Knoxville, TN

WBIR

Mobile Meals delivers to seniors on Thanksgiving as need increases

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Mobile Meals said it delivered more than 700 meals this Thanksgiving, more than any prior Thanksgiving in the organization's history. Judith Pelot, Mobile Meals' nutrition services director, said the trend follows an increase in need since the pandemic. In Knox County, seniors are the fastest-growing population....
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WBIR

UT shares coloring pages to keep kids busy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Little Vol fans can color their favorite University of Tennessee sights every shade, not just Big Orange. UT shared four coloring sheets online that are free to download and print at home. They feature Smokey, the Torchbearer, Ayres Hall and The Rock complete with a blank...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Scott County group thankful for recovery

The holidays can be a difficult time for people struggling with addiction. For 10 people in Scott County, Thanksgiving is a reminder of how far they've come.
WBIR

Knoxville motorcycle club sends Christmas spirit to troops overseas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the fifth year in a row, a Knoxville biker club is sending holiday gifts to servicemembers overseas. The Roughnecks Motorcycle Club, along with a few other groups, sent 450 care packages to troops overseas. "We wanted to do something for the deployed that wasn't going...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

'Brown Friday' | Day after Thanksgiving is busy for plumbers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Most people know the day after Thanksgiving as Black Friday — a day of shopping and sales. Plumbers, however, call it something different. Many of them are so busy, they've nicknamed it "Brown Friday." "That's a good name for it," plumber Danny Ferris said. "One...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Holiday scam warnings

It's the holiday season and many of you may be searching online and on social media for the perfect gift. You also may get a text message from a friend about that perfect gift, but the message may not really be from your friend. Holiday scam warnings. It's the holiday...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

60 pounds of chicken thrown away at Morristown restaurant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The restaurant with the low grade is in Hamblen County and there were more than a dozen health violations checked off in the report. The grade is a 73 at the Golden Dragon Buffet on West Andrew Johnson Highway in Morristown. That 73 is a passing score as any grade below […]
MORRISTOWN, TN
WBIR

Some East Tennessee animal shelters at capacity, unable to take in more animals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some East Tennessee animal shelters said they were at capacity on Wednesday, and they were looking for people to help out and adopt pets. The Roane County Animal Shelter said they reached maximum capacity and were waiving adoption fees as a result, with approved adoption agreements. They said people can see the dogs available for adoption online, helping them find their new friends without traveling out to the shelter.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Ukrainian student studying music at UT celebrates first Thanksgiving in America

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Ukrainian music student studying at the University of Tennessee celebrated his first American Thanksgiving right here in Knoxville. Markiian Lukyniuk is from Chernivtsi, a city in Western Ukraine. When Russia invaded his home country 10 months ago, his educational opportunities came to a halt. So, he got connected with people at the University of Tennessee and officially became a student a few months ago.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Ober Mountain welcomes first skiers, snowboarders of the season

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Ober Mountain posted on Facebook that it welcomed skiers and snowboarders for the first time this season on Friday. "Thanks to a few nights of unseasonably cold temps, we've been able to produce a limited amount of snow, but enough to open Cub Way & Ski School slopes," Ober's website said.
GATLINBURG, TN
WBIR

