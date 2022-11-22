Read full article on original website
WBIR
It's Christmas time in the city of Knoxville
Friday is the official start of Knoxville's Christmas in the City! There's ice skating, live music, and thousands of Christmas lights!
Something to be thankful for: Knoxville non-profit feeds more than 300 people in need for Thanksgiving
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For many, Thanksgiving is a day to cherish time with loved ones and enjoy a good meal. But for some without families or homes, the holiday is a struggle to get through. For 35 years, Knoxville Area Rescue Ministries has provided a Thanksgiving meal to those...
WBIR
KARM serves more than 300 Thanksgiving meals to homeless people in Knoxville
"I'm thankful for God giving me the opportunity to come and work here. These are my kind of people, I love them."
Mobile Meals delivers to seniors on Thanksgiving as need increases
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Mobile Meals said it delivered more than 700 meals this Thanksgiving, more than any prior Thanksgiving in the organization's history. Judith Pelot, Mobile Meals' nutrition services director, said the trend follows an increase in need since the pandemic. In Knox County, seniors are the fastest-growing population....
UT shares coloring pages to keep kids busy
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Little Vol fans can color their favorite University of Tennessee sights every shade, not just Big Orange. UT shared four coloring sheets online that are free to download and print at home. They feature Smokey, the Torchbearer, Ayres Hall and The Rock complete with a blank...
WBIR
Fantasy of Trees kicks off to raise money for East Tennessee's littlest patients
Fantasy of Trees runs until Sunday, Nov. 27 at the Knoxville Convention Center. It's trying to raise money for East Tennessee Children's Hospital.
WBIR
Scott County group thankful for recovery
The holidays can be a difficult time for people struggling with addiction. For 10 people in Scott County, Thanksgiving is a reminder of how far they've come.
WBIR
Holidays on Ice opens Friday
You'll be able to ice skate in Downtown Knoxville soon. Holidays on Ice opens Friday.
WBIR
Knoxville motorcycle club sends Christmas spirit to troops overseas
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the fifth year in a row, a Knoxville biker club is sending holiday gifts to servicemembers overseas. The Roughnecks Motorcycle Club, along with a few other groups, sent 450 care packages to troops overseas. "We wanted to do something for the deployed that wasn't going...
'Brown Friday' | Day after Thanksgiving is busy for plumbers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Most people know the day after Thanksgiving as Black Friday — a day of shopping and sales. Plumbers, however, call it something different. Many of them are so busy, they've nicknamed it "Brown Friday." "That's a good name for it," plumber Danny Ferris said. "One...
WBIR
From the archives: Knoxville shoppers in 1962
Here's a look back in time at Black Friday. We dove deep into the channel 10 archives for this video.
WATE
Holiday scam warnings
It's the holiday season and many of you may be searching online and on social media for the perfect gift. You also may get a text message from a friend about that perfect gift, but the message may not really be from your friend. Holiday scam warnings. It's the holiday...
60 pounds of chicken thrown away at Morristown restaurant
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The restaurant with the low grade is in Hamblen County and there were more than a dozen health violations checked off in the report. The grade is a 73 at the Golden Dragon Buffet on West Andrew Johnson Highway in Morristown. That 73 is a passing score as any grade below […]
Here is a list of food pantries across East Tennessee that can help families eat
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The holidays are fast approaching. As they get closer, it can seem like the price of food is just getting higher. Even though the rate of inflation has slowed down, the price of common grocery items is still tightening family budgets across East Tennessee. There are...
38th annual Turkey Trot to kick off Thanksgiving morning in downtown Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Before you fill up on a big Thanksgiving meal, why not work off some calories with a leisurely morning 5K? The Regal Knoxville Turkey Trot and Little Gobbler Kids Run is returning for its 38th year!. Knoxville Track Club is expecting a record-breaking crowd this year....
Some East Tennessee animal shelters at capacity, unable to take in more animals
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some East Tennessee animal shelters said they were at capacity on Wednesday, and they were looking for people to help out and adopt pets. The Roane County Animal Shelter said they reached maximum capacity and were waiving adoption fees as a result, with approved adoption agreements. They said people can see the dogs available for adoption online, helping them find their new friends without traveling out to the shelter.
Volunteers drop off tiny trees at East TN Children's Hospital Monday evening
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's a tradition for volunteers to drop off hundreds of artificial, tiny Christmas trees at the East Tennessee Children's Hospital during the holiday season. On Monday, the tradition is expected to continue. Donors are expected to arrive at 6 p.m. to drop off several three-foot decorated...
Black Friday | People come out in droves to stores across East Tennessee
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The National Retail Federation is expecting a major turnout for Black Friday this year. They expect 166.3 million shoppers this holiday season in the United States. This is 8 million more predicted than last year. The NRF is optimistic about a big turnout due to COVID-19 restrictions being lifted, almost everywhere.
Ukrainian student studying music at UT celebrates first Thanksgiving in America
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Ukrainian music student studying at the University of Tennessee celebrated his first American Thanksgiving right here in Knoxville. Markiian Lukyniuk is from Chernivtsi, a city in Western Ukraine. When Russia invaded his home country 10 months ago, his educational opportunities came to a halt. So, he got connected with people at the University of Tennessee and officially became a student a few months ago.
Ober Mountain welcomes first skiers, snowboarders of the season
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Ober Mountain posted on Facebook that it welcomed skiers and snowboarders for the first time this season on Friday. "Thanks to a few nights of unseasonably cold temps, we've been able to produce a limited amount of snow, but enough to open Cub Way & Ski School slopes," Ober's website said.
