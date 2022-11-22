ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Tom Allen announces starting QB for Indiana's rivalry showdown vs. Purdue

Tom Allen has named his starting quarterback for the season finale. The Indiana head coach will stick with Dexter Williams for the Hoosiers’ rivalry game against Purdue. Williams started against Michigan State and has appeared in three games overall this season. He completed 2 passes for 31 yards against the Spartans while rushing for 86 yards and 1 touchdown. Williams also threw 2 touchdowns against Ohio State while rushing for 46 yards.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Michigan vs. Ohio State: Wolverines will win if these 5 things happen

On Saturday, No. 2 Ohio State (11-0, 8-0) hosts No. 3 Michigan (11-0, 8-0) for all the Big Ten bragging rights (at least for another season). It’s been more than 20 years since the Wolverines have won 2 in a row against the Buckeyes, and it’s been 30 years since they’ve won back-to-back outright Big Ten regular-season championships.
COLUMBUS, OH
Iced out: Michigan drops away uniforms for The Game with hype video

The temperature isn’t going to be the only thing that’s cold in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday. Michigan released a hype video detailing its “icy” all white uniforms for Saturday’s rivalry game against Ohio State. The video opens with the white uniforms being pulled out from underneath some ice in a cooler, and then reveals its all white threads.
COLUMBUS, OH
Nebraska has 'zeroed in' on key HC candidate, per report

With Nebraska’s season finale on Friday, the decision on who will be the permanent head coach moving forward is coming into focus. Now, the Huskers have reportedly found the key candidate for the opening. According to Chris Low with ESPN, Nebraska has “zeroed in on” Matt Rhule, the former...
LINCOLN, NE
Mickey Joseph weighs in on potentially joining new Huskers HC's staff

Mickey Joseph’s tenure with Nebraska may be coming to a close soon. He was asked if he’ll be talking with the next HC about potentially joining his staff. Joseph stated that he doesn’t think it’ll be up to him and that whoever the new coach deserves to pick their own staff. Joseph is confident that he’ll land on his feet wherever his next job is.
LINCOLN, NE
Chris Holtmann has message for haters following solid win over Texas Tech

Chris Holtmann is making sure everyone who doubted Ohio State on the court never lets that happen again. The Buckeyes pulled off an 80-73 upset win over Texas Tech thanks to a 39-point 2nd half. Holtmann told reporters postgame that haters are simply “part of the business” and that you “gotta love them” every time a win occurs.
LUBBOCK, TX
Ryan Day updates rehab process for Ohio State RBs ahead of the Game

Ryan Day made some comments about TreVeyon Henderson, Chip Trayanum and Miyan Williams. All 3 running backs have been banged up throughout the season but are trying to get healthy for the Michigan showdown. The Buckeyes will be shorthanded if these players are unable to go on Saturday. The Buckeyes...
MICHIGAN STATE

