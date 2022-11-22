Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thousands more in Social Security coming to Chicago householdsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Migrants bused from Texas enjoyed their first-ever Thanksgiving feast in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Received 32 Migrants This Week From Governor AbbottTom HandyChicago, IL
4 Chicago-area Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close by the end of the yearJennifer GeerChicago, IL
New $500 Stimulus Check For Illinois ResidentsC. HeslopChicago, IL
Related
Chicago shooting: Boy, 14, shot in Jeffrey Manor while on ride-share bicycle
A 14-year-old boy was shot Friday afternoon while on a ride-share bicycle in Jeffery Manor on the Far South Side.
Chicago police issue warning after series of armed robberies on North, Northwest Side
In each incident, a group of men approached the victims with weapons demanding their property.
fox32chicago.com
Man standing outside shot by unknown offender on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A 21-year-old man was shot Friday afternoon in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood. Around 2:15 p.m., police say the male victim was standing outside in the 200 block of South Central Park Boulevard when he heard shots and felt pain after an unknown offender approached him on foot.
fox32chicago.com
SWAT searches for suspect in shooting inside Chicago Loop hotel
CHICAGO - A SWAT team was on the scene of a shooting at a hotel in Chicago's Loop early Saturday. Police say a male suspect shot a 21-year-old man inside the La Quinta Inn in the first block of Franklin Street around 2:15 a.m. The two men were in an...
WGNtv.com
Police find 11-year-old girl reported missing in Chicago
CHICAGO — An 11-year-old girl is missing and was last seen in Lawndale. Mariah Acosta was last seen Friday near 16th and Drake. On Friday evening, police said Acosta has been located. Additional details haven’t been released.
cwbchicago.com
Armed robbers strike at least 9 times in about an hour on North, Near West Side
Chicago — A group of armed men committed at least nine armed robberies and carjackings on the city’s north and near west sides in just over an hour on Friday morning, according to Chicago police reports. There may be a link between the crimes and a string of...
Chicago Police Investigating 7 Robberies Within 50-Minute Span Friday Morning
Chicago police are seeking the individuals responsible for seven different carjackings and robberies that occurred within a 50-minute span early Friday, authorities said. The crimes, which were reported in the West Ridge and West Town neighborhoods, occurred between 7:30 and 8:20 a.m. In each incident, one or multiple men approached the victims in their vehicles and demanded their property, Chicago police stated in a community alert. In some of the incidents, the suspects displayed handguns.
Girl, 11, located after reported missing from Chicago's West Side, police say
A missing 11-year-old girl has been located Friday, according to Chicago police.
2-year-old in critical condition after family indicated boy shot inside Park Forest home, police say
The boy was immediately airlifted to Comer's Children's Hospital to undergo surgery and is in critical condition.
4 shot, 2 dead in shooting at Far South Side gathering
CHICAGO — Two men were killed in a shooting that erupted at a gathering in the city’s West Pullman neighborhood early Saturday morning. Police said the men were at a gathering of approximately 30 people at the 12700 block of South Halsted Street around 12:15 a.m. when an unknown individual began firing shots. One man, […]
Mariah Acosta: Chicago girl goes missing, police ask for help finding her
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 11-year-old girl. Mariah Acosta was last seen Friday near 16th Street and Drake Avenue in the North Lawndale neighborhood, police said. Acosta is described as a white Hispanic girl, with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5-feet...
Toddler critical after being shot near Park Forest
PARK FOREST, Ill. — A 2-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot in Park Forest Friday. Police said a family member of the toddler brought him to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his abdomen around 11:15 a.m. and then the child was immediately airlifted to Comer Children’s Hospital to undergo […]
Lincoln Park shooting, robbery victim Dakotah Earley getting closer to walking on his own, mom says
Dakotah Earley was critically injured in a Lincoln Park robbery back in May.
fox32chicago.com
Man pulls knife on passenger at CTA Blue Line station on Northwest Side: police
CHICAGO - A man pulled knife on another man at a CTA Blue Line platform on the Northwest Side early Thursday morning. Police say the victim told responding officers that the unidentified offender accused him of taking his belongings while showing a knife. The men were on at a CTA...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with fatal shooting in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with fatally shooting another man in Humboldt Park earlier this month. Jacquail Jones, 22, faces one felony count of murder. On Nov. 9, Jones allegedly shot a 52-year-old man in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue. The victim died from his...
38-year-old man found dead in Roseland with multiple gunshot wounds
A man was found fatally shot Thursday night in Roseland. Chicago police said the man, 38, was discovered unresponsive laying on a sidewalk in the 100 block of West 112th Street about 9:20 p.m. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
fox32chicago.com
Aurora police shut down entrances after Chicago Premium Outlet Mall reaches capacity on Black Friday
AURORA, Ill. - Aurora police have shut down all entrances to the Chicago Premium Outlet Mall after the building reached capacity Friday afternoon. The mall was swarmed with shoppers looking for deals on Black Friday. At 12:55 p.m., Aurora police tweeted that entrances to the mall were still open, however...
fox32chicago.com
19-year-old charged with murder after fatal shooting at Green Lake Woods Forest Preserve
CALUMET CITY, Ill. - A 19-year-old was charged with the murder of a man from Lansing, Ill. The Cook County Sheriff's Office says Jaylen Lewis from Calumet City was charged for the fatal shooting of a 64-year-old man. On Tuesday around 12:24 p.m., police responded to a report of shots...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 15, shot while walking down the street on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was shot while walking down the street Wednesday afternoon on Chicago's South Side. At about 3:18 p.m., a 15-year-old boy was in the 200 block of West 37th Place when he was shot in the right leg and lower back, Chicago police said. He was...
2 people shot while driving on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were shot while driving on the West Side Thursday night. Police say the victims were in the 2900 block of West Roosevelt Road in Lawndale around 9:15 p.m. when they heard the shots. The boy was hit by gunfire in the...
Fox 32 Chicago
Chicago, IL
52K+
Followers
25K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 5