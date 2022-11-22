Read full article on original website
Football: Henderson, Smith-Njigba among 8 Buckeyes unavailable against MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: McCarthy, No. 3 Michigan go back to back, beat No. 2 Buckeyes 45-23The LanternColumbus, OH
Buckeye student-athletes balance faith off the fieldThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State rolls Wright State 105-52The LanternColumbus, OH
saturdaytradition.com
Blake Corum planning on playing against Ohio State, per report
Blake Corum is set to play in the biggest game of Michigan’s season against Ohio State. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported the news. Corum has been a huge part of the Wolverine offense this season. Corum has played in all 11 games for Michigan this season. He has 1,457 yards rushing with 19 total touchdowns on the year.
saturdaytradition.com
Desmond Howard: 'Things will get hot' for Ryan Day if Ohio State loses to Michigan for second straight season
Desmond Howard thinks Ryan Day could feel some fire under his seat if the Buckeyes lose to Michigan in The Game on Saturday. Discussing Saturday’s matchup, the ESPN College GameDay host and analyst said that no matter what Day does the rest of the season, a win against Michigan is a must via Eleven Warriors.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State LB injured on opening kickoff of The Game
Ohio State suffered a loss on the opening kickoff of The Game on Saturday. Freshman CJ Hicks collided with teammate Xavier Johnson on his return and went down to the ground with an apparent leg injury. Hicks needed to be tended to on the field and was unable to exit the field under his own power. The LB didn’t put any pressure on his right leg as he was being escorted off the field by two trainers.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day explains the message to handle the emotion for his Ohio State team ahead of Michigan
Ryan Day and Ohio State have had this game circled for a full calendar year, and Saturday everything is on the line in The Game. The Buckeyes, ranked No. 2 in the nation, face the Wolverines, who are ranked No. 3, and a College Football Playoff spot — and not to mention a conference championship and bragging rights — is on the line in Columbus.
saturdaytradition.com
Cornelius Johnson breaks tackle, torches Ohio State for incredible game-tying TD in second quarter
Cornelius Johnson is giving Michigan a huge spark in The Game. After the offense has been bogged down for much of the first half, Johnson torched Ohio State’s defense with a huge play. Facing a 3rd-and-9 play, Johnson ran a quick comeback route. The connection with JJ McCarthy would...
saturdaytradition.com
Fans, media react to incredible first half in The Game
If you aren’t watching The Game right now on FOX, you’re missing out. Both teams are putting on quite the show with the B1G East on the line. It was almost like Ohio State and Michigan were trying to outdo each with the impressive plays they were making. The Buckeyes went into halftime with the lead, but fans should expect even more offensive fireworks in the second half with the way things are going.
saturdaytradition.com
6 Buckeyes set to be officially out for The Game
Ohio State will be without several players for perhaps one of the most important games of the season as they take on No. 3 Michigan. Ahead of the clash on Saturday, Ohio State released their Week 13 Status report sowing that several important players will be unavailable for the contest.
saturdaytradition.com
College GameDay Podcast crew reveals their picks for The Game
The 2022 edition of The Game might be the most highly-anticipated game of the season. With that in mind, the College GameDay Podcast crew recently revealed their thoughts on the matchup. Rece Davis, Pete Thamel, and Bill Connelly all like Ohio State to end up victorious. “This game’s going to...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State unveils uniforms for Land-Grant Trophy matchup with Penn State
Michigan State unveiled a spiffy new twist on a traditional helmet ahead of the Rivalry Week matchup with Penn State on Saturday. The Spartans released a video on twitter showing off the uniform combination ahead of the Land-Grant Trophy game. The video shows each element of the Spartans uniform, from the white britches to green and white jersey, before focusing on the helmet, which is a matte Spartan green, with a white block S.
saturdaytradition.com
Cornelius Johnson comes through again, scores from 75 yards out on wide-open bomb vs. Ohio State
Cornelius Johnson has caught fire and is starting to compile a performance for the ages in The Game. After Michigan was sluggish into the second quarter, Johnson has now scored on back-to-back massive plays against Ohio State. The first was a 69-yard catch-and-run that included a broken tackle. The second...
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Jones seen at pregame warmups with O-line in Columbus
Matt Jones was listed as a ‘game time decision’ headed into Saturday’s matchup with Michigan in The Game. During pregame warmups on Saturday, it was reported that Jones was going through the first round of warmups with the rest of the team. If Jones is able to play, it would be a huge boost for the Buckeye offensive line.
saturdaytradition.com
4 Ohio State players receive status updates for The Game, per report
Miyan Williams, TreVeyon Henderson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and RG Matt Jones all received their statuses for The Game. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported the news. Ohio State is going to have one of its RBs back in action. Williams is set to play against Michigan. However, Henderson is going to be out for the top ranked matchup.
saturdaytradition.com
JJ McCarthy kickstarts second half with huge TD pass to Colston Loveland
J.J. McCarthy found one of his receivers for a touchdown again as the Michigan offense continued its aerial assault of the Ohio State secondary. The 2nd half of The Game is looking a lot like the 1st. McCarthy stepped up in the pocket to avoid the Buckeye pass rush on...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football has 4 players returning from injury who are expected to play in The Game
Donovan Edwards, Luke Schoonmaker, Mike Morris, and Trevor Keegan were all questionable heading into the matchup with Ohio State. They all got their statuses confirmed for The Game. Edwards, Schoonmaker, Morris, and Keegan are all expected to be playing. Edwards has been a great complimentary option to Blake Corum this...
saturdaytradition.com
Iced out: Michigan drops away uniforms for The Game with hype video
The temperature isn’t going to be the only thing that’s cold in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday. Michigan released a hype video detailing its “icy” all white uniforms for Saturday’s rivalry game against Ohio State. The video opens with the white uniforms being pulled out from underneath some ice in a cooler, and then reveals its all white threads.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan vs. Ohio State: Wolverines will win if these 5 things happen
On Saturday, No. 2 Ohio State (11-0, 8-0) hosts No. 3 Michigan (11-0, 8-0) for all the Big Ten bragging rights (at least for another season). It’s been more than 20 years since the Wolverines have won 2 in a row against the Buckeyes, and it’s been 30 years since they’ve won back-to-back outright Big Ten regular-season championships.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football brings back host of Buckeye legends to narrate hype video for The Game
Ohio State is facing Michigan in one of the biggest games of the season Saturday, and the Buckeyes dropped a hype video Friday morning to get fans in the spirit for the game. The video features some Ohio State legends, from Ezekiel Elliot to J.T. Barrett to Jim Tressel, all Ohio State legends in their own sense.
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State vs. Michigan State: Prediction and preview
Penn State vs. Michigan State highlights Rivalry Weekend around the B1G with the Land-Grant Trophy back up for grabs! Saturday’s kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET on FS1. Penn State and Michigan State are two teams heading in opposite directions in 2022. Though the Nittany Lions lost their two biggest games of the year, James Franklin’s squad has won every game it was supposed to this year.
saturdaytradition.com
Chris Holtmann has message for haters following solid win over Texas Tech
Chris Holtmann is making sure everyone who doubted Ohio State on the court never lets that happen again. The Buckeyes pulled off an 80-73 upset win over Texas Tech thanks to a 39-point 2nd half. Holtmann told reporters postgame that haters are simply “part of the business” and that you “gotta love them” every time a win occurs.
saturdaytradition.com
MSU Interim President Teresa K. Woodroof reaffirms university's stance on Michigan Stadium tunnel investigation
Michigan State’s Interim President Teresa K. Woodroof released a statement on Wednesday about how the university is planning on aiding in the Michigan Stadium tunnel investigation. Some Michigan and Michigan State players got into a fight in the tunnel following the rivalry game on Oct. 29. The Spartans’ two-game...
