payment is required.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO