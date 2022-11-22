ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach shelter looking for people to foster pets

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Hope for Life Rescue, a Virginia Beach no-kill animal shelter, has reached capacity and is searching for people to foster pets. “We have reached capacity and [are] looking for sleepovers!” the shelter said on its Instagram. Hope for Life Rescue hosts puppy sleepovers...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Farmer’s Table Restaurant Now Open In Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS—The popular Smithfield restaurant, Farmer’s Table, opened a new location in Newport News on Friday, November 18 in the space next to Port Arthur Chinese at 11135 Warwick Blvd. The spot is strategically located within a few minutes of Christopher Newport University and Riverside Regional Medical Center.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
QSR magazine

Bonchon Keeps Growing in Virginia

With its crunch-out-loud Korean double-fried chicken, Bonchon is continuing to grow throughout the state of Virginia. The wildly popular restaurant, known for its crispy, hand-brushed Korean fried chicken, has announced a new opening at 1637 Hilltop West. Manish and Meenal Singh along with Sunny and Swati Trehan, current business partners and owners of the Norfolk Bonchon location, are opening this second restaurant together in the Hilltop West Shopping Center in Virginia Beach on November 22.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Ty D.

People Still Live in This 400 Year Old Virginia City

These are three of the oldest cities in Virginia that you should know about. People still live in these cities. Kecoughtan, Virginia (1610) Built in 1610, the Palace of the Governors is the oldest continuously occupied building in the United States.Photo by(jpellgen (@1179_jp/Flickr)
HAMPTON, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Air Power Park Grounds In Hampton Temporarily Closed For Revitalization Work

HAMPTON—Air Power Park, the roadside museum that celebrates Hampton’s history in aviation and space exploration, closed its grounds on Monday, November 21 to address issues with tidal and freshwater flooding. The revitalization work will include regrading park grounds and adding a retaining bulkhead along Newmarket Creek. While work...
HAMPTON, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Local Entrepreneur Sells Sauce With A Legacy

HAMPTON—Born and raised in Hampton, Tahjere Lewis grew up having seafood every Saturday night with his extended family. In honor of the occasion, his aunt, Carol Ann Morgan Scott, would serve a special sauce that was used for dipping crab meat. When Lewis graduated from Hampton High School in...
HAMPTON, VA
PhillyBite

Who Has the Best Chicken Wings in Virginia?

- Whether you're looking for the best chicken wings in Virginia or just looking for a good wing place to try in Virginia, there are a lot of places to choose from. There are even some great places that you've probably never heard of. Here are a few of the places you should check out:
NORFOLK, VA
The New York Times

After 3 Mass Shootings, a Thanksgiving With 14 Empty Chairs

A vigil on Nov. 14, 2022, in memory of three students who were killed the day before, at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville. (Eze Amos/The New York Times) A janitor working his shift at a Virginia Walmart. A 40-year-old woman returning home to Colorado Springs, Colorado, for the holidays. A young man at his girlfriend’s side, watching her friend perform in a drag show.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

City of Portsmouth’s Thanksgiving Holiday Schedule

The City of Portsmouth’s municipal offices will be closed on Wednesday, November 23rd, Thursday, November 24th, and Friday, November 25th, in observance of the Thanksgiving Holiday. Thursday Trash Routes Will Be Collected in Advance on Wednesday. There will be no trash, recycling, or bulk collections on Thursday, November 24th,...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Several New Businesses Now Open On The Peninsula

Several new businesses have opened or soon will open on the Peninsula. This fall, Cushman and Wakefield/Thalhimer announced that Mobility Works leased 4,000 square feet of retail space at 6099 Jefferson Ave. in Newport News. Mobility Works is a company that sells wheelchair accessible vehicles. The business has other locations in Virginia Beach and in the Richmond area.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

European Style Holiday Markets Coming To Newport News, Williamsburg

NEWPORT NEWS-Holiday shoppers will have an opportunity to experience European-style shopping with the opening of two unique markets this season. Sisters Cities of Newport News, Inc. will present the city’s inaugural German Christmas Market on Saturday, December 3. The market is inspired by Weihnachtsmarrkt, which is held annually throughout Germany, including in the Newport News Sister City of Greifswald.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

