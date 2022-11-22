Read full article on original website
A woman was killed after driving the wrong way on a Houston freewayhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Quadruple shooting leaves two dead after woman's ex entered home and started shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
A homeowner was shot at by HPD officer after being mistaken for an armed intruderhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Things To Do In SE Houston Thanksgiving Weekend 2022: An Atypical ListMae A.Houston, TX
Black Friday in Houston is no longer the chaotic crowd we're used to
HOUSTON — More than 166 million people are expected to go shopping this holiday weekend and more than 50% of those people are expected to do so in person. Despite inflation, folks are still spending their money on Black Friday. "Who doesn't want to save money?" said Fredy Guevara....
houstoniamag.com
Houstonia's Definitive Guide to the 13 Best Bakeries in Houston
Savoring Houston’s diversity one delectable morsel at a time. There’s something inherently intimate about baked goods. For some pastry chefs, it’s one of their last remaining connections to a departed relative, a piece of their family story kept alive in the form of yeast, flour, and salt. For others, it’s about storytelling, transforming a classic recipe by infusing elements of childhood or travel to make something delicious and uniquely their own.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 25 Things to Do for Christmas 2022 in Houston
Make your holiday season merry and bright with our top 25 Christmas events and things to do around Houston in 2022. If you’re counting down the days until Christmas and have already started jamming to holiday tunes, you’ll probably want to mark your calendar for a few of these events and seasonal attractions.
365thingsinhouston.com
Take a tour of Christmas lights in Houston’s must-see neighborhoods & holiday attractions
Pile in the car for a leisurely holiday drive or take a hot cocoa-fueled stroll while you ooh and ah at Houston’s most popular Christmas light displays—in residential neighborhoods and at city landmarks alike. Every year, Houston neighborhoods light up like a Christmas tree (literally), with homes, streets,...
It's lit! Downtown Houston to feature 8 winter wonderlands with lights, ice skating, markets
Walking in a winter wonderland just became a reality. 🎅⛄🎄
Vintage warbirds are on display at a hanger at the Lone Star Flight Museum near Ellington Airfield in Clear Lake City, SE Houston.Photo byPi3.124/Creative Commons via Wikimedia.
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent Honored With Key To The City & His Own Day In Houston
Houston, TX - 50 Cent has been given his own day and the key to the city of Houston as H-Town continues to embrace the Queens, New York native as one of its own. The G-Unit boss was presented with the prestigious honors by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner at the annual Thanksgiving Day Parade in the Texas metropolis on Thursday (November 24).
365thingsinhouston.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: November 25 to 27, 2022
Take a tour of H-Town’s weekend highlights with our 365 Houston guide to the best things to do in Houston this weekend, from Friday, November 25 to Sunday, November 27, 2022. Every weekend, Houston has plenty of happenings to be found around town—but which ones are the highlights that...
houstoniamag.com
Home Is Where the Art Is: The Coolest Pink House in Montrose
How a local architect helped a Houston couple create an art lover’s dream home. After living in a 600-square-foot apartment together for thirty-one years, in 2018 an art loving couple (who wish to remain anonymous for this article) commissioned Houston-based architect Brett Zamore to design their new home in the Montrose neighborhood. The new home would serve as their personal retreat, a place with plenty of room to gather together, cozy spots to be alone, and surround them with their favorite artwork.
papercitymag.com
New Seafood Restaurant Brings Serious Chef Power to Rice Village — Navy Blue Is No Mere Encore For Aaron Bludorn
Chef Aaron Bludorn's second Houston restaurant dubbed Navy Blue brings seafood to Rice Village. (Photo by Michael Anthony) The much-awaited new Houston seafood restaurant Navy Blue has sailed into Rice Village, dropping anchor on Times Boulevard. It is more than a beautiful encore to chef Aaron Bludorn’s first Houston restaurant Bludorn. It’s a fitting homage to the man who raised this rising star in the culinary world.
New Cookie Shop to Open in Katy
Whopy Cooky will offer a variety of warm cookies individually or in party packs.
KHOU
Strange but true: Muhammad Ali celebrates in Houston with heavyweight champ-sized birthday cake
HOUSTON — A big mouth? He had that. But big enough to eat a heavyweight champ-sized prize?. The date: January 17, 1967. The occasion? Muhammad Ali's birthday. He’s in Houston training for a title fight. To celebrate the champ turning 25, officials from the Astrodome present him with a colossal cake.
Texas steakhouse ranked one of the most popular in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas knows how to do food right, there’s no question it’s the king of barbecue, Tex-Mex, and of course, steak. If there’s ever a doubt about the level of steak Texas restaurants can cook up, we’re here to help get that out of here. We checked out a report from Eat This, Not That! on the most popular independent steakhouses in the country, and naturally, a Texas spot cracked this lucrative list.
defendernetwork.com
Houston realtor giving kids of single moms new beds
Houston Realtor Noel Collier, Founder & CEO of Noel Collier Group Powered by Keller Williams Professionals, is launching a personal initiative to help Houston Area single moms tuck their kids into brand new beds this holiday season!. The Houston native and accomplished realtor was once a single mom herself and...
fox26houston.com
Excessive rainfall for Thanksgiving in Houston
Looks like the rainy Thanksgiving weather pattern will extend into the weekend. Black Friday should include an umbrella around the Houston area. Rain chances increasing during the day so earlier shopping may mean less rain to dodge. Saturday morning should see more downpours across Southeast Texas but Sunday should see the return of sunshine.
fox26houston.com
Drainage issues keep some southeast Houston residents trapped in their own homes
Houston - "I've lived here since 1974," said Patricia Haynes. Haynes lives in the 6400 block of Reed Road in southeast Houston. You can drive a block in either direction from her house and the street is clear. But look how much standing water she has in front of her...
Click2Houston.com
Cypress Ranch HS Cheerleaders are headed to the Big Apple!
CYPRESS – Cheerleaders from Cypress Ranch are headed to New York for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade!. This will be their first time performing at an event this large! They’re so excited to represent the Cypress community and show off their amazing skills. They performed on the...
KHOU
Magical Winter Lights in Baytown
Six million lights and 100 glowing lanterns combine for a breathtaking holiday display at Houston Raceway Park in Baytown. They're open nightly through Jan. 7.
The rain couldn't stop the downtown Houston H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade
You can't rain on this parade! Thousands of Houstonians gathered downtown for the 73rd Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade.
For Houston Viewers, You Missed An Epic Bills-Lions Ending
Tornado warning caused Houston to miss the end of the game…
