fox32chicago.com

Man standing outside shot by unknown offender on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A 21-year-old man was shot Friday afternoon in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood. Around 2:15 p.m., police say the male victim was standing outside in the 200 block of South Central Park Boulevard when he heard shots and felt pain after an unknown offender approached him on foot.
NBC Chicago

Chicago Police Investigating 7 Robberies Within 50-Minute Span Friday Morning

Chicago police are seeking the individuals responsible for seven different carjackings and robberies that occurred within a 50-minute span early Friday, authorities said. The crimes, which were reported in the West Ridge and West Town neighborhoods, occurred between 7:30 and 8:20 a.m. In each incident, one or multiple men approached the victims in their vehicles and demanded their property, Chicago police stated in a community alert. In some of the incidents, the suspects displayed handguns.
WGN News

4 shot, 2 dead in shooting at Far South Side gathering

CHICAGO — Two men were killed in a shooting that erupted at a gathering in the city’s West Pullman neighborhood early Saturday morning. Police said the men were at a gathering of approximately 30 people at the 12700 block of South Halsted Street around 12:15 a.m. when an unknown individual began firing shots. One man, […]
WGN News

Toddler critical after being shot near Park Forest

PARK FOREST, Ill. — A 2-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot in Park Forest Friday. Police said a family member of the toddler brought him to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his abdomen around 11:15 a.m. and then the child was immediately airlifted to Comer Children’s Hospital to undergo […]
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with fatal shooting in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with fatally shooting another man in Humboldt Park earlier this month. Jacquail Jones, 22, faces one felony count of murder. On Nov. 9, Jones allegedly shot a 52-year-old man in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue. The victim died from his...
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 15, shot while walking down the street on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was shot while walking down the street Wednesday afternoon on Chicago's South Side. At about 3:18 p.m., a 15-year-old boy was in the 200 block of West 37th Place when he was shot in the right leg and lower back, Chicago police said. He was...
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

