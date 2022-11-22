Read full article on original website
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs helps feed families at one of many Thanksgiving meal events in South Florida
MIAMI – From Miami-Dade to Broward, charities are helping fill South Floridians’ bellies on Thanksgiving Day, holding meal events to ensure no one goes hungry. One of those events featured some serious star power. Hip-hop mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs helped feed families on Thanksgiving Day for The Caring...
Body recovered off Islamorada, possibly from Haitian migrant vessel
ISLAMORADA, Fla. – Officials recovered the body of a male in the water off Islamorada Thursday, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. FWC officers responded to a call about the body at around 9:30 a.m. found it about 150 yards offshore. Officials are looking into whether...
Flooding challenges tunnel’s pumps in downtown Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Flooding challenged the pumps of downtown Fort Lauderdale’s main tunnel on Tuesday causing traffic delays and complications for drivers. After a few days of rain during the King Tides, a pump malfunctioned forcing the Florida Department of Transportation to close the Henry E. Kinney Tunnel for about 10 hours.
Zoo Miami mourns loss of ‘iconic’ elephant, fixture since 1967
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Staff at Zoo Miami euthanized “iconic” 56-year-old Asian elephant “Dalip” Thursday afternoon following a series of health problems, officials said. Dalip, who was believed to be the oldest Asian elephant bull in the country, was found lying down in his habitat,...
Thanksgiving travel at local airports, how’s it going?
A busy holiday travel week, but this Thanksgiving Day travelers told Local 10 News that they dealt with few, if any issues, making it to South Florida. One family we spoke with traveled to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in town for a cruise leaving Friday and even with a connecting flight they say they had no travel issues.
Gay Ocho the place to find out opinions on just about everything
MIAMI, Fla. – It’s a place that is so emblematic of Miami, which is why we picked Little Havana’s Domino Park to have our conversation. Damian Pardo heads 4Ward Miami, the parent organization that puts together Gay Ocho. “We’re in an area here in Little Havana which...
Driver strikes light pole, 2 people, according to fire rescue
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – A car crash in Northwest Miami-Dade has sent three people to the hospital. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene along Northwest 27th Avenue late Thanksgiving afternoon after a driver reportedly struck a light pole. Initial reports are that the driver also struck two people who needed to be transported.
Man found dead in southwest Miami-Dade canal
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Officials pulled a body from a canal in the Kendale Lakes area of southwest Miami-Dade Friday afternoon, according to police. Police responded to the 13000 block of Southwest 51st Street after the man was found lying face down in the canal behind his home, Detective Luis Sierra, a Miami-Dade Police Department spokesperson, said.
23-year-old COVID survivor, amputee presented with new prosthetic before holidays
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A 23-year-old woman received a new prosthetic on Wednesday after losing her leg from her second battle with COVID. After arriving back from a girl’s trip in Aruba to celebrate her 23rd birthday in June, Takira Koonce, by her own account, should not even be standing here today.
CBP agent killed in Puerto Rico returns to heroes salute in South Florida
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The remains of a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent killed in Puerto Rico arrived in South Florida Wednesday afternoon to a water cannon salute and full honors on the tarmac at Miami International Airport. The FBI identified the agent as Michel Maceda, a seven...
Coral Gables Hospital CEO killed in murder-suicide
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The chief executive officer of Coral Gables Hospital was shot and killed in a murder-suicide Wednesday. Miami-Dade police confirmed the name of the woman as 61-year-old Maria Cristina Jimenez. Police responded to the home of Jimenez and Antonio Mazzorana, 62, located in the 5700 block...
Neighbors keeping watch after man tried breaking into elderly woman’s Miami Shores home
MIAMI SHORES, Fla. – A frightening crime was caught on camera in Miami Shores. An elderly homeowner woke up to find someone trying to pry their way into her home. Thankfully, the attempt failed, but the hunt is on for this suspect. The 85-year-old woman asked for her identity...
Landscaper fatally electrocuted in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was fatally electrocuted Thursday afternoon in the Golden Glades area of northwest Miami-Dade, officials said. Neighbors on Northwest 140th Terrace told Local 10 News the victim was a landscaper who was working on a tree and hit a power line. First responders from...
WATCH: A recent series of unsolved attempted abductions leaves families on edge
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY – Freddie Trillo, a retired Miami-Dade police defensive tactics instructor and owner of Trillo Jujitsu Academy, is demonstrating two self-defense tactics you can use when somebody is attacking you from behind. Trillo, who also served as a SWAT operator and professor brought Local 10 News’ Christina Vazquez...
Chinese fugitive in marijuana farm murders begs to stay in Miami over fear of ‘mafiosos’
MIAMI – After he was arrested in Miami Beach for murders in Oklahoma, a Chinese man told a judge in Miami-Dade County court that he feared the members of an organized crime organization. Chen Wu, also known as Wu Chen, communicated with Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer on...
Pembroke Park police turn to Narcan in fight against opioid epidemic
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – As the opioid epidemic continues to plague the nation, Narcan has become a life-saving drug that officers have added to their arsenal. Officers with the Pembroke Park Police Department were all trained Tuesday on how to administer Narcan, a nasal spray that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.
North Miami Beach commission now settled with 2 new members following contentious election
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – There has been a shakeup at North Miami Beach City Hall following the election of two new commissioners after a nasty election filled with mudslinging. Former NMB Commissioner Paule Villard, who voters voted out of office on Tuesday, has yet to speak with Local...
Man dead after car plunges into Miami Springs canal, but when?
MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. – One person is dead after authorities found a car submerged in a Miami Springs canal Thursday morning, according to police. Authorities responded just after 9:15 a.m. near the intersection of South Melrose Drive and Osage Drive, officials said. Several units responded, including a dive team,...
Viewing, funeral for Miami native, among 3 killed in U. of Virginia shooting
MIAMI, Fla. – A viewing for University of Virginia football player D’Sean Perry was held Friday with the football player’s funeral set for Saturday as the Miami native is laid to rest. Perry, 22, was one of three people killed in a shooting at the University of...
No bond for Broward man accused of killing wife
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Broward County man appeared in court Thursday to face a second-degree murder charge in the death of his estranged wife. Jose Pacheco, 36, is accused of killing his wife, Mimose Dulcio, 39, and leaving her body in a wooded area in Miami-Dade County. Authorities...
