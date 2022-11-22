ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Hospitalized survivor of Club Q mass shooting shares story

By KRDO News
 3 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, a survivor of the Club Q mass shooting in Colorado Springs plans on sharing his story.

KRDO learned a survivor of the LGBTQ nightclub tragedy plans on speaking while they continue to receive care at Centura Penrose Hospital.

Hear the survivor, who wished to be identified only by his first name, and his husband speak below:

