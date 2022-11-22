Read full article on original website
Tucker Head, age 30, of Dahlonega
Tucker Head, age 30, of Dahlonega, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022. Complete funeral arrangements will be announced soon. To share a memory or a condolence with the family, visit andersonunderwood.com. Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home, 2068 Highway 19 North Dahlonega, GA 30533.
Former volleyball standout home for Thanksgiving dies along with her father in crash, team says
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Creekview High School community is mourning the loss of a former volleyball standout and her father who died in a crash. Alivia Mynes, 18, and Chris Mynes, 52, died Thanksgiving morning in the Cherokee County crash. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
Obituary and funeral service: Brandon Avery Macko, 24, of Monroe
Brandon Avery Macko, age 24 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Bold Springs Church with Theron Sharp officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Haven Memory Gardens in Monroe. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Plenty of Christmas activities are planned across the area
As the Christmas season rolls around, holiday related events fill area calendars. Some cities, like Braselton and Dawsonville, already held their Christmas parade, while for others this weekend starts the seasonal festivities. Thursday, Nov. 24 to Saturday, Dec. 31 – 6 to 11 p.m. – Cornelia Christmas Lights Spectacular at...
Canton father, daughter die in 4-vehicle wreck on Thanksgiving
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A man and his daughter are dead, while his wife and younger daughter are recovering after authorities say their SUV was struck by an opposing vehicle Thanksgiving morning in Cherokee County. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called about 11:30 a.m. to Knox...
History: Canneries provide evidence of local agricultural community in Sugar Hill
It is hard to imagine today, but the economy of Sugar Hill and Gwinnett County in the late 1800s and early 1900s was dominated by agriculture. Our agricultural past as a community is most evident in the lack of old growth trees in the area. Secondary growth forested areas, even along the Chattahoochee River, are prevalent because of the clear-cutting associated with past farming activity. There is even evidence of terracing on National Park Service property just below Buford Dam and behind the Sugar Hill Golf Course. The Sugar Hill of yesterday is a lot different from the Sugar Hill of today.
BREAKING: Kirby Smart Pulls Off Flip of ELITE Speedster
The Bulldogs have been able to secure the commitment from Anthony Evans. The 2023 speedster of a wide receiver from Judson, Texas, and Converse high school announced today that he will be playing his college football for the University of Georgia. The Bulldogs looked to be the favorite before ...
Body of 64-year-old Marietta man with dementia found in small pond, police say
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The man Roswell Police Department issued a Mattie’s Call alert for after EMTs evaluated him has been found dead in a small pond. Officials said on Thursday, the found 64-year-old Hussein Esmail dead in a small pond. At this time, there are no indications of any suspicious or criminal activity, police said.
Millwork firm to bring new jobs to Jackson County
It will mean more jobs for Jackson County: the millwork manufacturing firm Steves and Sons says it will invest more than $100 million and create 170 payroll positions at a new facility in Jackson County. From the Governor’s Office…. Gov. Brian P. Kemp today announced that Steves & Sons,...
Georgia father and son prepare for military flyover at UGA vs Georgia Tech game
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - You see military flyovers during some football games or during holidays, but rarely do you get the chance to meet the people behind the glass. ”I graduated from the University of Georgia ROTC program in 1987. I went to flight school. I was a...
Georgia wine is coming into its own (and no, it’s not all sweet)
“We’re finally coming around to this new era of Georgia wine where we’re venturing out and discovering some grapes that actually grow well here,” says Sean Wilborn, wine farmer and proprietor of Cloudland Vineyards + Winery in Buford. The post Georgia wine is coming into its own (and no, it’s not all sweet) appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
Stetson Bennett Takes Early Lead In Heisman Vote
The University of Georgia in the No. 1 ranked football team in America with a Heisman candidate at the helm of a dominant unit. Sound familiar? It should. This time a year ago, beloved nose tackle and an eventual first-round draft pick, Jordan Davis was in the working for the Heisman. And though he didn't get an official invite to New York for the Heisman ceremony, there was a moment when Jordan Davis had the pull of the fan vote.
2 People Killed, 2 Others Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Cherokee County (Cherokee County, GA)
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash that killed a man and his daughter. The crash happened on Knox Bridge Highway near Scott Hudgens Drive in Canton around 11:30 a.m.
Cleveland man arrested for driving vehicle stolen in Hall County
A White County man faces charges in connection with a stolen vehicle from Hall County. Brannon Bowman, 47, of Cleveland was arrested over the weekend for theft by receiving stolen property, a felony, said Capt. Clay Hammond of White County Sheriff’s Office. Hammond said a deputy Saturday night saw...
Gainesville Police Department experiencing shortage of officers
Like many industries, the Gainesville Police Department has seen a decline in job applications since the Covid-19 pandemic. Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish said this is something that is being seen nationwide. “Subjectively, I think that some of the anti-police sentiment that we saw roll across the nation kind of...
Real Christmas trees may be in short supply in Georgia this year. Here’s why:
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — If you usually wait until later in the holiday season to pick out a real Christmas tree, you may want to move that up on your priority list this year. Georgia growers said live trees will be in short supply this year. Channel 2 Action...
Gwinnett County representative elected Georgia's house minority whip
Georgia's House Democratic Caucus met and elected on Tuesday its leadership for the upcoming 2023-2024 legislative session, and one of those leaders comes from Gwinnett County. According to a press release from the Georgia House of Representatives, Sam Park, D-Lawrenceville, will become the House Minority Whip in January. This makes...
Atlanta company purchases Lakeshore Mall for $15M
Lakeshore Mall in Gainesville has new owners. Branch Lakeshore Associates LP purchased the circa-1970 facility on Oct. 27 for $15 million, Hall County records show. Prior to the sale, the mall had been owned by Stockbridge Lakeshore LLC of Warren, MI. Lakeshore Mall opened in 1970 as Lakeshore Plaza and...
Bizarre accident involving a horse kills Loganville grandmother, suspect at-large
Grandmother dies after crashing car into a man on horseback, suspect still at-large. The woman's granddaughter was in the back seat when their car crashed into a man riding a horse on a road in Loganville. The crash killed the horse and left the woman with fatal injuries. The young girl escaped the wreck.
Tortured dog rescued by humane society
Jackson County animal control officials are in the early stages of investigating a horrific dog abuse case. That dog had emergency surgery within hours of being found. A warning that some viewers may find the video in this story disturbing and hard to watch.
