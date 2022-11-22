Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thousands more in Social Security coming to Chicago residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Migrants bused from Texas enjoyed their first-ever Thanksgiving feast in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Received 32 Migrants This Week From Governor AbbottTom HandyChicago, IL
4 Chicago-area Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close by the end of the yearJennifer GeerChicago, IL
New $500 Stimulus Check For Illinois ResidentsC. HeslopChicago, IL
Related
Chicago police issue warning after series of armed robberies on North, Northwest Side
In each incident, a group of men approached the victims with weapons demanding their property.
cwbchicago.com
Armed robbers strike at least 9 times in about an hour on North, Near West Side
Chicago — A group of armed men committed at least nine armed robberies and carjackings on the city’s north and near west sides in just over an hour on Friday morning, according to Chicago police reports. There may be a link between the crimes and a string of...
Chicago fire guts abandoned furniture store in Back of the Yards
Chicago fire officials said a homeless person set a fire in the back of the store to try to stay warm.
fox32chicago.com
Man standing outside shot by unknown offender on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A 21-year-old man was shot Friday afternoon in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood. Around 2:15 p.m., police say the male victim was standing outside in the 200 block of South Central Park Boulevard when he heard shots and felt pain after an unknown offender approached him on foot.
cwbchicago.com
#51: Chicago drug dealer, free on felony bail, beat a customer to death in a vacant lot for paying him with fake money, prosecutors say
Chicago — On the northwest corner of Chicago and Ridgeway avenues in Humboldt Park sits a vacant lot. A Chicago Police Department surveillance camera hangs from a light pole next to a small hand-painted billboard that declares the corner a “safety zone” with no gambling, drugs, or guns allowed.
nadignewspapers.com
Homeless mother and son who lived for months near Milwaukee-Lawrence intersection in Jefferson Park relocated to hotel after 16th District affinity officer builds relationship with them
A mother and her 19-year-old son who had been living on a bench and in a tent near the Milwaukee-Lawrence intersection for more than four months are no longer living on the area’s streets following the assistance of 16th (Jefferson Park) Police District affinity officer Nikoletta Papadopoulos and social service agencies.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Neighborhood pride competes with gentrification fears for residents coping with Obama Center traffic woes in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood
CHICAGO — When the road construction around the coming Obama Presidential Center kicked into a new phase last month, South Shore resident Jane Carson said she took the longer bus rides home in stride because she knew it was for the greater good: a grand community space dedicated to the nation’s first African American president and first lady.
Ryan Construction worker killed at NIPSCO substation in Indiana, company says
NIPSCO said the victim worked for Ryan Construction.
Fox 32 Chicago
Man fatally shot in the head while in vehicle on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A man was killed after being shot in the head on Chicago's South Side Thursday. At about 7:54 p.m., a 25-year-old man was inside a vehicle in the 8000 block of South Vernon when he was struck in the head by gunfire, police said. He was transported to...
Meet the people who light up Chicago's skyline with messages on the Blue Cross Blue Shield building
When you see the message in Chicago's skyline, know there are a team of folks working to add meaning to our celebrations and to a variety of issues.
Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora Reaches Capacity, Closes Entrances on Black Friday
Black Friday shoppers have stowed the stores at Chicago Premium Outlet in suburban Aurora. The Aurora Police Department said in a Tweet the mall hit full capacity at 12:46 p.m., forcing entrances to be closed off and traffic to be re-directed for a period of time. In an update posted...
fox32chicago.com
Construction to begin on Jane Byrne Interchange; delays expected
Drivers can expect some changes along the Jane Byrne Interchange starting Tuesday. I's part of an ongoing reconstruction project.
Girl, 11, located after reported missing from Chicago's West Side, police say
A missing 11-year-old girl has been located Friday, according to Chicago police.
blockclubchicago.org
Schiller Place Apartments Open, Bringing 24 Affordable Apartments To Former YMCA Site On Near North Side
NEAR NORTH SIDE — A three-building, mixed-income rental complex is now open on Near North Side land that once housed the Isham YMCA. The Schiller Place Apartments — at 711, 731 and 749 W. Schiller St. — opened last week. It consists of 48 apartments across the three buildings.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 15, shot while walking down the street on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was shot while walking down the street Wednesday afternoon on Chicago's South Side. At about 3:18 p.m., a 15-year-old boy was in the 200 block of West 37th Place when he was shot in the right leg and lower back, Chicago police said. He was...
Fox 32 Chicago
SWAT situation on Chicago's Southwest Side
Around 6:50 a.m. law enforcement surrounded a residence on 87th Street and Southwest Highway in Scottsdale near Hometown.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with fatal shooting in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with fatally shooting another man in Humboldt Park earlier this month. Jacquail Jones, 22, faces one felony count of murder. On Nov. 9, Jones allegedly shot a 52-year-old man in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue. The victim died from his...
Lincoln Park shooting, robbery victim Dakotah Earley getting closer to walking on his own, mom says
Dakotah Earley was critically injured in a Lincoln Park robbery back in May.
fox32chicago.com
Man pulls knife on passenger at CTA Blue Line station on Northwest Side: police
CHICAGO - A man pulled knife on another man at a CTA Blue Line platform on the Northwest Side early Thursday morning. Police say the victim told responding officers that the unidentified offender accused him of taking his belongings while showing a knife. The men were on at a CTA...
fox32chicago.com
1 in custody after SWAT team surrounded home on Chicago's Southwest Side
CHICAGO - SWAT team members were outside a home on Chicago's Southwest Side early Friday morning. Around 6:50 a.m. law enforcement surrounded a residence on 87th Street and Southwest Highway in Scottsdale near Hometown. Hometown police say this was a domestic incident. Someone was taken into custody and the scene...
Comments / 0