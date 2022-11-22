Chicago police are seeking the individuals responsible for seven different carjackings and robberies that occurred within a 50-minute span early Friday, authorities said. The crimes, which were reported in the West Ridge and West Town neighborhoods, occurred between 7:30 and 8:20 a.m. In each incident, one or multiple men approached the victims in their vehicles and demanded their property, Chicago police stated in a community alert. In some of the incidents, the suspects displayed handguns.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO