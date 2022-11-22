ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainview police warn of violent threats, harassment via phone

By Alex Driggars, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 3 days ago

The Plainview Police Department is asking the public to contact them about any suspicious telephone calls after multiple citizens have reported calls threatening violence and attempting extortion recently.

In a news release Tuesday, the department said Plainviewans have reported receiving phone calls "demanding money to ensure the safe return of children or threatening acts of violence as retaliation for things that happened in other cities."

The department urges anyone who receives a similar call to immediately report it to police to be investigated as a scam or harassment. Plainview police can be reached at (806) 296-1182.

Additionally, PPD recommends the following course of action for anyone who receives a threatening or extortionary phone call:

  • Document the phone number the call came from
  • Contact the individuals who the caller claims to be injured or taken to confirm their safety and location
  • Do not provide personal information such as a Social Security Number, state identification number or address
  • Do not provide financial information such as a bank account number, routing number or credit card number
  • Do not agree to send payment in any form

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Plainview police warn of violent threats, harassment via phone

