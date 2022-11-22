Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Best New Christmas Movies to Watch in 2022
A host of new Christmas movies tumble out of the stocking each year. While most conjure the Christmas cheer you're after, they're not all necessarily attention-holding tales. Thankfully, a handful do fill the brief of new Christmas movie worth adding to your crowded watch list. Let's run through the best to come out of 2022.
CNET
Save Big on Streaming: HBO Max, Disney, Hulu and More Slash Prices
Let's face it: Streaming services are a household necessity, but when you have multiple subscriptions the monthly costs can make you feel the pinch. With these Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, you can save big bucks on streaming and fulfill your binge-watching wishes this holiday season and beyond. Been...
Penn Badgley ‘Saw the Similiarities’ Between His ‘You’ and ‘Gossip Girl’ Characters
Actor Penn Badgley is aware of the similarities between his 'You' and 'Gossip Girl' characters.
CNET
Is Buying Cable TV Still a Good Idea? We Do the Math
Ever since Netflix started offering an alternative to physical discs, the streaming-versus-cable debate has been alive and well. Maybe you've joined the cord-cutter camp and have no idea how much it costs for cable or satellite TV any more. Or perhaps you've stuck with Xfinity or Spectrum for such a long time because you're used to paying a set amount for a bundle. But who gets bragging rights when it comes to spending the least amount of money each month?
This Beyoncé-Approved Brand Has a $7 Volumizing & Non-Clumping Mascara With Over 21,000 5-Star Reviews
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Chances are that when you started your makeup journey, you first experimented with mascara. The great thing about mascara is that you can really make it your own: you can keep it natural like Kate Middleton or go as dramatic as you want to have those sky-high lashes. It’s a buildable process, and to truly make your lashes to your liking, you need a buildable mascara.
CNET
'The Wonder' on Netflix: That Ending Explained and Your Questions Answered
If you just caught The Wonder on Netflix, you might have questions about that unconventional ending. The psychological drama from Chilean director Sebastián Lelio asks you to believe in the power of storytelling and how it can alter reality. Case in point: The young girl visited by Florence Pugh's Nurse Lib Wright claims to be able to survive without food, but someone might be spinning a yarn.
What You've Been Cleaning Wrong And How To Do It Properly According To The Internet
"The golden rule is don't mix cleaning products!"
Comments / 0