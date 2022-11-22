Clawing for crab? Here's how to get one for Thanksgiving

A catch of Dungeness crab is unloaded from the Denise Susan fishing boat at Pier 45. Craig Lee/the Examiner

Thanksgiving brings out the worst in some people.

Getting loved ones together and coordinating a large meal has become the least of our worries. The holiday's legacy of genocide, increasingly inflammatory and disparate politics, rampant sickness and — gulp — dietary restrictions are putting strain on gatherings.

Now, the final straw may have broke the crustacean's back: not only is there a turkey shortage , but the traditional Bay Area bird alternative, crab, won't be commercially available until Dec 16.

Don't panic — The Examiner knows a guy.

Bass Tub , a fishing and tour boat out of Fisherman's Wharf, offers trips for recreational fishing year-round. Potential catch ranges from staples like halibut and striped bass to seasonally available shark, rockfish and tuna. Guests can purchase a spot on the boat, rent equipment, and catch as much as they are legally allowed to during a trip out to sea.

The crab season is one of their busiest, according to owner Erik Anfinson, and this particular autumn has been packed.

"Right now, for our season, this is gonna be the only way to get fresh, local crab," said Anfinson. "We've had limits every trip, which means that every angler takes home 10 legal size crab."

Catching crab is not rocket science. A fisherman drops a line, or a hoop net, with some bait inside and drags it along the bottom of the ocean. When it's time to head home, the hoop nets are pulled up and the crabs inside are measured to keep or toss back. This means that people who have never been fishing in their life have a decent chance of hauling in a good catch, said Anfinson.

"Being out there is pretty neat — bringing people from the mainland and taking them out in the ocean, especially the people who have never done it before, giving them the whole experience. Like never knowing what you're gonna see in the traps or catch on the end of your line."

The 2022-23 commercial crabbing season has been pushed back twice now by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife due to the presence of migrating whales near the bay. Scientists are citing a marine heat wave, or "blob", from January that spurred an uptick in the local anchovy population that migrating humpback whales are continuing to feed on off the coast.

Atypical environmental behavior is becoming more commonplace with climate change. The local fishing economy has to adapt, said Anfinson, which may mean that sportfishing tour boats could supplement demand until the market opens.

"We're going to keep running these trips until the commercial season opens, then we'll pull in our gear and the commercial guys can take over from there. This is the perfect way to keep Fisherman's Wharf in operation. Commercial fishermen and sport fishermen alike — we try to keep the city up and running."

According to the Monterey Bay Fisheries Trus t, "the purchase of Dungeness crab has never been safer", thanks to the voluntary efforts of local crabbers to practice responsible fishing and improve ocean conditions.

Until commercial season opens, the Bay's fishing economy is still able to self-sustain. A program called Off-the-Boat at Piers 45 and 47 allows fishermen to sell their catch directly to consumers, either through a Facebook page or an app called FishLine.

According to the Port of San Francisco, which hosts the direct sales program, Off-the-Boat was a huge hit last year. Live crab sales should return this season on Pier 47.

As long as keen anglers procure the appropriate gear, crab are fair game on land, too. Public piers allow crab fishing without a license.