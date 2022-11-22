Read full article on original website
Beau Jones
2d ago
The iron dome is correct IMHO..hats off to them for putting themselves in the position they are but I doubt they'll be competitive against any of the other 3 teams in the CFP.
Report: Lane Kiffin Informed Ole Miss Players Of His Decision
Lane Kiffin has reportedly made a decision on his coaching future, for real this time. On3 reported on Wednesday night that Kiffin informed Ole Miss players of his decision prior to the Thanksgiving game against Mississippi State. From the report:. Kiffin told Ole Miss players Wednesday evening that, unless something...
Alabama vs. Auburn score prediction, picks, by college football computers
This weekend marks the conclusion of the college football regular season and with Rivalry Week on tap, that means Alabama and Auburn are set to renew the Iron Bowl. Traditionally one of the most intense rivalries in American sports, this year's edition doesn't appear to have any national ...
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Coach's Warning
The Wolverines have one of the country's best rushing offenses, often able to steamroll teams in the fourth quarter, but Ohio State says it's prepared for that. Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said on Wednesday that the Buckeyes have a plan for Michigan. You've been warned, Wolverines. "They're a...
Breaking: Nebraska Officially Announces New Head Coach
Nebraska's search for a new head coach is officially over. Moments ago, the school confirmed that Matt Rhule is heading to Lincoln. Rhule was clearly at the top of Nebraska's wish list. His track record when it comes to coaching college football is really impressive. It's being reported that Rhule...
KWTX
Kanye West canceled at Texas A&M: Aggies football team will no longer play ‘Power’ during home games
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX & AP) - Texas A&M University Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has confirmed to KBTX Reporter Conner Beene that the Aggies football team will no longer play Kanye West’s “Power” during home games in the wake of the embattled rapper’s controversial anti-semitic remarks.
Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
Jeremy Pruitt paid Tennessee football parent with cash in Chick-fil-A bag, NOA reveals
It was a Chick-fil-A bag. Ex-Tennessee football coach Jeremy Pruitt used a Chick-fil-A bag to give several hundred dollars to the mother of a Tennessee football player after she approached him in late 2020, according to Tennessee's response to the NCAA's notice of allegations. Knox News obtained Thursday the university's 108-page document responding to...
Nick Saban Makes Opinion On Cadillac Williams Very Clear
It's safe to say Nick Saban is a fan of Cadillac Williams. On Saturday, Saban and his Alabama Crimson Tide team will take on Williams and the Auburn Tigers. Williams, a former Auburn running back, is serving as the program's interim head coach. He took over following Bryan Harsin's firing earlier this year.
Breaking: Matt Rhule Reportedly Makes Decision On His Next Job
It doesn't appear it took Matt Rhule very long to get a new job after being fired by the Carolina Panthers earlier this year. Rhule has reportedly decided to head back to the college football level. The 47-year-old is reportedly on track to finalize a deal to become the next head ...
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher says former Aggies commit Harold Perkins is 'very gifted'
When it comes to recruiting high school athletes, you never know what you are going to get when those kids step on campus. Every year there are five stars who end up being a bust and walk-ons that end up as the team MVP. When it comes to the case...
David Pollack Makes Strong Prediction About Lane Kiffin's Future
Lane Kiffin has been linked to Auburn's job opening for the past week. Although he has downplayed the rumors, that hasn't stopped people from commenting on this possibility. During an appearance on "The Dan Patrick Show" this Wednesday, ESPN's David Pollack shared his thoughts on the possibility of Kiffin going to Auburn.
Kirk Ferentz Is Getting Crushed For Iowa's Performance vs. Nebraska
Iowa entered this Friday's game against Nebraska on a four-game winning streak. However, all the positive momentum the Hawkeyes have built over the past month has just been destroyed by the Cornhuskers. The Hawkeyes are trailing 17-0 to the Cornhuskers at halftime. Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson had 196 passing yards...
Coaching Rumors: Burst of big name hirings loom including not-Lane to Auburn
Coaching rumors chatter is close to reaching a fever peak. Inside the state of Alabama, it is easy to forget that fans of programs outside the SEC also care about coaching hires. They do, though in most cases in far fewer numbers. The current coaching rumors season has been dominated...
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph comments on uncertain job status following Nebraska's upset of Iowa
Mickey Joseph was asked about the uncertainty of his job status following an upset win over the Iowa Hawkeyes. He was interviewed on the turf immediately following Nebraska’s Black Friday victory and asked about his interim coaching status. “I can’t give it to myself,” said Joseph, regarding the head...
Report: Top College Football Quarterback Done For The Season
Cincinnati will be without starting quarterback Ben Bryant for the rest of the 2022 season. Moments ago, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Bryant is out with a foot injury. Bryant has been productive for the Bearcats this year, completing 61.2 percent of his pass attempts for 2,732 yards with 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
Lane Kiffin Gives 3-Word Response When Asked If He Plans To Return To Ole Miss
Following Thursday night's loss to Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin was asked about his future with the Rebels. Kiffin is considered a popular candidate to replace Bryan Harsin at Auburn. Prior to the Egg Bowl, it was reported by ESPN's Chris Low that...
College Football World Reacts To Lane Kiffin's Decision On Auburn Job
When the Auburn Tigers take the field for the 2023 season, they will not be coached by Lane Kiffin - at least if the latest ESPN reports are true. According to a report from ESPN's Chris Low, Kiffin "reiterated" his plan to be the Ole Miss head coach next season. ESPN's Pete Thamel added that Kiffin's family wants to remain in Oxford.
College Football World Reacts To The Matt Rhule Report
Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has been a popular college head coaching candidate ever since he was relieved of his duties earlier this season. But a new report could send the speculation into overdrive. According to Steve Sipple of On3 Sports, Rhule is "back in play" for Nebraska...
Popculture
Sean Payton Targeting Two NFL Head Coaching Jobs for 2023
Sean Payton is keeping a close eye on two NFL teams for the rest of the season. According to ESPN, the former New Orleans Saints head coach is targeting the Los Angles Chargers and Arizona Cardinals for potential openings for the head coach position. Payton is linked to the two teams because of stability at the quarterback position. The Chargers have Pro Bowler Justin Herbert while the Cardinals have Pro Bowler Kyler Murray.
Report: Nebraska Hire Could Be Made Official On Friday
With Nebraska's regular season finale set for this Friday, the fan base is mostly concerned over the program's pursuit of a full-time coach. According to Mitch Sherman of The Athletic, Nebraska's coaching search could come to an end as early as this Friday. "It could be over soon, like before...
