Tulsa, OK

KTUL

Tulsa police arrest man accused of firing shots near BOK Center

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a man in connection to the shots fired near the BOK Center Thursday night. Around 9:45 Thursday night, police say a witness reported seeing a Black male in a yellow and black plaid shirt fire two to three shots west of the BOK Center, put the gun back in his pocket and continue walking.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Police Searching For Man Accused Of Robbing Tulsa Bank

Tulsa Police are looking for the suspect accused of robbing a Tulsa bank Friday morning. Police said officers were called to the MidFirst Bank on S. Peoria Ave. near E. 41st St. just before 11:30 a.m. TPD said a man robbed the bank with a note and got away with an unknown amount of cash. Police didn't say if the man had a weapon or not.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Man arrested after allegedly stabbing another man to death in Glenpool

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing another man to death in Glenpool late Friday night. Officers say they were called to the scene near South Elwood Avenue and East 141st Street around 11:30 p.m., and found the victim, 29-year-old Roy Baker, unresponsive. Another...
GLENPOOL, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Police Patrol Woodland Hills Mall To Help Keep Shoppers Safe

With all of the traffic at Woodland Hills mall, Tulsa law enforcement agencies say they're working together to make sure everyone stays safe. For more than a decade now Sgt. Brian Collum has continued his annual patrol over Woodland Hills during the holiday season. Collum started a program called Operation Safe Shopper because of the high number of car break-ins in the area.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Trooper stops driver going 110 mph in Pawnee County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper stopped a driver going 110 mph in Pawnee County on Thanksgiving morning. The driver told the trooper that she was late for a family gathering, and thought that she was going 100 mph, OHP said. The Thanksgiving holiday has already...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Man dies in ATV accident in Le Flore County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has died in an ATV accident in Le Flore County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The accident happened on private property near Heavener, Okla. and only involved the ATV. Troopers say 74-year-old James Bain was driving an ATV uphill on a private...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa man arrested, accused of 17 counts of burglary

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a man on 17 counts of burglary Wednesday. Early Wednesday morning, Tulsa police officers responded to a call of an attempted burglary near 41st and Peoria. Officers say they received a second burglary call from Landon Thomas Jewelr around 3:45 am. Several...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa man waves down police after getting hit in head with pipe

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man with a bloody head flagged down police early Wednesday saying that someone hit him with a pipe. It happened around midnight near West 41st Street and Southwest Boulevard. Police found the suspect under the 41st Street bridge over the railroad tracks. They had...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Police say 2 men in custody after string of burglaries in midtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said two men were taken in for questioning after a string of reported burglaries in midtown Tulsa Wednesday morning. Police said they were called to the first burglary around 3:30 a.m. at a jewelry store at East 35th Place and South Peoria Avenue. One minute later, police were called to an attempted burglary at a nail salon at East 41st Street and South Quincy Avenue. Witnesses said a burglary suspect was seen getting into a silver car that got away.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Collinsville Man Indicted by Oklahoma Grand Jury

A Collinsville man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Tulsa for felonious crimes he allegedly committed recently related to firearms. Curt Thomas Been, age 52, is charged with felony possession of a firearm and ammunition and possession of an unregistered weapon made from a shotgun. Been is banned from possession firearms due to a former conviction on a felony.
COLLINSVILLE, OK
KTUL

Holly Trolley briefly returns to Owasso

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Some Owasso shoppers didn't have to worry about traffic or finding a parking spot on Friday. The city brought the Holly Trolley back for Friday's crowds. It's been a holiday staple for 16 years. While the Chamber of Commerce says it wasn't able to run...
OWASSO, OK
KRMG

18-year-old woman dead after crash near Ketchum

KETCHUM, Okla. — An 18-year-old woman is dead after a car crash near Ketchum in Craig County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 23 on OK-82, just north of OK-85, near Ketchum. According to OHP, Saffron Durham, age...
CRAIG COUNTY, OK

