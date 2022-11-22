ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benefits of increasing security body cameras in Southwest Florida

By Ashley Graham
 3 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. — We’ve shown you moment after moment of unforgettable footage from Southwest Florida’s law enforcement, but not every agency has the technology.

More than half of our local agencies use bodywear camera technology in some way. Most use body and dash cameras. Naples Police Department only uses in-car audio and video.

All that equipment and training can come at a high price tag to taxpayers, but some officers say it pays off in the long run.

The Fort Myers Police Department gave us a look at their body camera system. Lieutenant Jason Pate remembers when the system was introduced in 2016.

“It lends itself to a lot of transparency for the agency,” Pate said, “not only for the public, but the officers also realize what a benefit and a tool it is for them to protect themselves.”

He said at first, it wasn’t an easy sell.

“Any time you get something new, it’s gonna be different and strange,” Pate said, “and the question is “Why are we doing this? Why do we have to record me?””

Those questions were echoed in departments around the country. Experts like Florida Gulf Coast University criminal justice professor Dave Thomas said they’re a crucial part of holding law enforcement accountable.

“The reality is it’s probably the best tool law enforcement can have,” Thomas said, “as far as showing what they do is correct or not.”

When it comes to getting the facts of an investigation and being accountable to the taxpayer, Thomas sais the cameras don’t lie.

“They are non-emotional; they capture just the events that happen,” Pate adds, “so it gives a different perspective. Once the officers started to use them and realized that “Hey, so and so had a complaint that I did this, but look, my body cam shows that I didn’t.””

That certainly doesn’t come cheap. Body camera systems can cost millions of dollars. Fort Myers police pay about three million dollars for a five-year contract covering the entire department’s needs.

“That $2.9 million covers the whole gamut of things provided by the Axon company,” Pate said. “So we have tasers, all of our training cartridges, we have the cameras that are installed in our fleet, our patrol vehicles, and the body cams, plus unlimited storage in their cloud.”

The cost varies with the size and needs of each department. Whether it’s 20 or 200 officers using the cameras, Thomas says it’s money well spent.

“There is an expenditure and the cameras are good for maybe three to four years, and they have to be replaced,” Thomas said. “So it’s an ongoing expenditure for the citizens. Is it worth it? Absolutely.”

