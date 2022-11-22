Fourth graders at Sonia Sotomayor Elementary School wrote to the Supreme Court Justice. She responded.

Nicolas Forigua-Soler’s fourth grade class at Sonia Sotomayor Elementary School thought it would be fun to write letters to the Supreme Court Justice behind their school's namesake.

Forigua-Soler said one of his students’ families was visiting Washington D.C. soon, so the class took it as an opportunity to have their letters delivered to the U.S. Supreme Court, he said. It was good timing for the class, too, because they’d just finished reading a book about her.

He taught the class how to structure and write a good letter, and suggested the students each write their own letters to Sotomayor in Spanish about whatever they wanted − themselves, what they do at the Spanish immersion school, questions about Sotomayor’s life or career, those kinds of things.

Many of them wrote about how the school was just named a Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education. Some asked if she was married or had children, or asked about the difficulties of her job.

Olive Witte, 10, asked Sotomayor her favorite color. Charlie Jones, 9, asked Sotomayor if she liked her job.

Much to the class’s surprise, Sotomayor responded to the class’s letters earlier this month in Spanish and answered everything from her favorite color − red −to whether she liked her job, and what she wanted to be when she was little.

“As a child, I wanted to be a detective like the main character in one of my favorite books, Nancy Drew,” Sotomayor wrote the class, according to an English translation of her letter. “While I considered many different careers, I always knew that I wanted to help others… I find my job very fun and I like it.”

Forigua-Soler said he was surprised and amazed Sotomayor had written back.

“I didn’t expect that,” he said. “We may be the first class here to do that. It’s an experience that will inspire others. See what happens. She may answer.”

Forigua-Soler, who started teaching at the school in January this year from Colombia, said the class looks up to Sotomayor because she had different economic circumstances from others as a little girl, and that she’s a strong woman in a political sphere often dominated by men.

“She broke that pattern,” Forigua-Soler said. “She kept trying. She reached those things with her ambition.”

Sonia Sotomayor Elementary School opened in fall 2016 with its Spanish immersion program and was named after Sotomayor, because she was the first Latina woman, first Hispanic person, first woman of color and third woman to serve in the U.S. Supreme Court.

Jones said she admires how Sotomayor worked hard in her life; “harder than everyone else.”

Both Witte and Jones said they like learning Spanish at Sonia Sotomayor Elementary School. Witte said she likes how fun the language is, and how the class learns with games. Jones said she likes how if she ever travels outside of the U.S. she will know how to speak Spanish with people in other countries.

In her letter, Sotomayor congratulated the class for learning two languages and encouraged them to keep using them to express themselves and tell their stories. She also sent autographed photos of herself for each student, a book by the Supreme Court and a small copy of the Constitution for the classroom.

“Remember that all your dreams can be a reality if you’re ready to strive to achieve them,” Sotomayor wrote in her letter. “I wish you the joy of dreaming big, working hard and achieving success in all you do.”

