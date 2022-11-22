Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Non-Country Songs That Highlight Oklahoma's Modern Music SceneAimée GramblinTulsa, OK
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersBroken Arrow, OK
Oklahoma witness says glowing sphere UFO crossed over I-44Roger MarshCatoosa, OK
KTUL
Tulsa police arrest man accused of firing shots near BOK Center
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a man in connection to the shots fired near the BOK Center Thursday night. Around 9:45 Thursday night, police say a witness reported seeing a Black male in a yellow and black plaid shirt fire two to three shots west of the BOK Center, put the gun back in his pocket and continue walking.
news9.com
Police Searching For Man Accused Of Robbing Tulsa Bank
Tulsa Police are looking for the suspect accused of robbing a Tulsa bank Friday morning. Police said officers were called to the MidFirst Bank on S. Peoria Ave. near E. 41st St. just before 11:30 a.m. TPD said a man robbed the bank with a note and got away with an unknown amount of cash. Police didn't say if the man had a weapon or not.
KTUL
Mom arrested, accused of firing shot admitting she was upset she couldn't 'see her kids'
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a woman accused of firing shots at a home. Around 10 a.m. Friday, a caller reported shots fired near Pine and Peoria. The caller stated that Quinteisha Rice was driving a white Chevy Impala and fired a shot at them. Gilcrease Division...
KTUL
Man arrested after allegedly stabbing another man to death in Glenpool
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing another man to death in Glenpool late Friday night. Officers say they were called to the scene near South Elwood Avenue and East 141st Street around 11:30 p.m., and found the victim, 29-year-old Roy Baker, unresponsive. Another...
Tulsa Police Patrol Woodland Hills Mall To Help Keep Shoppers Safe
With all of the traffic at Woodland Hills mall, Tulsa law enforcement agencies say they're working together to make sure everyone stays safe. For more than a decade now Sgt. Brian Collum has continued his annual patrol over Woodland Hills during the holiday season. Collum started a program called Operation Safe Shopper because of the high number of car break-ins in the area.
Suspect in custody after police respond to shots fired call in downtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A suspect is in custody after Tulsa Police said they responded to a shots fired call in downtown Tulsa. On Thursday night, the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) responded to a shots fired call in downtown Tulsa. TPD said they found a suspect that matched the caller’s...
KTUL
Trooper stops driver going 110 mph in Pawnee County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper stopped a driver going 110 mph in Pawnee County on Thanksgiving morning. The driver told the trooper that she was late for a family gathering, and thought that she was going 100 mph, OHP said. The Thanksgiving holiday has already...
KTUL
Man dies in ATV accident in Le Flore County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has died in an ATV accident in Le Flore County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The accident happened on private property near Heavener, Okla. and only involved the ATV. Troopers say 74-year-old James Bain was driving an ATV uphill on a private...
KTUL
Tulsa man arrested, accused of 17 counts of burglary
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a man on 17 counts of burglary Wednesday. Early Wednesday morning, Tulsa police officers responded to a call of an attempted burglary near 41st and Peoria. Officers say they received a second burglary call from Landon Thomas Jewelr around 3:45 am. Several...
KTUL
Tulsa man waves down police after getting hit in head with pipe
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man with a bloody head flagged down police early Wednesday saying that someone hit him with a pipe. It happened around midnight near West 41st Street and Southwest Boulevard. Police found the suspect under the 41st Street bridge over the railroad tracks. They had...
KOKI FOX 23
Police say 2 men in custody after string of burglaries in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said two men were taken in for questioning after a string of reported burglaries in midtown Tulsa Wednesday morning. Police said they were called to the first burglary around 3:30 a.m. at a jewelry store at East 35th Place and South Peoria Avenue. One minute later, police were called to an attempted burglary at a nail salon at East 41st Street and South Quincy Avenue. Witnesses said a burglary suspect was seen getting into a silver car that got away.
Troopers respond to dozens of accidents on Thanksgiving, says OHP
Thanksgiving was a busy holiday for Oklahoma troopers. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, troopers responded to 109 non-injury collisions and 53 injury collisions between midnight and 9 a.m. Those numbers for the full 24 hours have not yet been updated. Troopers said two of those crashes were fatalities. In...
TPD asks public’s help identifying woman who stole a gun from a downtown apartment
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are looking for a woman they suspect stole a gun from an apartment in downtown Tulsa on Nov. 14, 2022. Police said the apartment belongs to the owner of The Gypsy Coffee House, and it sits on top of the coffee shop. The burglar...
KTUL
Tulsa police trying to identify young male who allegedly hit car with mini bike, ran away
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police department's Gilcrease Traffic Investigations unit is seeking help identifying the male pictured. Police say today around 11:30 a.m. TPD responded near West Edison Street and North Union Avenue for a crash between a car and mini bikes. TPD learned once arriving that...
TPD: Tulsa woman arrested for DUI after causing accident with her children in the car
TULSA, Okla. — Police said a Tulsa woman was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 15, after she caused an accident near 26th and South Lewis. Annalee Cromer was driving northbound when she hit another northbound vehicle and went off the road, striking a railing. She had her two children, aged seven and eight, in the car with her, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD).
bartlesvilleradio.com
Collinsville Man Indicted by Oklahoma Grand Jury
A Collinsville man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Tulsa for felonious crimes he allegedly committed recently related to firearms. Curt Thomas Been, age 52, is charged with felony possession of a firearm and ammunition and possession of an unregistered weapon made from a shotgun. Been is banned from possession firearms due to a former conviction on a felony.
KTUL
Holly Trolley briefly returns to Owasso
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Some Owasso shoppers didn't have to worry about traffic or finding a parking spot on Friday. The city brought the Holly Trolley back for Friday's crowds. It's been a holiday staple for 16 years. While the Chamber of Commerce says it wasn't able to run...
Tulsa Police Search For Man Who Led Officers On Overnight Chase
Tulsa Police are investigating after they say a man allegedly led officers on an overnight chase in a stolen vehicle. According to police, the suspect got out of his vehicle near North Kingston Avenue and East Easton Street and ran on foot across I-244. Officers say they then lost sight...
Authorities Battle House Fire In Broken Arrow, No Injuries Reported
Authorities said no injuries were reported after crews battled a fire in a Broken Arrow home Thursday afternoon. The Broken Arrow Fire Department responded to the home at W. Galveston St. near W. Houston St. around noon. BAFD said the fire started on the second story of the house and...
18-year-old woman dead after crash near Ketchum
KETCHUM, Okla. — An 18-year-old woman is dead after a car crash near Ketchum in Craig County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 23 on OK-82, just north of OK-85, near Ketchum. According to OHP, Saffron Durham, age...
