Starbucks Unexpectedly Closing This LocationBryan DijkhuizenSeattle, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
The Stranger
Nelson “Egregiously Misconstrued” Statement from Northwest African American Museum Director
During the Seattle City Council’s final round of budget negotiations, Council Member Sara Nelson argued against an amendment to reroute $500,000 from the Seattle Police Department’s advertising budget to the Northwest African American Museum (NAAM) for badly needed repairs, claiming the President and CEO of the museum told her in a phone call that she was “disappointed” the funding would come at the expense of SPD.
southseattleemerald.com
Poet and Former Cage Fighter Jenny Liou Talks About Her Debut Book ‘Muscle Memory’
As a poet and former cage fighter, Jenny Liou has a unique perspective on violence, both in the ring and out of it. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., Seattle Public Library (SPL) will host a discussion between award-winning poet and writer Shin Yu Pai and Liou about her debut collection of poetry Muscle Memory. The collection brings together Liou’s time in the MMA cage with her Chinese American family’s history, as she reflects on violence in the cage and generationally.
SILive.com
Kind shopper restored my faith in humanity (letter to the editor)
I flew in from Seattle to assist my parents (82 and 87) with cooking Thanksgiving dinner for the family. My mother always wants to go to Costco when we are home, so it’s our bi-annual pilgrimage and she enjoys it. Today, while we were on line at 11:15 a.m. to check out at the Richmond Avenue Costco, my mother experienced a near-fainting episode, brought on by a rapid heart rate.
q13fox.com
Providence nurses complain labor shortage leaves patients at risk
EVERETT, Wash. - It is the season for respiratory infections, and emergency rooms across Washington are in crisis mode as pediatric capacity is remarkably strained, according to state health officials. All of this is happening while nurses complain working conditions are deteriorating, exacerbated by a labor shortage. Last week, the...
KING-5
Best of Western Washington winners revealed! - 2022's Best
WASHINGTON — As 2022 wraps up, we've polled our viewers once again to see which local spots deserve to win a title in our annual Best of Western Washington contest. Below is the final list of winners. Congratulations to all!. This Kitsap County shop serves up authentic poke with...
Chronicle
Lawsuit Seeks to Stop Disqualification of Washington Ballots for Signature Mismatches
During every election in Washington, tens of thousands of ballots are rejected because ballot envelope signatures are flagged as not matching how they've looked in the past. In the Nov. 8 midterm alone, nearly 27,000 ballots were challenged based on signature comparisons by election workers, according to the secretary of state's office.
seattlemedium.com
Ports In Washington To Share $71 Million
There are five Washington ports that will receive $71.4 million dollars to boost the local and state maritime economy. To be exact, $71,488,445 in federal grants have been awarded to Port of Grays Harbor, Northwest Seaport Alliance Port of Seattle, Swinomish Indian Tribal Community, Port of Olympia, and the Port of Port Angeles.
southseattleemerald.com
Seattle City Council Finalizes Amendments for a Balanced 2023–2024 Budget
On Monday, Nov. 21, after weeks of public hearings and public meetings, the City Council finalized amendments to the 2023–2024 budget, following Mayor Bruce Harrell’s initial proposal at the end of September. The council’s budget amendments allocate funding for projects focused on affordable housing, homelessness, equitable development, economic reliance, the Green New Deal, as well as transportation and safe streets. The new budget also carves out money for programs related to health, youth, education, arts, and culture, including $4 million for mental health services in schools in response to the demand for more mental health providers in schools by students impacted by gun violence.
KOMO News
SPD updates employee policies on tattoos, jewelry, hair styles, gender language
SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD), which has struggled to replace officers who have left the office, updated its employee policies regarding tattoos, jewelry, hair styles and gender language in efforts to widen its applicant pool. The department said the employee appearance section in its manual was last...
61% believe flexible plastics are recyclable in curbside bins. They're not.
SEATTLE — There are trends in a lack of knowledge regarding proper recycling. That's according to a survey from the recycling company Republic Services, which analyzed the recycling knowledge of more than 2,000 Americans. It shows 64% of respondents say they know what types of plastics can be recycled, but 61% incorrectly believe flexible plastics, including grocery bags and bubble wrap, are recyclable in their curbside bins.
nwnewsradio.com
Hospital reacts to critical letter, death of patient in ER
(EVERETT) Providence Regional Medical Center Everett is going on the defensive after receiving a critical letter from local elected officials. The response comes as we’re learning more about a patient who may have died while waiting for care. Earlier this month, both the Everett City Council and the Snohomish...
MyNorthwest.com
Previously unpublished photos of D.B. Cooper jet discovered
Just in time for the 51st anniversary of the infamous hijacking of a Seattle-bound airliner on Thanksgiving Eve 1971, KIRO Newsradio announces the recent discovery of four previously unknown high-quality professional photographs of D.B. Cooper’s Boeing 727. The 727 Cooper (or whoever he was) hijacked and then parachuted from...
The Stranger
Seattle Is the Anti-Fashion Capital of the World
On September 22, Esquire posted a story that made this bold and puzzling claim: "It's Time to Admit That Seattle Is a Style Capital." Former Seattle Times writer Andrew Matson wrote this piece, which describes the progress of our local look from grunge to what The Cut called "gorpcore" in 2017. The impact of this trend on the fashion world is, Matson argues, considerable.
seattlemedium.com
Different Dispositions on Local Crime Data
Seattle and Tacoma law enforcement leaders are talking about the data their agencies are putting out on crime. Seattle supports it’s data however Tacoma’s police union believes that the crime data for Tacoma is misleading. The pandemic created outlier data in the previous two years. Some experts are saying things are getting back to normal. Unfortunately, the number of violent crimes continues to climb in Seattle. The city is on pace for 5,504 violent crimes, clearing last year’s record-high of 5,412.
Chronicle
West Thurston Fire Authority Closing Three Stations
Effective Dec. 1, the West Thurston Regional Fire Authority will close three of its five stations due to the failure of its maintenance and operations levy on the November ballot. It was the second time the levy failed to gain the approval of voters. “Unfortunately, moving forward into 2023, there...
publicola.com
Council Budget Eliminates 80 Vacant Police Positions, Preserves Human Service Pay, Moves Parking Officers Back to SPD
The Seattle City Council’s budget committee, which includes all nine council members, moved forward on a 2023-2024 budget yesterday that will move the city’s parking enforcement division back to the police department, preserve inflationary wage increases for human service workers, and increase the city’s funding for the King County Regional Homelessness Authority—all while closing a late-breaking budget hole of almost $80 million over the next two years.
Residents work to save 'Raccoon Lodge' in Port Townsend
PORT TOWNSEND, Wash. — The "Raccoon Lodge," as it has become known, began as a therapeutic project when Kevin Mason was undergoing cancer treatments earlier this year. "Ideally, I just thought after it's all done and all the construction is through one day I'd see a squirrel poking its head out the window or even a raccoon," said Mason, 75.
This Is Washington's Best Cake Shop
LoveFood has the scoop on the best cake shop in every state.
WOLF
Men involved in Washington shopping center shooting were coworkers
RENTON, Wash. (KOMO) — Two men involved in what detectives describe as a murder-suicide in Washington state both worked at an aircraft manufacturing plant near where the shooting happened. Police said the suspected shooter is a 44-year-old male and the victim is a 28-year-old male. While the King County...
MyNorthwest.com
False reports of school shooters prompt lockdowns across Puget Sound
A series of false reports about active school shootings, known as “swatting,” occurred around the Puget Sound region Tuesday morning, prompting school lockdowns and, in some cases, evacuations. This happened in Thurston, Snohomish, Pierce, Skagit, and Whatcom Counties. Thurston County Sheriff’s Deputies said the call came in before...
