ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Woman King’ on VOD, a Historical Drama/Battle Epic Made Richer by Viola Davis

By John Serba
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3awK6s_0jKT5w3x00

Oscar buzz doesn’t typically happen with action movies, but The Woman King (now on VOD streaming services like Amazon Prime Video ) is the exception. The primary subject of said chatter is star Viola Davis, who seems like a lock for her fifth nomination for playing the general of an all-female army in West Africa. The film is notable for being director Gina Prince-Bythewood’s follow-up to 2020 Netflix hit The Old Guard , grossing a tidy $91 million at the worldwide box office and being based on the real-life Dahomey Agojie. Considering its well-considered blend of historical dramatic fiction and violent clashes, it’s easy to see why it enjoys such critical and popular acclaim.
THE WOMAN KING : STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?
The Gist: In early-19th century West Africa, humans are the most valuable currency. Women from the Kingdom of Dahomey are locked in cages guarded by men of the Oyo Empire – men who stand no chance against an ambush by the Dahomey Agojie, led by the fearless Nanisca (Davis). The women hack through the men with machetes and gouge at their eyes with clawlike fingernails, but this being nighttime, we’re still firmly in the extreme end of a PG-13. The Agojie are greeted with reverence when they return home. They live on the king’s palace grounds, decorated with the heads of their enemies on pikes. They mean business.

Nawi (Thuso Mbedu of The Underground Railroad ) experiences the way of the Agojie firsthand. She refuses to let her father marry her off to a cruel, graying man, so she gets deposited at the palace gates, soon to be assimilated into the new Agojie recruits. Nanisca asserts their warrior code: They will not marry. They will bear no children. They will be revered, paid for their service and heard . “We fight or we die,” Nanisca barks. “Fighting is not magic. It is a skill.” Nawi fits right in – “I will be the hunter, not prey,” she says. The recruits line up. They learn to fight with blades, spears, their fists, their strength, their momentum. They oil their bodies so their opponents will struggle to grapple with them. Harsh lessons will be learned. They will earn their scars, and own them.

And they have their work cut out for them. The Oyo Empire is vast, its army far outnumbering Dahomey’s. But King Ghezo (John Boyega), advised by Nanisca, declares war; their people will be stolen and sold into slavery no more. Skilled veteran warrior Izogie (Lashana Lynch) helps Nawi fit in with the Agojie. Nanisca has a nightmare, and is comforted by her closest confidant, the mystic warrior Amenza (Sheila Atim). Slave traders Santo Ferriera (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) and his cohort Malik (Jordan Bolger), whose mother was from Dahomey, and who might not be a terrible person at heart, arrive on the shore to do business with Oyo general Oba Ade (Jimmy Odukoya). The two men size up the Agojie: “They’re the bloodiest bitches in Africa,” Ferriera says. Well, he ain’t seen nothin’ yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ckkaH_0jKT5w3x00
Source: Everett Collection

What Movies Will It Remind You Of?: The Woman King takes the historical-epic visual ambition and we’re-outnumbered-so-what plotting of manly stuff like Braveheart and 300 and gives it a fresh, femme, sometimes Wonder Woman ly point-of-view. ( The Old Guard did similar things to the formula of superhero movies.)

Performance Worth Watching: Davis, of course. She makes sure Nanisca is a complex character with complex emotions, fearsome but also wounded. Davis is the master of command presence. You know – who do your eyes go to first on the screen, and where do they stay? On Davis. That’s command presence. She also delivers a but-it-is-not-this-day/they-can-take-our-lives-but-they-can’t-take-our-freedom pre-battle speech that would liquify Mel Gibson.

Memorable Dialogue: Nanisca ponders an attack strategy: “Sometimes, a termite can take down an elephant.”

And a line best left decontextualized: “Your nuts were finally right.”

Sex and Skin: Just the scene in which Nawi comes upon a freshly bathed and meticulously waxed Bolger, covering up his naughty bits.

Our Take: For all its formulaic plotting and pedestrian dialogue, The Woman King is fresh in every other way: Its visual palette, its setting and art direction, its voice and perspective. It’s as beautiful to look at as it is tonally fierce – as it is predictable. But that’s OK, because where the Nawi character feels like rote girl-of-destiny fodder, Davis’ characterization of Nanisca is rich and fascinating, a melange of wounded weariness, inescapable melancholy and righteous confidence. Davis transcends a soapy twist by making it flat-out operatic.

Crucially, Prince-Bythewood and screenwriter Dana Stevens ( Coyote Ugly and A History of Violence actress Maria Bello has a story credit) don’t build build build just to the big third-act battle; that’d be a waste of Davis’ impeccable skill, a skill that assures the film concludes on a complex note, a moment of beauty with a weary, long-aching aftertaste. This, Davis infers without a word, is the life of a warrior.

Our Call: STREAM IT. The Woman King wins the representation battle – and it sure doesn’t hurt to have a badass Viola Davis in your corner.

John Serba is a freelance writer and film critic based in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Read more of his work at johnserbaatlarge.com .

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Stream It or Skip It: ‘The Noel Diary’ on Netflix Drops Justin Hartley into a Christmas Drama

Netflix’s The Noel Diary brings Richard Paul Evans’ 2017 holiday story to life, with Justin Hartley (This Is Us) and Barrett Doss (Station 19) in the lead roles. These two have lots of issues to unpack as well as bond over — and knowing how these movies go, they’ll probably find love along the way. So, is The Noel Diary worth putting at the top of your Christmas list? Or should you keep The Noel Diary locked in a Christmas box?
Decider.com

Is ‘The Son’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

What better way to recover from a hearty Thanksgiving feast than to watch two of our favorites, Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern? The screen icons star alongside each other in The Son, Florian Zeller’s latest drama. The new film follows a 17-year-old boy who moves in with his father...
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Welcome To Chippendales’ On Hulu, A Dark Dramedy About The Male Stripping Empire And The Deaths That Surrounded It

While Chippendales, the male strip revue, became such a massive success in the ’80s that it became a part of pop culture — remember the SNL sketch with Chris Farley in the famous cuffs and collar? — there was a lot of darkness behind the success, especially when it came to its founder, Somen “Steve” Banerjee, and his poor business decisions. The murders and attempted murders, as well as Banerjee’s conviction and suicide, are dramatized in the new series Welcome To Chippendales. WELCOME TO CHIPPENDALES: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: A plane flies over a gas station in Los Angeles. Somen Banerjee (Kumail...
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘A Christmas Mystery’ on HBO Max, A Yuletide Mystery That’s Fun For The Whole Family

A Christmas Mystery on HBO Max is your classic yuletide whodunnit. 100 years ago, a set of jingle bells fell from Santa’s sleigh in the town of Pleasant Bay, Oregon, bringing prosperity to everyone who lived there. When the bells go missing from the museum that holds them, everyone in town panics and 11-year-old Violet Pierce is determined to find out who stole them.
OREGON STATE
Decider.com

Who is Greg Grippo? Meet The ‘Bachelorette’ Alum Accused of Cheating With Victoria Fuller of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

As Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 comes to an end, a man who isn’t even on the show is unexpectedly making headlines alongside contestant Victoria Fuller: Greg Grippo. If Grippo’s name sounds familiar, that’s because he is a member of Bachelor Nation, he just wasn’t a member of this year’s Paradise cast. So why the heck are we talking about him? Well, ahead of the Season 8 finale, viewers know that Fuller (who was a contestant on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor) is hot and heavy with Johnny DePhillipo (a contestant on Gabby and Rachel’s season of The Bachelorette). The two look...
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ On Paramount+, Where The BAU Profilers Have To Deal With A Network Of Serial Killers

Criminal Minds was known for being bloodier and creepier than the usual CBS procedurals that crowded the network in the 2000s, even bloodier than the various CSIs. But what it also had was a cast that gelled very well, even when major cast changes were made during its 15 year run, like when Joe Mantegna took over for Mandy Patinkin in Season 3. Two and a half years since the show ended its network run, a new season will be debuting on Paramount+, with most of the show’s final cast intact and a case that promises to make the ones from...
MARYLAND STATE
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Wednesday’ on Netflix, A Sharp Modern Take on the Eldest Addams Sibling

The Addams Family (snap, snap) has been a hallmark of the horror-loving crowd for years. Whether in the form of the classic TV series or the live-action films, people can’t seem to get enough of this macabre family. Matriarch Morticia and the fiery Gomez may be the reasons some fans are so into the property, but it’s the eldest Addams sister who’s otherwise captured viewers’ attention: Wednesday. Though played to perfection by Christina Ricci in the past, the torch has been passed to a newcomer for Netflix’s add-adaptation. Is she fit to wear Wednesday’s all-black wardrobe? WEDNESDAY: STREAM IT OR...
Decider.com

New Movies On Streaming: ‘The Woman King,’ ‘Black Adam,’ + More

Is there such a thing as too many good movies all coming out in the same week? The new movies on VOD this week are chock-full of big names in everything from family-friendly hits like Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, to blockbuster action movies like Black Adam and The Woman King. (Not to mention the fact that there are several more movies out now that we don’t even have time to go into detail about, but all of them feature stellar ensemble casts, including Poker Face, The Estate, and Armageddon Time.)
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Decider.com

‘1899’ Episode 7 Recap: A Glitch in the Matrix

Well, now we know. Sort of. I think. The events you have been witnessing on 1899 are not real. They are a simulation, the latest in a line of dozens. The simulations are orchestrated by some kind of organization led by Henry Singleton, father of Maura, father-in-law of Daniel…and grandfather of Elliot, aka the Boy, Maura and Daniel’s son from their lives together in the 20th or 21st century. (It’s hard to tell, but it’s either relatively recent or in the near future.) The simulation appears to be designed to test its human subjects’ decision-making capabilities by crafting a scenario in which...
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Swimmers’ on Netflix, A Harrowing Refugee Drama Shoehorned into an Inspirational Sports Tale

Netflix’s The Swimmers takes a ripped-from-the-headlines true story and turns it into narrative cinema. You can almost hear Bob Costas narrating an Olympic clip package when you know the logline of Yusra Mardini’s journey. A swimmer at the 2016 Rio games escapes from Syria – through water, no less – and manages to make the cut to compete after training as a refugee in Berlin.
Decider.com

‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Will Air Next-Day on Disney+ in Canada

Canadians, your prayers have been answered! Today, it was announced that Criminal Minds: Evolution will be airing on Disney+ in Canada, following its Paramount+ premiere in the United States. The revival was first announced in 2020 with Deadline reporting that the long-running series was “eyeing a comeback” on Paramount+; however,...
Decider.com

Wilko Johnson, Ser Illyn Payne on ‘Game of Thrones,’ Dead at 75

Wilko Johnson, an actor who played the mute executioner Ser Ilyn Payne on Game of Thrones, has died. He was 75. Johnson’s official Twitter account shared the news of his death in a post today reading, “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, & we do so with a very heavy heart: Wilko Johnson has died.” The statement continued, “He passed away at home on Monday 21st November. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson.” This is the announcement we never wanted to make, & we do so with a very heavy heart: Wilko...
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Alone Together’ on Hulu, Katie Holmes’ Sweet But Tepid COVID Romance

No Rent, Buy, Subscribe, or Free Streaming Services Found Get Notified When It's Available, Watchlist it on Reelgood. Now on Hulu, Alone Together was written and directed by Katie Holmes, who also stars, in her first role since The Secret: Dare to Dream prompted in us many a derisive chuckle. It must be stated up front that Alone Together is a COVID movie, set in New York during the early days of the pandemic, when lockdowns were just getting revved up and the city’s hospitals were rapidly reaching capacity. It’s also a romance that at least partially answers the question as to what Jim Sturgess has been up to since the immortal Geostorm – so now he’s been in movies about two wildly different global meltdowns, and not just anyone can say that.
MICHIGAN STATE
Decider.com

Amy Jo Johnson Tells Struggling Fans to “Reach Out” for Help Following ‘Power Rangers’ Costar Jason David Frank’s Death

Power Rangers alum Amy Jo Johnson is mourning the loss of her costar Jason David Frank following his death at age 49. The actress shared a tearful tribute to Frank on her Instagram yesterday (Nov. 21), where she reflected on his death and her friendship with him, and performed a few songs on her piano in his memory. Johnson explained, “Jason always really liked my singing.”
Decider.com

Decider.com

49K+
Followers
7K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy