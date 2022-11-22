ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

School District class size waivers moving through

By Jarek Rutz
Delaware LIVE News
 3 days ago
School districts have until Dec. 1 to approve class size waivers. (Unsplash)

Schools up and down the First State are in the process of asking their district school boards to allow them to put more than 22 students in elementary school classes.

The class waivers process has a Dec. 1 deadline for the boards to submit any approvals to the state Department of Education .

In past weeks, Seaford, Appoquinimink and Colonial are among the boards that have approved the waivers.

It’s rare for a board to refuse a district request, and the state makes no judgment on their decisions. It simply keeps track of the data.

In the last 5 years, the data shows, Delaware schools have made 87 requests to have more than 22 students in a class.

Allowing schools to enlarge classes and having the state set what seems like arbitrary class size regulations perturbs some board members. Several believe districts ask for waivers to avoid hiring more teachers.

“I’ve never seen one rejected,” said Donald Patton, a Christina School District board member who also served as an assistant principal. “If in fact there’s a law on the book, you should be required to follow the law.”

District superintendents, though, say they don’t ask for waivers to avoid hiring.

RELATED STORY: Christina board looking for new model to evaluate superintendent

Schools naturally try to keep class sizes small, said Colonial School District Superintendent Jeff Menzer. Studies show that students learn better in smaller classes, partly because they have more personal attention.

Colonial last week approved two waivers for classes to have more than 22 students.

Delaware Code says a school must have a class size waiver request approved by its district board  to have more than 22 students in the class.

This only applies to classes in kindergarten through third grade in the core academic subjects of English/Language Arts, mathematics, science and social studies.

The required ratio is 22 students to one instructor. Teacher aides are counted as half a teacher, so a class with a teacher and a teacher aide would be allowed 33 students in the room, according to state rules.

If a class size waiver were to be rejected, the school must find a way to meet the class size requirements. That is a local decision and could mean moving kids to meet the requirement or finding another teacher, said a Department of Education spokeswoman.

The state does not have a public database of the waiver request. The numbers have to be gathered district by district.

Schools may have to ask for a waiver because of students who transfer or enroll in a new school after the last day of October, Patton said.

“Generally, it’s a minor number,” he said. “It’s not a lot of kids over the threshold, but it may be two or three kids.”

That may make a school say, ‘“We don’t want to hire additional persons or we can’t afford to hire additional folks,’” Patton said.

If a class size waiver were to be rejected at Colonial, Menzer said the district’s plan would be to find a teacher within the system to handle a new class to handle the extra students.

Because the additional students won’t bring additional funding if they arrive after the state has calculated a school’s funding based on the number of students as of Sept. 30, Menzer said shifting students around would actually hurt the students who have been settled into their classes for months now.

Jose Matthews, a board member of Red Clay Consolidated School District , has previously voted no on class size waiver requests.

He doesn’t think Red Clay will need them for this school year.

“No class size waivers have been presented to me at this time so I don’t foresee Red Clay using one,” Matthews said, “and hopefully not, because I would vote against it.”

Matthews voted against one for the 2019-2020, when Dorrell Green was settling in as the superintendent of Red Clay. The waiver was still approved by the board.

“We could just apply for a waiver and not have to really challenge ourselves to really meet the needs of students, and I didn’t want that,” Matthews said. “Since then, we’ve been really good about having a collective push for the smallest class size possible so each student’s unique needs can be met.”

Matthews, like Menzer, said if a class size waiver is rejected, the district has to be sure the school has enough staff. If they don’t, the school needs to find additional funding to hire more teachers.

In the last six years, Matthews said, no class waiver request has been rejected by the board.

He thinks the law requiring the board to vote and report to the state is “in place just for the sake of having it.”

Naveed Baqir, a Christina school board member, agrees. Twenty-two is an arbitrary number, he said.

“There is a problem in the law,” he said. “Why 22 Why not 23? Why not 21? Why not just give schools the capability to make a determination based on a number of factors it sees fit.”

He said rejecting a class size waiver is often a “political stunt.”

“Board members might reject it as a way to bankrupt the school district,” he said. “If you reject it, you’re saying the school does not have the money but you put it into position to either break the law, take away resources from other areas or hire teachers to fulfill that need.

“And if you do that you may run the school district into bankruptcy.”

