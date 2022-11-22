Flying for Thanksgiving? Get ready for Bay Area airports' big crowds

If you’re flying for Thanksgiving, get ready for record-setting crowds in the Bay Area and beyond.

In fact, the airport in the region’s biggest city is already up almost 25% over the busiest travel period recorded by federal officials.

Nationally, the U.S. Transportation Security Administration screened slightly more travelers on Sunday and Monday than it did in 2019, which the agency said was a record-setting holiday travel period months before the COVID-19 pandemic grounded planes around the world.

Officials at two of the Bay Area’s three biggest airports told The Examiner that they expected those trends to hold locally.

TSA screened 19,407 passengers at San Jose International Airport on Sunday and another 16,875 on Monday. Those totals marked increases of 27.2% and 13.1%, respectively, over the same days in 2019. Dating back to last Friday, SJC has screened about 23% more passengers than three years ago.

“Travelers should expect SJC to be busier this holiday season than it has been for some time, but with a little advance planning, holiday travel to SJC Airport should be smooth,” a San Jose International Airport spokesperson told The Examiner.

Oakland International Airport officials said they screened approximately 18,500 passengers on Sunday, which was about 7.4% more passengers than the same day three years ago. About 1,000 fewer passengers were screened on Monday, representing a 12.7% decrease.

Officials with the San Francisco International Airport didn’t respond to The Examiner’s request for comment prior to publication. SFO estimated 5 million travelers will fly through the airport between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, which is about 85% of travel levels from 2019.

TSA screened a little more than 2.3 million passengers on Sunday, and just 61,710 fewer on Monday. The former total represented a 0.25% increase over 2019 travel levels, while Monday marked a 0.5% growth.

Travelers are advised to arrive at the airport at least two hours before domestic flights, and no fewer than three hours before international travel. Officials at all three airports said that passengers should book parking well in advance of flights, and travelers can avoid long check-in lines by checking into flights — and/or checking their bags — before they arrive.