LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Rain coverage will continue to pick up from the south in North Texas, steadily increasing after nightfall. After midnight, coverage will be numerous to widespread across both Southwest Oklahoma and North Texas. We will see the heaviest amount of showers throughout the morning hours on Saturday both before and after sunrise. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 mph with lows only falling to the low 40s.

