fox32chicago.com

Man standing outside shot by unknown offender on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A 21-year-old man was shot Friday afternoon in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood. Around 2:15 p.m., police say the male victim was standing outside in the 200 block of South Central Park Boulevard when he heard shots and felt pain after an unknown offender approached him on foot.
nadignewspapers.com

Homeless mother and son who lived for months near Milwaukee-Lawrence intersection in Jefferson Park relocated to hotel after 16th District affinity officer builds relationship with them

A mother and her 19-year-old son who had been living on a bench and in a tent near the Milwaukee-Lawrence intersection for more than four months are no longer living on the area’s streets following the assistance of 16th (Jefferson Park) Police District affinity officer Nikoletta Papadopoulos and social service agencies.
Greater Milwaukee Today

Neighborhood pride competes with gentrification fears for residents coping with Obama Center traffic woes in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood

CHICAGO — When the road construction around the coming Obama Presidential Center kicked into a new phase last month, South Shore resident Jane Carson said she took the longer bus rides home in stride because she knew it was for the greater good: a grand community space dedicated to the nation’s first African American president and first lady.
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 15, shot while walking down the street on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was shot while walking down the street Wednesday afternoon on Chicago's South Side. At about 3:18 p.m., a 15-year-old boy was in the 200 block of West 37th Place when he was shot in the right leg and lower back, Chicago police said. He was...
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with fatal shooting in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with fatally shooting another man in Humboldt Park earlier this month. Jacquail Jones, 22, faces one felony count of murder. On Nov. 9, Jones allegedly shot a 52-year-old man in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue. The victim died from his...
fox32chicago.com

1 in custody after SWAT team surrounded home on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO - SWAT team members were outside a home on Chicago's Southwest Side early Friday morning. Around 6:50 a.m. law enforcement surrounded a residence on 87th Street and Southwest Highway in Scottsdale near Hometown. Hometown police say this was a domestic incident. Someone was taken into custody and the scene...
