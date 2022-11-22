Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hidden History: Sunken GardensModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
This Might Be the Most Magical Ice Skating Rink in all of FloridaTravel MavenSaint Petersburg, FL
An 82-year-old lady died after being rescued from a Dunedin house fire by a neighbor.EddyEvonAnonymousDunedin, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
The trial of a self-proclaimed Scam Psychic has been postponed following the New Revelation.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
Related
Look: Erin Andrews' Thanksgiving Outfit Is Going Viral
Erin Andrews is in the holiday spirit this Thanksgiving. The Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants game has kicked off this evening. FOX's No. 1 broadcasting crew is on the call for this one. Andrews is rocking quite the red outfit on FOX during the broadcast. The FOX reporter and...
Nick Saban Makes Opinion On Cadillac Williams Very Clear
It's safe to say Nick Saban is a fan of Cadillac Williams. On Saturday, Saban and his Alabama Crimson Tide team will take on Williams and the Auburn Tigers. Williams, a former Auburn running back, is serving as the program's interim head coach. He took over following Bryan Harsin's firing earlier this year.
Look: Tom Brady Had Special Guest At Practice Today
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was able to spend some quality time with his son Jack this Wednesday afternoon. Jack was present at today's practice for the Buccaneers. This wasn't his first trip to the team's facility. During training camp, Brady brought his son to practice. He helped the Buccaneers out...
Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
NFL World Reacts To The Troubling Jerry Jones Photo
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is making headlines this Wednesday because an old photo of him has resurfaced on social media. A photo of Jones that was taken in 1957 was shared on Twitter. The caption for the picture said: "Wow, so Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was one of the bullies trying to stop his Black classmates from desegregating Central High in Little Rock in 1957."
Breaking: Rams Announce Decision On Matthew Stafford
The Los Angeles Rams have announced their Week 12 decision on quarterback Matthew Stafford. Los Angeles will be starting someone else. Sean McVay has ruled Stafford out for this weekend's game, due to a neck issue. "Another QB change: Rams' HC Sean McVay has ruled out QB Matthew Stafford for...
Stephen A. Smith Reacts To Viral Jerry Jones Photo
Two days ago, The Washington Post published a story about Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. The title of the column read, "Jerry Jones helped transform the NFL, except when it comes to race." This story included a photo of Jones when he was 14 years old. He was peering over a...
NFL World Reacts To Photo Of Tom Brady's Son
Even following his divorce to longtime wife Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady is making family a priority. On Wednesday, Brady had his oldest son, Jack, with him at practice with the Buccaneers. "My inspiration," Brady wrote in a photo posted on Instagram. The photo shows Brady watching his son playing quarterback...
Look: Bill Belichick Was Not Happy With Reporter's Question Last Night
Bill Belichick rarely has patience with the media — but especially not after last night's crushing loss to the Minnesota Vikings. During the second half of last night's final Thanksgiving Day matchup, Patriots tight end Hunter Henry reeled in a touchdown catch from Mac Jones. The play was initially ruled a touchdown, but the officials went to the booth to review.
NFL World Reacts To CBS's Deshaun Watson Decision
The Houston Texans are set to host the Cleveland Browns next week in Deshaun Watson's first game. While the game received a lot of hype before the season, giving Watson's trade and suspension, it won't be getting as much attention as expected. CBS has decided to go with one of...
The Spun
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Giants Player's "Dirty" Play
During the Cowboys-Giants game on Thanksgiving, linebacker Jaylon Smith showed off his version of "The People's Elbow." Smith legitimately jumped on top of a pileup while Ezekiel Elliott was clearly down. Some fans accused Smith of making a "dirty play." Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy doesn't believe that's a fair...
Buccaneers Announce Decision On Leonard Fournette Amid Injury
It appears the Buccaneers are going to be without their leading rusher vs. Cleveland on Sunday. Per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, running back Leonard Fournette will be out for this weekend's game after being limited in practice all week with a hip injury. Fournette had been listed...
Football World Reacts To Hugh Freeze, Auburn News
If Saturday morning's reports are to be believed, Hugh Freeze will be the next head coach of the Auburn Tigers. Earlier this morning, ESPN's Chris Low reported Lane Kiffin plans to stay at Ole Miss. Not long later, fellow ESPN insider Pete Thamel said Auburn has been talking to Freeze "for weeks" about him becoming the next head coach of the Tigers.
Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders, Colorado News
After three wildly successful seasons as head coach as Jackson State, Deion Sanders is finally getting lucrative offers to be a Power Five head coach. On Saturday, FOX Sports reported that Sanders has been offered the vacant head coaching job at Colorado. The Buffaloes fired Karl Dorrell five games into his third season at the helm following an 0-5 start to the campaign.
Deion Sanders Has Reportedly Been Offered A Power 5 Job
Over the past two years, former NFL star Deion Sanders has become one of the hottest names in coaching. His success at Jackson State led schools like TCU and Florida State to show interest in him last offseason. A year later, Jackson State is dominating once again and Sanders' name is back in the headlines.
The Spun
Jets Player Uses 1 Word To Describe Zach Wilson's Speech
The New York Jets have officially benched quarterback Zach Wilson for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears. But amid persistent questions about his leadership within the Jets locker room, he apparently had a message for his teammates. According to ESPN Jets insider Rich Cimini, Jets cornerback D.J. Reed said that...
Matt Rhule Names 2 Reasons He Took Nebraska Job
Shortly after Nebraska announced that Matt Rhule will become its new head coach, he appeared on ESPN's "College GameDay" to discuss the next chapter of his career. ESPN's Rece Davis asked Rhule what led to him accepting the Nebraska job. Not only does Rhule miss coaching football, he has a...
Terry Bradshaw Says There's 1 Thing Zach Wilson Needs To Do
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has received a lot of criticism over the past few days. Not only did he struggle against the Patriots in Week 11, he failed to take accountability during his postgame press conference. While on "The Herd" this Wednesday, legendary quarterback Terry Bradshaw offered some advice to...
Michigan Fans Furious With Jim Harbaugh's Clock Management
Michigan's offense had the ball at its own 33-yard line with roughly one minute remaining in the first half. Instead of putting points on the board before halftime, Jim Harbaugh's squad completely mismanaged the clock. With the ball at Michigan's 46-yard line, Harbaugh allowed roughly 30 seconds to run off...
The Spun
Football Fans Not Happy With 1 Aspect Of FOX's Broadcast
This Saturday's game between Michigan and Ohio State is heating up, but fans can't get over how brutal one aspect of FOX's broadcast has been thus far. For some reason, FOX has not shown replays of controversial calls. During the first half, the officials missed a facemask penalty. Michigan fans...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
663K+
Followers
84K+
Post
383M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0