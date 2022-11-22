The Plainview Police Department is asking the public to contact them about any suspicious telephone calls after multiple citizens have reported calls threatening violence and attempting extortion recently.

In a news release Tuesday, the department said Plainviewans have reported receiving phone calls "demanding money to ensure the safe return of children or threatening acts of violence as retaliation for things that happened in other cities."

The department urges anyone who receives a similar call to immediately report it to police to be investigated as a scam or harassment. Plainview police can be reached at (806) 296-1182.

Additionally, PPD recommends the following course of action for anyone who receives a threatening or extortionary phone call:

Document the phone number the call came from

Contact the individuals who the caller claims to be injured or taken to confirm their safety and location

Do not provide personal information such as a Social Security Number, state identification number or address

Do not provide financial information such as a bank account number, routing number or credit card number

Do not agree to send payment in any form

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Plainview police warn of violent threats, harassment via phone