Crookston, MN

kroxam.com

CROOKSTON GIRL’S HOCKEY TAKES ON NORTHFIELD – ON KROX

The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Hockey team has won their first four games of the season after defeating West Fargo United 2-0 last night on the first day of the Ralph Engelstad Arena’s Holiday Classic in Thief River Falls. The Pirates will take on their toughest opponent yet of the early season when they play Northfield at 10:00 AM this morning at the REA in TRF.
CROOKSTON, MN
kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT – November 25, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the arrest of the following – Brett Lee Anderson, 42 of Crookston, for Traffic – DUI – Operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance. Julian Richard Fox, 33 of Naytahwash, for Domestic Assault – misdemeanor...
CROOKSTON, MN
kroxam.com

PIRATE GIRLS HOCKEY TAKING ON WEST FARGO UNITED – ON KROX

The Crookston Pirate Girls Hockey team is looking to shake off the turkey legs a day after Thanksgiving as they take on the West Fargo United in the first game of the Ralph Englestad Arena in Thief River Falls classic. The game started at 5:00 p.m. and you can listen...
CROOKSTON, MN
kroxam.com

SPORTS FEEVER – November 24, 2022

SPORTS FEEVER – Written by Chris Fee (chrisjfee@yahoo.com) Happy Thanksgiving from all of us at KROX! I hope you enjoy time with family and/or friends. I am thankful for the following things. My wife Tiffany. She is the rock of our family. She is a great mom, great wife,...
CROOKSTON, MN
valleynewslive.com

Car smashed in Grand Forks with a propane tank

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Marshall McHargue went into a Grand Forks bar earlier this week and when he returned to his car he found his car smashed up. The windshield was bashed in and a propane tank was left next to his car. According to McHargue, he was...
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

Car rolled on its roof on University Drive in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A car was flipped over on it’s roof at University and 2nd Ave. N in Fargo. According to Fargo PD, a driver was going west on 2nd Ave. N and entered the intersection of University Drive without stopping. That’s when the Jeep traveling...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Police surround vacant hotel in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police surrounded a vacant hotel Thursday night in West Fargo. Squad cars blocked the entrances to the permanently closed Howard Johnson Inn on Main Ave. E. for about an hour. That’s right next door to McDonald’s. Authorities say they were called...
WEST FARGO, ND
dakotastudent.com

Upcoming Holiday Events in the Grand Forks Area

With the first snowfall of the season comes a newfound holiday spirit. Throughout December, there are many organized events that will be available to community members to celebrate this time of year. On December 2nd and 3rd, Archives will be hosting a Holiday Market from 10am to 3pm. This will...
GRAND FORKS, ND
travelawaits.com

7 Fabulous Restaurants To Experience In Fargo, North Dakota

Way back in 1996, a little film called Fargo premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and then quickly went on to collect a bunch of awards and inspire a television series of the same name. It put the North Dakota city on the map, even if it sent the message that big fur hats, quirky speech patterns, and new uses for a woodchipper were all the rage.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Fargo couple learns what to be thankful for after scary diagnosis

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s that time of year again, where we fill our plates, stomachs and hearts with what we’re most thankful for. And for Sheila Foley, it’s been an important question, as she was diagnosed with a rare disease called Moyamoya, which restricts blood flow at the base of her brain, leading to high chances for strokes and mini-strokes.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

West Fargo woman charged with terrorizing and for kicking police officer

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo woman was arrested after allegedly making threats, and then kicking a police officer. Madison Joy Schatz is charged with two counts of terrorizing and one count of simple assault of a peace officer. Court documents state that officers were called to...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Moorhead teen reported missing

MOORHEAD, MN. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead police are searching for 14-year-old Mercedes Garza, who was last seen the afternoon of November 18th at Moorhead Senior High. Garza is described as 5′4″, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in a gray Nike hoodie, black jacket, black leggings and a blue hat.
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

NDSU cheerleaders are defending former coach following allegations

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s a story we brought to you first. Our investigative team uncovered allegations of abuse against Verona Winkler, the former NDSU cheer coach. “I guess I was just saddened,” said a former NDSU cheerleader from 2008 to 2011. Kristina Wood, who...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Moorhead Police searching for missing teen

(Moorhead, MN) -- Moorhead police are searching for a missing teen. Authorities say 14-year-old Mercedes Garza was last seen November 18th at Moorhead High School. She is described as five-foot-four, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray Nike hoodie, black jacket, black leggings and a blue hat.
MOORHEAD, MN

