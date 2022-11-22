Read full article on original website
Slash $100 off Sony's premium earbuds with this Black Friday deal
Sony's best ANC earbuds are equipped with all-day battery life, provided you don't mind plugging them back into the charging case every eight hours or so. It's also IPX4-rated to sustain occasional splashes of water. At $178, the WF-1000XM4 is at its lowest price yet, and worth every dime considering what it brings to the table.
Best Black Friday deals you might have missed that are still on sale
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best Black Friday 2022 deals that are still on sale? Black Friday has come and gone. But that doesn't mean the deals are done. This year's holiday sales are so important to retailers that they are offering deep discounts even though the main event has […]
6 best Google Black Friday deals: Pixel phones, Pixel Watch, Nest & more
Black Friday weekend is a great time to buy Google's hardware as they are usually heavily discounted during the shopping event. The best part is that Google is offering hefty discounts on almost all its products, including the recently launched Pixel 7 series, the new 4K Chromecast, and more. Check out the best deals on Google's hardware that you should not miss this weekend.
Cash in on a stylish Google Nest Thermostat for just $90 this Black Friday
Go green at home with the ENERGY STAR-certified Google Nest Thermostat. With the help of a steady Wi-Fi connection and management from Google Assistant or Alexa, you can easily save over 10% on your heating and cooling bills. The Nest Thermostat learns the ideal temperature for its new home, but temperatures are adjustable with the handy Google Home app anytime, so you can easily dial in your day-to-day settings.
Check out these amazing Black Friday deals on Roborock vacuums
Hurry and check out these amazing Black Friday weekend deals on Roborock vacuums! You won't believe the savings!. Whether you're looking for a powerful vacuum...
The 6 best power bank Black Friday deals
Phones are wonderful devices that make our lives a whole lot easier, but they have one major weak spot: battery life. Even the best Android phones usually need a fresh daily charge to keep them going, but what if there's no outlet available? The best solution here for those always on the go is a portable power bank, which can charge your phone (and many other devices) from anywhere. Black Friday is a great time to save big on tech, and we've come across a bunch of great Black Friday deals on power banks that we've rounded up here.
Save up to 30% on iOttie’s universal phone car mounts this Black Friday weekend
A universal car phone mount is a must-have accessory for your vehicle in this day and age. This is especially true if you have an old vehicle with no built-in Android Auto and rely on your phone for navigation and calling/texting purposes. For Black Friday, you can get your hands on some of iOttie's car phone mounts with massive discounts of as much as 30%. Depending on your phone, you can get the iOttie car mount with wireless charging built-in to wirelessly top up your phone's battery while it helps you navigate the traffic.
Pump up your post-Black Friday party with this awesome Wonderboom 3 deal
Black Friday can be a great time to save on big-ticket items like smartphones and robot vacuums, but it's also a great opportunity to shave a few bucks off smaller purchases. Case in point: the compact Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 Bluetooth speaker is down to $80 right now, $20 off its MSRP.
11 must-see Black Friday deals under $50 that are worth every penny
For a day all about saving money, buying items on Black Friday can be expensive, and if you're on a tight budget, that can make it feel like there's nothing worthwhile out there for you. I'm here to set the record straight; many good Black Friday deals won't cost you more than $50. And I know what you are thinking, these are all going to be cheap little items that aren't useful, but you couldn't be more wrong. Here are 11 amazing Black Friday deals that cost under $50.
This $28 Black Friday deal on the Amazfit Band 5 is perfect for outrunning holiday stress
The early Black Friday deal on the Amazfit Band 5 makes this no-nonsense fitness tracker almost an impulse buy. At under $30, you won't find many other trackers offering more for less.
Google Pixel phones can now show timers from your Nest speakers
Google Pixels do a lot of things better than some of the best Android flagships. But only a few Pixel-exclusive features can match the practicality of the nifty At a Glance widget. This little home screen widget can show who's at your door, your upcoming flight status, your order deliveries, and much more. Thanks to Google's interconnected ecosystem, the At a Glance widget can now also show the timer you've set on your kitchen Nest Hub right on your Pixel phone's home screen.
Sennheiser's flagship wireless earbuds are on sale and below $200
If you were on the fence about the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds because of their relatively exorbitant price tag, this Black Friday deal is bound to change your mind. The latest and greatest among Sennheiser's earbuds lineup is now selling for just $200, a relatively big discount considering the recency of the product.
Get Yourself Some New Hand Tools With Home Depot’s Black Friday Deals
Home DepotHand tools get you places that power tools cannot get you. Get some sweet deals on the basics.
This Black Friday weekend is the time to buy Samsung’s Sky Blue Galaxy S22 Ultra for Christmas
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is available in special colors on the Samsung Store only. With the right trade-ins, one of these special phones can be yours at an absolute bargain.
Save $500 on The Frame QLED TV during Samsung's wild Black Friday deal
The Frame TV is more than just a TV; it's a piece of equipment that can add a touch of class to an already classy living room. An ultra-slim design with a pristine fit and finish means it won't seem out of place in the fanciest homes.
My favorite note-taking app is 40% off this Black Friday weekend
The Black Friday weekend is in full swing, and there are tons of great deals to be had on the best phones around. Physical products aren't the only thing that's on sale, though. A lot of apps and games are also discounted for the rebate holidays, and among them is also one of my favorite apps: Bundled Notes. The excellent Android-first note-taking app's annual plan is currently 40% off, bringing the price down to roughly $7.20 for a full year of service for new subscribers.
The beloved Bose QC45 headphones are back down to $249 for the Black Friday deal
If you're in the market for a new pair of over-the-ear headphones, now's a great time to buy. With Black Friday rapidly approaching, there are a number of major discounts on top models from our favorite brands. The beloved Bose Quiet Comfort 45s are $80 off, the equally renowned Sony XM4s are down $122, and the just-released Sony XM5s are $52 off their regular retail price. You better act fast, though; these deals won't be around for long.
Two for one! Buy a Galaxy S22 for Black Friday, get a free smartwatch
The smallest of the S22 series has been the old one out for so much of this year when it comes to deals, so it should be no surprise that the discounts on it vary dramatically between retailers. If you grab it at Amazon, the black is $553 while the other colors are around $675, whereas Best Buy has a flat $100 off all colors.Then Samsung only has $75 off, but enhanced trade-in can get it down to $225 and you can also get a Galaxy Watch 4 or Watch 4 Classic for free with purchase.
These 2 Black Friday deals on OnePlus phones are too good to skip (seriously)
Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus has already launched the flagship OnePlus 10 Pro, mid-range 10T, and budget 10R models for 2022, but that means the OnePlus 9 series from late last year are now available for attractive discounted prices this Black Friday. Make no mistake, these phones may be close to a year old, but they are no slouches, adequately equipped to handle the most intensive workloads you may throw at them. This makes both phones a great value proposition if you're looking for flagship-tier specifications on a tight budget.
A Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus can be yours for just $350 this Black Friday
The Galaxy S22+ is the perfect middle ground between the larger S22 Ultra and the smaller S22. It features a brighter display while remaining pocketable and easier to handle than the phablet size Ultra model. This $250 discount only helps make a more compelling case for the phone if you're looking for a new flagship device.
