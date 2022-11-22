ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

Is Dave Ramsey's Gazelle Card Worth Getting?

By Lyle Daly
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QCQXa_0jKT5qlb00

Image source: Getty Images

Finance personality Dave Ramsey now has his own debit card product. His company, Ramsey Solutions, recently launched Gazelle, a debit card and bank account designed to help you "spend and save the Ramsey way."

The Ramsey team has hyped the card quite a bit, and the main selling point seems to be that unlike credit cards, it helps you avoid debt. But the same could be said for any debit card, and in terms of features, Gazelle is just like any other debit card. Here's a closer look at those features and if getting this card makes any sense.

Discover: This card has one of the longest intro 0% interest periods around

More: Consolidate debt with one of these top-rated balance transfer credit cards

What the Gazelle Debit Card offers

Here's a rundown of the Gazelle Debit Card's features and rules:

  • $0 in monthly fees
  • $0 minimum balance requirement
  • No overdrafts, which means no overdraft fees
  • 32,000 fee-free ATMs where you can withdraw cash (withdrawals at out-of-network U.S. ATMs have a $2.50 fee)
  • Cash back rewards (that's right, Dave Ramsey is offering a rewards card)
  • 3% foreign transaction fee

Gazelle is also an app and a bank account. Ramsey Solutions has partnered with Pathward (a financial services company) to offer banking, and the account has the standard FDIC insurance covering up to $250,000 in deposits.

To add money to your account, you can set up a transfer, deposit cash at an ATM that allows Gazelle deposits, or set up direct deposits from your employer. According to Ramsey Solutions, direct deposits are paid up to two days faster.

The cash back rewards are offered by Ramsey Solution's partner Netspend. You don't earn rewards on every purchase -- they're available through store offers, and you'll need to activate the reward before you make the purchase to earn cash back.

Should you open a Gazelle account?

Gazelle isn't a bad financial product, outside of a hideous card design. However, it's also nothing special, as the only unique thing about it is the fact that it's from Dave Ramsey.

You can find all the same features that Gazelle offers from other bank account/debit card combos. Here are the facts:

But the biggest argument against getting a Gazelle Debit Card is that you really shouldn't be using a debit card regularly. For everyday purchases, it's much better to use a credit card. Credit cards offer much more lucrative rewards programs and better fraud protections. Many of the best credit cards also offer complimentary purchase protection, extended warranty coverage, and travel protections, which are benefits you don't get from a debit card.

If you're looking for a new payment card, go with a rewards credit card and pay the bill in full every month. You'll earn more back this way than you would with a Gazelle Debit Card, and you won't go into debt or incur any interest charges.

Now, this isn't the "Ramsey way." He always advises against using credit cards because of the risk of going into debt. Which, once again, you can avoid if you pay in full. But he doesn't think you should use credit cards and "play kissy-face" with the banks (even though he's now partnered with a bank). And for those listeners who come out ahead by earning credit card rewards, he asks if they really think they're going to beat the banks. To reiterate, he now offers a rewards debit card, with a bank.

Ramsey might not agree, but you can come out ahead if you use a credit card without changing your spending habits. And that's going to benefit you much more than getting a debit card with a gazelle on it.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

5 Ways To Get Groceries for Free

Over the past year, your grocery bill has skyrocketed. You're not alone, as prices for food at home surged 10.8% for the year ended April 2022 -- the largest 12-month percentage increase since the...
The Motley Fool

Suze Orman Says Couples Shouldn't Bank Together. Here's Why

There are certain aspects of your life you may want to keep separate. Some couples like to do everything together -- including banking. Going that route is a mistake you might regret. There are different types of couples you might encounter. Some are wrapped up in each other and do...
Business Insider

What credit score do you need to buy a car?

What are the different credit score tiers you can fall into?. Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: $1,681 direct payments to be sent out in just four days to millions of seniors

There are only four days left before millions of people whose birthday falls between the 1st and 10th of each month receive direct payments worth an average of $1,681. The first round of checks, worth as much as $4,194, will be sent on Nov. 9, according to the Social Security Administration. Retirees will also see an increase in their benefits of $146 to a high of $1,827 per month starting next January.
Business Insider

4 reasons why you should use a credit card instead of a debit card

Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Using a debit card instead of...
Motley Fool

3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Set You Up for Life

Apple was recently worth a whopping $2.4 trillion, yet it's still growing at a good clip. Taiwan Semiconductor is a rare semiconductor manufacturer -- with fat profit margins. Amazon's stock has fallen by half, presenting an attractive buying opportunity. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Hays Post

IRS: 9M families who did not claim free COVID money notified

WASHINGTON — Starting this week, the Internal Revenue Service is sending letters to more than 9 million individuals and families who appear to qualify for a variety of key tax benefits but did not claim them by filing a 2021 federal income tax return. Many in this group may be eligible to claim some or all of the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit and other tax credits depending on their personal and family situation.
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
258K+
Followers
115K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy