On Monday, Nov. 21, after weeks of public hearings and public meetings, the City Council finalized amendments to the 2023–2024 budget, following Mayor Bruce Harrell’s initial proposal at the end of September. The council’s budget amendments allocate funding for projects focused on affordable housing, homelessness, equitable development, economic reliance, the Green New Deal, as well as transportation and safe streets. The new budget also carves out money for programs related to health, youth, education, arts, and culture, including $4 million for mental health services in schools in response to the demand for more mental health providers in schools by students impacted by gun violence.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO