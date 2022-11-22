Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Fans, media react to Iowa's disastrous showing with B1G West on the line
Well, this is not how Iowa fans had hoped that the regular season finale would go. Iowa struggled against Nebraska in the first half and the fans and media let the Hawkeyes have it on social media. An offense that has already had problems this season didn’t get much help....
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph comments on uncertain job status following Nebraska's upset of Iowa
Mickey Joseph was asked about the uncertainty of his job status following an upset win over the Iowa Hawkeyes. He was interviewed on the turf immediately following Nebraska’s Black Friday victory and asked about his interim coaching status. “I can’t give it to myself,” said Joseph, regarding the head...
saturdaytradition.com
Trey Palmer explains 'pissed off' performance during Nebraska's showdown with Iowa
Trey Palmer was electric all season long for Nebraska. He wrapped up the 2022 season with one of his best performances, etching his name into the record books of the Huskers in the process. Prior to Saturday’s kickoff, Palmer had an unusual tweet. He sent out on social media that...
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Allen announces starting QB for Indiana's rivalry showdown vs. Purdue
Tom Allen has named his starting quarterback for the season finale. The Indiana head coach will stick with Dexter Williams for the Hoosiers’ rivalry game against Purdue. Williams started against Michigan State and has appeared in three games overall this season. He completed 2 passes for 31 yards against the Spartans while rushing for 86 yards and 1 touchdown. Williams also threw 2 touchdowns against Ohio State while rushing for 46 yards.
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Painter delivers electric post game speech after win over West Virginia
Matt Painter had a message for his team in the locker room after beating West Virginia on Thursday. The Purdue coach wanted to make sure Purdue is focusing on the right things. Purdue beat West Virginia 80-68 in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament. Zach Edey had a breakout game with...
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph reveals plans for Nebraska's Blackshirts following season finale
Mickey Joseph was handed the interim reins at Nebraska following the firing of Scott Frost. Joseph went on to make a few changes, most notably on the defensive side of the ball. After being named the interim head coach, Joseph made the announcement that Blackshirt recipients would have to re-earn...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State players receive custom suits for pre-game festivities leading up to The Game
Ohio State will be dressed to the nines leading up to Saturday’s kickoff in The Game. We’ll see if the old adage of “look good, play good” indeed holds true against Michigan. According to a Wednesday press release, fashion brand Express has partnered with Ohio State...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan vs. Ohio State: Wolverines will win if these 5 things happen
On Saturday, No. 2 Ohio State (11-0, 8-0) hosts No. 3 Michigan (11-0, 8-0) for all the Big Ten bragging rights (at least for another season). It’s been more than 20 years since the Wolverines have won 2 in a row against the Buckeyes, and it’s been 30 years since they’ve won back-to-back outright Big Ten regular-season championships.
saturdaytradition.com
Controversy in Iowa City? Key 3rd-down catch for Iowa ruled incomplete on review
Iowa has been chipping away at Nebraska’s lead all second half, and the Hawkeyes have a chance to tie the game late. Unfortunately, one big play by the Hawkeyes was wiped away by review. Facing a 3rd-and-10 play, quarterback Alex Padilla was immediately forced out of the pocket by...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Leonhard’s future with Wisconsin close to being decided, timetable for decision revealed, per report
Jim Leonhard may be close to becoming Wisconsin’s next head coach head coach, per reports. It is believed Leonhard could be promoted to head coach as early as Sunday or Monday, according to Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Jeff Potrykus. Leonhard was named interim head coach Oct. 2 and has...
saturdaytradition.com
Iced out: Michigan drops away uniforms for The Game with hype video
The temperature isn’t going to be the only thing that’s cold in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday. Michigan released a hype video detailing its “icy” all white uniforms for Saturday’s rivalry game against Ohio State. The video opens with the white uniforms being pulled out from underneath some ice in a cooler, and then reveals its all white threads.
saturdaytradition.com
Greg Gard delivers emphatic locker room reaction to Wisconsin's Battle 4 Atlantis performance
Greg Gard was thrilled with his team’s performance in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. The Wisconsin Badgers started the tournament by defeating Dayton. In Game 2, the Badgers took the Kansas Jayhawks down to the wire, losing 69-68. On Friday, the Badgers defeated the USC Trojans in the 3rd-place...
saturdaytradition.com
Donnie Freeman, top 40 2024 hoops prospect, includes 3 B1G programs in top 5
Four-star forward Donnie Freeman announced he has narrowed his choices to 5 schools and 3 of those schools are from the B1G: Maryland, Iowa, and Rutgers. The DC native broke down each of his choices and why he liked each one to Joe Tipton of On3 Sports. Here are Freeman’s...
saturdaytradition.com
Attorney representing MSU DB Khary Crump offers statement about 'gut punch' charge before Thanksgiving
Mike Nichols, a Michigan-based attorney, released a statement on behalf of his client, Michigan State defensive back Khary Crump. Crump is 1 of 7 players who were charged Wednesday due to their involvement with the tunnel brawl that occurred against Michigan on Oct. 29. “This was a gut punch to...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska has 'zeroed in' on key HC candidate, per report
With Nebraska’s season finale on Friday, the decision on who will be the permanent head coach moving forward is coming into focus. Now, the Huskers have reportedly found the key candidate for the opening. According to Chris Low with ESPN, Nebraska has “zeroed in on” Matt Rhule, the former...
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph weighs in on potentially joining new Huskers HC's staff
Mickey Joseph’s tenure with Nebraska may be coming to a close soon. He was asked if he’ll be talking with the next HC about potentially joining his staff. Joseph stated that he doesn’t think it’ll be up to him and that whoever the new coach deserves to pick their own staff. Joseph is confident that he’ll land on his feet wherever his next job is.
saturdaytradition.com
Chris Holtmann has message for haters following solid win over Texas Tech
Chris Holtmann is making sure everyone who doubted Ohio State on the court never lets that happen again. The Buckeyes pulled off an 80-73 upset win over Texas Tech thanks to a 39-point 2nd half. Holtmann told reporters postgame that haters are simply “part of the business” and that you “gotta love them” every time a win occurs.
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa announces return of longtime assistant to serve as honorary captain for Nebraska game
Iowa is bringing back a familiar face this Friday. The Hawkeyes announced former assistant coach Reese Morgan will serve as an honorary captain against Nebraska at Kinnick Stadium. Morgan was on the Iowa staff for 19 years before retiring in 2019. He coached mostly offensive and defensive lines during his...
saturdaytradition.com
Cooper DeJean heads to Iowa's locker room during Nebraska's first offensive drive
Cooper DeJean suffered a hit on a block from Nebraska’s Marcus Washington and had to leave the game on the Huskers’ first offensive drive. This is not a good sign for the Iowa secondary. DeJean leads the team in interceptions this season with 4 so far. DeJean also...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day updates rehab process for Ohio State RBs ahead of the Game
Ryan Day made some comments about TreVeyon Henderson, Chip Trayanum and Miyan Williams. All 3 running backs have been banged up throughout the season but are trying to get healthy for the Michigan showdown. The Buckeyes will be shorthanded if these players are unable to go on Saturday. The Buckeyes...
Comments / 0