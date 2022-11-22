Read full article on original website
Update: Walmart Manager Who Killed Six Employees Had Manifesto on His PhoneJoel Eisenberg
Walmart Manager Shoots and Kills Six Employees in Break Room. Store Will Remain Closed Until Further Notice.Joel EisenbergChesapeake, VA
People Still Live in This 400 Year Old Virginia CityTy D.Hampton, VA
This Huge Christmas Shop in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSmithfield, VA
Update: Walmart Manager Andre Bing Was "A Little Off": Shoots 6 Workers And HimselfC. HeslopChesapeake, VA
Shelter in place 'terminated' at Langley Air Force Base
A Facebook post from Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton said a shelter-in-place issued Friday afternoon has been terminated.
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach shelter looking for people to foster pets
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Hope for Life Rescue, a Virginia Beach no-kill animal shelter, has reached capacity and is searching for people to foster pets. “We have reached capacity and [are] looking for sleepovers!” the shelter said on its Instagram. Hope for Life Rescue hosts puppy sleepovers...
Norfolk church group offers free hot meals in 'Feed the City' annual Thanksgiving tradition
NORFOLK, Va. — After so much turmoil and heartbreak, one Norfolk church group is doing its part to bring some holiday cheer as part of a Feed the City event. Calvary Revival Church Senior Pastor Janeen McBath and her group offered hundreds of free hot meals, fresh produce and every day essentials to anyone in need.
Do you hear what I hear? Hearing aids now available over the counter
The FDA last month cleared the way for those people ages 18 and older, without a doctor's exam or audio gram, to buy hearing aids over the counter.
This Huge Christmas Shop in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. As the calendar nears December, Christmas gets closer. For those who want to prep for the holiday season, you might want to visit this huge Christmas shop in Virginia.
peninsulachronicle.com
Farmer’s Table Restaurant Now Open In Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS—The popular Smithfield restaurant, Farmer’s Table, opened a new location in Newport News on Friday, November 18 in the space next to Port Arthur Chinese at 11135 Warwick Blvd. The spot is strategically located within a few minutes of Christopher Newport University and Riverside Regional Medical Center.
tmpresale.com
A Mother’s Day Celebrations show in Hampton, VA May 14th, 2023 – pre-sale code
New A Mother’s Day Celebration presale code has finally been added: This is a great chance for you to get A Mother’s Day Celebration performance tickets in advance of the general public!!!. This could be the last opportunity ever to see A Mother’s Day Celebration live in Hampton,...
QSR magazine
Bonchon Keeps Growing in Virginia
With its crunch-out-loud Korean double-fried chicken, Bonchon is continuing to grow throughout the state of Virginia. The wildly popular restaurant, known for its crispy, hand-brushed Korean fried chicken, has announced a new opening at 1637 Hilltop West. Manish and Meenal Singh along with Sunny and Swati Trehan, current business partners and owners of the Norfolk Bonchon location, are opening this second restaurant together in the Hilltop West Shopping Center in Virginia Beach on November 22.
People Still Live in This 400 Year Old Virginia City
These are three of the oldest cities in Virginia that you should know about. People still live in these cities. Kecoughtan, Virginia (1610) Built in 1610, the Palace of the Governors is the oldest continuously occupied building in the United States.Photo by(jpellgen (@1179_jp/Flickr)
peninsulachronicle.com
Air Power Park Grounds In Hampton Temporarily Closed For Revitalization Work
HAMPTON—Air Power Park, the roadside museum that celebrates Hampton’s history in aviation and space exploration, closed its grounds on Monday, November 21 to address issues with tidal and freshwater flooding. The revitalization work will include regrading park grounds and adding a retaining bulkhead along Newmarket Creek. While work...
Friend says youngest Walmart shooting victim 'just started' working at the store
The Hampton Roads community continues to mourn after Tuesday's mass shooting at the Walmart in Chesapeake. Meanwhile, News 3 is also learning more about the six victims.
peninsulachronicle.com
Local Entrepreneur Sells Sauce With A Legacy
HAMPTON—Born and raised in Hampton, Tahjere Lewis grew up having seafood every Saturday night with his extended family. In honor of the occasion, his aunt, Carol Ann Morgan Scott, would serve a special sauce that was used for dipping crab meat. When Lewis graduated from Hampton High School in...
PhillyBite
Who Has the Best Chicken Wings in Virginia?
- Whether you're looking for the best chicken wings in Virginia or just looking for a good wing place to try in Virginia, there are a lot of places to choose from. There are even some great places that you've probably never heard of. Here are a few of the places you should check out:
Police: Two Virginia Beach Walmarts evacuated Friday due to threats
Two Walmart stores in Virginia Beach were evacuated Friday following what police are calling "unsubstantiated" threats.
After 3 Mass Shootings, a Thanksgiving With 14 Empty Chairs
A vigil on Nov. 14, 2022, in memory of three students who were killed the day before, at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville. (Eze Amos/The New York Times) A janitor working his shift at a Virginia Walmart. A 40-year-old woman returning home to Colorado Springs, Colorado, for the holidays. A young man at his girlfriend’s side, watching her friend perform in a drag show.
Source: Walmart shooter left manifesto on phone
The suspect left a manifesto on his phone, a source confirmed exclusively to 10 On Your Side's investigative team.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
City of Portsmouth’s Thanksgiving Holiday Schedule
The City of Portsmouth’s municipal offices will be closed on Wednesday, November 23rd, Thursday, November 24th, and Friday, November 25th, in observance of the Thanksgiving Holiday. Thursday Trash Routes Will Be Collected in Advance on Wednesday. There will be no trash, recycling, or bulk collections on Thursday, November 24th,...
peninsulachronicle.com
Several New Businesses Now Open On The Peninsula
Several new businesses have opened or soon will open on the Peninsula. This fall, Cushman and Wakefield/Thalhimer announced that Mobility Works leased 4,000 square feet of retail space at 6099 Jefferson Ave. in Newport News. Mobility Works is a company that sells wheelchair accessible vehicles. The business has other locations in Virginia Beach and in the Richmond area.
peninsulachronicle.com
European Style Holiday Markets Coming To Newport News, Williamsburg
NEWPORT NEWS-Holiday shoppers will have an opportunity to experience European-style shopping with the opening of two unique markets this season. Sisters Cities of Newport News, Inc. will present the city’s inaugural German Christmas Market on Saturday, December 3. The market is inspired by Weihnachtsmarrkt, which is held annually throughout Germany, including in the Newport News Sister City of Greifswald.
VB Winter Shelter helps homeless escape the cold
The city has partnered with several faith organizations, on a rotation, to provide shelter and meals.
