Read full article on original website
Related
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON GIRL’S HOCKEY TAKES ON NORTHFIELD – ON KROX
The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Hockey team has won their first four games of the season after defeating West Fargo United 2-0 last night on the first day of the Ralph Engelstad Arena’s Holiday Classic in Thief River Falls. The Pirates will take on their toughest opponent yet of the early season when they play Northfield at 10:00 AM this morning at the REA in TRF.
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT – November 25, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the arrest of the following – Brett Lee Anderson, 42 of Crookston, for Traffic – DUI – Operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance. Julian Richard Fox, 33 of Naytahwash, for Domestic Assault – misdemeanor...
kroxam.com
NORTHERN LIGHTS MINISTRY COLLABORATIVE CELEBRATE THE ORDINATION FOR RUTH SANDERS FOR FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
On Saturday, November 19, 2022, a joyous celebration of ordination for Ruth Sanders was held at First Presbyterian Church in Crookston, MN. The joy was shared by not just one church but three churches who have joined together to form the Northern Lights Ministry Collaborative. In 2015, Trinity Lutheran Church...
kroxam.com
PIRATE GIRLS HOCKEY TAKING ON WEST FARGO UNITED – ON KROX
The Crookston Pirate Girls Hockey team is looking to shake off the turkey legs a day after Thanksgiving as they take on the West Fargo United in the first game of the Ralph Englestad Arena in Thief River Falls classic. The game started at 5:00 p.m. and you can listen...
kroxam.com
SPORTS FEEVER – November 24, 2022
SPORTS FEEVER – Written by Chris Fee (chrisjfee@yahoo.com) Happy Thanksgiving from all of us at KROX! I hope you enjoy time with family and/or friends. I am thankful for the following things. My wife Tiffany. She is the rock of our family. She is a great mom, great wife,...
valleynewslive.com
Car smashed in Grand Forks with a propane tank
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Marshall McHargue went into a Grand Forks bar earlier this week and when he returned to his car he found his car smashed up. The windshield was bashed in and a propane tank was left next to his car. According to McHargue, he was...
kfgo.com
Greater Minnesota cities to Democratic leaders: Don’t forget about us
THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. – City leaders from Greater Minnesota meeting in Alexandria recently did not fail to notice that the incoming Democratic majorities in the Minnesota House and Senate will not have very many non-metro lawmakers. Thief River Falls Mayor Brian Holmer, president of the Coalition of Greater...
valleynewslive.com
Car rolled on its roof on University Drive in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A car was flipped over on it’s roof at University and 2nd Ave. N in Fargo. According to Fargo PD, a driver was going west on 2nd Ave. N and entered the intersection of University Drive without stopping. That’s when the Jeep traveling...
valleynewslive.com
Police surround vacant hotel in West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police surrounded a vacant hotel Thursday night in West Fargo. Squad cars blocked the entrances to the permanently closed Howard Johnson Inn on Main Ave. E. for about an hour. That’s right next door to McDonald’s. Authorities say they were called...
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON’S ETHAN BOLL AND EGF’S CALEB ZEJDLIK ON MN FOOTBALL ALL-STAR TEAM
Crookston Pirate High School’s Ethan Boll and East Grand Forks’ Caleb Zejdlik have been named to the Minnesota High School Coaches Association and Minnesota Viking 2022 All-Star Football game. The game is for seniors and will be held on December 10 at 6:00 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Hilarious Mishap On a Fargo, North Dakota Business Sign. “Don-ut” See it?
Every now and again you see something that can't be unseen and it's too funny you can't not share. This is one of those moments! For anyone who has been following along even a little bit. My boyfriend and I moved to the St. Cloud area back in August from Fargo, ND.
dakotastudent.com
Upcoming Holiday Events in the Grand Forks Area
With the first snowfall of the season comes a newfound holiday spirit. Throughout December, there are many organized events that will be available to community members to celebrate this time of year. On December 2nd and 3rd, Archives will be hosting a Holiday Market from 10am to 3pm. This will...
kvrr.com
Three Vote Difference Leads to Recount in N.D. District 43 House Race
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/AP) — North Dakota’s vote canvassing board has met to certify the results of the November 8 election, including a legislative contest that was close enough to force an automatic recount. In unofficial returns, incumbent Democrat Rep. Zachary Ista defeated fellow Democrat incumbent Mary Adams by...
travelawaits.com
7 Fabulous Restaurants To Experience In Fargo, North Dakota
Way back in 1996, a little film called Fargo premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and then quickly went on to collect a bunch of awards and inspire a television series of the same name. It put the North Dakota city on the map, even if it sent the message that big fur hats, quirky speech patterns, and new uses for a woodchipper were all the rage.
Affordable housing push in North Dakota
The assistance will support the development or preservation of 266 housing units statewide.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo couple learns what to be thankful for after scary diagnosis
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s that time of year again, where we fill our plates, stomachs and hearts with what we’re most thankful for. And for Sheila Foley, it’s been an important question, as she was diagnosed with a rare disease called Moyamoya, which restricts blood flow at the base of her brain, leading to high chances for strokes and mini-strokes.
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo woman charged with terrorizing and for kicking police officer
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo woman was arrested after allegedly making threats, and then kicking a police officer. Madison Joy Schatz is charged with two counts of terrorizing and one count of simple assault of a peace officer. Court documents state that officers were called to...
valleynewslive.com
Moorhead teen reported missing
MOORHEAD, MN. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead police are searching for 14-year-old Mercedes Garza, who was last seen the afternoon of November 18th at Moorhead Senior High. Garza is described as 5′4″, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in a gray Nike hoodie, black jacket, black leggings and a blue hat.
valleynewslive.com
NDSU cheerleaders are defending former coach following allegations
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s a story we brought to you first. Our investigative team uncovered allegations of abuse against Verona Winkler, the former NDSU cheer coach. “I guess I was just saddened,” said a former NDSU cheerleader from 2008 to 2011. Kristina Wood, who...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Moorhead Police searching for missing teen
(Moorhead, MN) -- Moorhead police are searching for a missing teen. Authorities say 14-year-old Mercedes Garza was last seen November 18th at Moorhead High School. She is described as five-foot-four, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray Nike hoodie, black jacket, black leggings and a blue hat.
Comments / 0