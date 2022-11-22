ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Fourth graders at Sonia Sotomayor Elementary School wrote to the Supreme Court Justice. She responded.

By Morgan Matzen, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
Argus Leader
Argus Leader
 3 days ago

Nicolas Forigua-Soler’s fourth grade class at Sonia Sotomayor Elementary School thought it would be fun to write letters to the Supreme Court Justice behind their school's namesake.

Forigua-Soler said one of his students’ families was visiting Washington D.C. soon, so the class took it as an opportunity to have their letters delivered to the U.S. Supreme Court, he said. It was good timing for the class, too, because they’d just finished reading a book about her.

He taught the class how to structure and write a good letter, and suggested the students each write their own letters to Sotomayor in Spanish about whatever they wanted − themselves, what they do at the Spanish immersion school, questions about Sotomayor’s life or career, those kinds of things.

More: Sonia Sotomayor Elementary celebrates Blue Ribbon School designation

Many of them wrote about how the school was just named a Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education. Some asked if she was married or had children, or asked about the difficulties of her job.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M3GyG_0jKT5tPm00

Olive Witte, 10, asked Sotomayor her favorite color. Charlie Jones, 9, asked Sotomayor if she liked her job.

Much to the class’s surprise, Sotomayor responded to the class’s letters earlier this month in Spanish and answered everything from her favorite color − red −to whether she liked her job, and what she wanted to be when she was little.

“As a child, I wanted to be a detective like the main character in one of my favorite books, Nancy Drew,” Sotomayor wrote the class, according to an English translation of her letter. “While I considered many different careers, I always knew that I wanted to help others… I find my job very fun and I like it.”

More: Sonia Sotomayor, Holy Spirit named Blue Ribbon Schools in Sioux Falls

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xAtAO_0jKT5tPm00

Forigua-Soler said he was surprised and amazed Sotomayor had written back.

“I didn’t expect that,” he said. “We may be the first class here to do that. It’s an experience that will inspire others. See what happens. She may answer.”

Forigua-Soler, who started teaching at the school in January this year from Colombia, said the class looks up to Sotomayor because she had different economic circumstances from others as a little girl, and that she’s a strong woman in a political sphere often dominated by men.

“She broke that pattern,” Forigua-Soler said. “She kept trying. She reached those things with her ambition.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tLDPo_0jKT5tPm00

Sonia Sotomayor Elementary School opened in fall 2016 with its Spanish immersion program and was named after Sotomayor, because she was the first Latina woman, first Hispanic person, first woman of color and third woman to serve in the U.S. Supreme Court.

Jones said she admires how Sotomayor worked hard in her life; “harder than everyone else.”

More: Sioux Falls prepares to graduate 1st class of Spanish Immersion students this spring

Both Witte and Jones said they like learning Spanish at Sonia Sotomayor Elementary School. Witte said she likes how fun the language is, and how the class learns with games. Jones said she likes how if she ever travels outside of the U.S. she will know how to speak Spanish with people in other countries.

In her letter, Sotomayor congratulated the class for learning two languages and encouraged them to keep using them to express themselves and tell their stories. She also sent autographed photos of herself for each student, a book by the Supreme Court and a small copy of the Constitution for the classroom.

“Remember that all your dreams can be a reality if you’re ready to strive to achieve them,” Sotomayor wrote in her letter. “I wish you the joy of dreaming big, working hard and achieving success in all you do.”

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Fourth graders at Sonia Sotomayor Elementary School wrote to the Supreme Court Justice. She responded.

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Democrats Give Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts An Ultimatum

Top Democrats on the House and Senate Judiciary Committees demanded on Sunday that Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts comply with their investigation into the court’s refusal to abide by ethics laws. And if the court continues to suggest it’s not serious about policing itself, Congress will step in,...
The Independent

Clarence Thomas says he doesn’t have a ‘clue’ what diversity means as Supreme Court takes aim at affirmative action

Nearly 20 years ago, the US Supreme Court determined that universities may consider race in their admissions process in an effort to achieve a more diverse campus.But on 31 October, Justice Clarence Thomas – part of the conservative majority on the nine-member court – said he does not have a “clue” what diversity means, while conservative justices repeatedly doubted whether universities would reach an “endpoint” in race-conscious admissions.The 2003 decision in Grutter v Bollinger affirmed that universities can consider race as a factor in the admissions process, upholding decades of precedent to diversify student bodies and expose distinct perspectives...
Law & Crime

Against the Wishes of Justices Thomas and Alito, SCOTUS Rejects Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward’s Bid to Block Jan. 6 Committee Subpoena for Phone Records

The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a request from Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward and her husband to halt a Jan. 6 Committee’s subpoena seeking the couple’s phone records. The application for stay and injunction was rejected by Justice Elena Kagan, according to an order issued Monday....
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Montanan

U.S. Supreme Court denies attempt by Arizona GOP chair to block Jan. 6 panel subpoena

The U.S. Supreme Court sided Monday with the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, denying a request from Arizona Republican Chairwoman Kelli Ward and her husband to block the panel from obtaining their cellphone records. The court’s two-paragraph order ends Kelli and Michael Ward’s federal suit to block the committee from enforcing a […] The post U.S. Supreme Court denies attempt by Arizona GOP chair to block Jan. 6 panel subpoena appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ARIZONA STATE
Fox News

Supreme Court could finally fire racialist university bureaucrats

In the Harvard and University of North Carolina affirmative-action cases, the Supreme Court has the opportunity to end our system of racial spoils in higher-education admissions. Indeed, recent arguments showed that a clear majority of justices are uneasy at best with the blatant use of racial preferences that especially harm Asian-American applicants.
votebeat.org

Texas Supreme Court orders Harris County to include more than 2,000 late-cast ballots in certified election results

The Texas Supreme Court ordered Harris County to include in its certified election results 2,073 ballots cast during an extra hour of Election Day voting. But the state’s highest civil court also ordered Harris County to determine whether those late-cast ballots would affect the outcome of any races — and kept alive Attorney General Ken Paxton’s challenge to counting them.
WJTV 12

What to know about the pause on student debt relief

The legal challenges facing the Biden administration over its student loan forgiveness program is leaving borrowers in limbo as the White House is now forced to halt administering the program until the Supreme Court rules on the matter. Spirits among advocates were high when the program was announced in August, when Biden promised $10,000 in […]
IOWA STATE
The Conversation U.S.

When the Supreme Court loses Americans' loyalty, chaos – even violence – can follow

The Supreme Court’s historically low public standing has prompted a national conversation about the court’s legitimacy. It’s even drawn rare public comment from three sitting Supreme Court justices. What’s referred to by experts as the problem of “judicial legitimacy” may seem abstract, but the court’s faltering public support is about more than popularity. Eroding legitimacy means that government officials and ordinary people become increasingly unlikely to accept public policies with which they disagree. And Americans need only look to the relatively recent past to understand the stakes of the court’s growing legitimacy problem. Cost ‘paid in blood’ The Supreme Court’s 1954 decision...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Argus Leader

Argus Leader

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
574K+
Views
ABOUT

Sioux Falls South Dakota News - argusleader.com is the home page of Sioux Falls South Dakota with in depth and updated Sioux Falls local news.

 http://argusleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy