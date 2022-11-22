ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

houstoniamag.com

Houstonia's Definitive Guide to the 13 Best Bakeries in Houston

Savoring Houston’s diversity one delectable morsel at a time. There’s something inherently intimate about baked goods. For some pastry chefs, it’s one of their last remaining connections to a departed relative, a piece of their family story kept alive in the form of yeast, flour, and salt. For others, it’s about storytelling, transforming a classic recipe by infusing elements of childhood or travel to make something delicious and uniquely their own.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 25 Things to Do for Christmas 2022 in Houston

Make your holiday season merry and bright with our top 25 Christmas events and things to do around Houston in 2022. If you’re counting down the days until Christmas and have already started jamming to holiday tunes, you’ll probably want to mark your calendar for a few of these events and seasonal attractions.
HOUSTON, TX
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Honored With Key To The City & His Own Day In Houston

Houston, TX - 50 Cent has been given his own day and the key to the city of Houston as H-Town continues to embrace the Queens, New York native as one of its own. The G-Unit boss was presented with the prestigious honors by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner at the annual Thanksgiving Day Parade in the Texas metropolis on Thursday (November 24).
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

The 15 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: November 25 to 27, 2022

Take a tour of H-Town’s weekend highlights with our 365 Houston guide to the best things to do in Houston this weekend, from Friday, November 25 to Sunday, November 27, 2022. Every weekend, Houston has plenty of happenings to be found around town—but which ones are the highlights that...
HOUSTON, TX
houstoniamag.com

Home Is Where the Art Is: The Coolest Pink House in Montrose

How a local architect helped a Houston couple create an art lover’s dream home. After living in a 600-square-foot apartment together for thirty-one years, in 2018 an art loving couple (who wish to remain anonymous for this article) commissioned Houston-based architect Brett Zamore to design their new home in the Montrose neighborhood. The new home would serve as their personal retreat, a place with plenty of room to gather together, cozy spots to be alone, and surround them with their favorite artwork.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

New Seafood Restaurant Brings Serious Chef Power to Rice Village — Navy Blue Is No Mere Encore For Aaron Bludorn

Chef Aaron Bludorn's second Houston restaurant dubbed Navy Blue brings seafood to Rice Village. (Photo by Michael Anthony) The much-awaited new Houston seafood restaurant Navy Blue has sailed into Rice Village, dropping anchor on Times Boulevard. It is more than a beautiful encore to chef Aaron Bludorn’s first Houston restaurant Bludorn. It’s a fitting homage to the man who raised this rising star in the culinary world.
HOUSTON, TX
CW33

Texas steakhouse ranked one of the most popular in the country: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas knows how to do food right, there’s no question it’s the king of barbecue, Tex-Mex, and of course, steak. If there’s ever a doubt about the level of steak Texas restaurants can cook up, we’re here to help get that out of here. We checked out a report from Eat This, Not That! on the most popular independent steakhouses in the country, and naturally, a Texas spot cracked this lucrative list.
TEXAS STATE
defendernetwork.com

Houston realtor giving kids of single moms new beds

Houston Realtor Noel Collier, Founder & CEO of Noel Collier Group Powered by Keller Williams Professionals, is launching a personal initiative to help Houston Area single moms tuck their kids into brand new beds this holiday season!. The Houston native and accomplished realtor was once a single mom herself and...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Excessive rainfall for Thanksgiving in Houston

Looks like the rainy Thanksgiving weather pattern will extend into the weekend. Black Friday should include an umbrella around the Houston area. Rain chances increasing during the day so earlier shopping may mean less rain to dodge. Saturday morning should see more downpours across Southeast Texas but Sunday should see the return of sunshine.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Cypress Ranch HS Cheerleaders are headed to the Big Apple!

CYPRESS – Cheerleaders from Cypress Ranch are headed to New York for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade!. This will be their first time performing at an event this large! They’re so excited to represent the Cypress community and show off their amazing skills. They performed on the...
CYPRESS, TX
KHOU

Magical Winter Lights in Baytown

Six million lights and 100 glowing lanterns combine for a breathtaking holiday display at Houston Raceway Park in Baytown. They're open nightly through Jan. 7.
HOUSTON, TX

