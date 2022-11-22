Read full article on original website
Football: Henderson, Smith-Njigba among 8 Buckeyes unavailable against MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Lost Columbus communities reborn with Ghost Neighborhoods ProjectThe LanternColumbus, OH
Buckeye student-athletes balance faith off the fieldThe LanternColumbus, OH
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan uniform combo unveiled for matchup vs. Ohio State [Video]
On Saturday at noon, the heated rivalry between Michigan and Ohio State will continue when the undefeated Wolverines take on the undefeated Buckeyes at the Horseshoe in Columbus. The winner of The Game will advance to the Big Ten Championship Game, which will be held next Saturday in Indianapolis. On Friday, the Michigan uniform combo was unveiled for their huge matchup against Ohio State.
saturdaytradition.com
College GameDay Podcast crew reveals their picks for The Game
The 2022 edition of The Game might be the most highly-anticipated game of the season. With that in mind, the College GameDay Podcast crew recently revealed their thoughts on the matchup. Rece Davis, Pete Thamel, and Bill Connelly all like Ohio State to end up victorious. “This game’s going to...
saturdaytradition.com
Offensive, defensive leaders for Michigan reveal key to slowing down Ohio State
With a few hours left before The Game kicks off, some leaders on the Michigan side talked about how to stop Ohio State. J.J. McCarthy, Ryan Hayes, Mazi Smith and others gave their keys to the game. McCarthy kept his answer short and sweet, “Just be us, we feel very...
Why Michigan deserves College Football Playoff berth over Ohio State
The Michigan Wolverines have had a spectacular season, rolling to an 11-0 record as they head into Saturday’s regular-season ending confrontation with archrival Ohio State. The Wolverines are the No. 3 team in the College Football Playoff rankings, while the Buckeyes are the No. 2 team. Michigan has taken care of business both at home and on the road, but going to Columbus is clearly a more difficult assignment than playing the Buckeyes in Ann Arbor.
Michigan Football vs. Ohio State, Blake Corum, JJ McCarthy, U-M Defense, Jim Harbaugh
It's finally here. When the 2022 season kicked off, everyone already had the showdown in Columbus circled because of how things played out in 2021 and because it's "The Game". It's unlikely that everyone thought it would be 11-0 vs. 11-0, No. 2 vs. No. 3 or so important to the Big Ten title and College Football Playoff pictures, but here we are. Jim Harbaugh and Ryan Day have both been pretty tight lipped this week, so it's time to let the play do the talking.
Look: New Weather Update For Ohio State vs. Michigan On Saturday
One of college football's greatest rivalries will feature two of the top three teams in America this Saturday. In their annual matchup dubbed "The Game," No. 2 Ohio State will host No. 3 Michigan this weekend in a clash likely to decide the Big Ten's representative in the College Football ...
Longtime family tailgaters bid Buckeyes games farewell
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After nearly a century, a Buckeye game tradition is having its last hurrah. The Roemer family has hosted a tailgate at every Ohio State University home game for more than 90 years. After four generations of pre-game cheer, Saturday’s rivalry game tailgate will be their last. “My grandfather, he graduated from […]
saturdaytradition.com
Breeon Ishmail, 3-star LB from 2023 class, makes B1G commitment
Breeon Ishmail, a 3-star linebacker from the class of 2023, announced his commitment to Michigan Friday morning. Ishmail, a Cincinnati, Ohio, native, is the No. 71 linebacker in the nation and the No. 25 player in Ohio per the 247Sports Composite. He also received offers from Cincinnati, Akron, Bowling Green and Colorado State before landing at Michigan.
saturdaytradition.com
Iced out: Michigan drops away uniforms for The Game with hype video
The temperature isn’t going to be the only thing that’s cold in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday. Michigan released a hype video detailing its “icy” all white uniforms for Saturday’s rivalry game against Ohio State. The video opens with the white uniforms being pulled out from underneath some ice in a cooler, and then reveals its all white threads.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football brings back host of Buckeye legends to narrate hype video for The Game
Ohio State is facing Michigan in one of the biggest games of the season Saturday, and the Buckeyes dropped a hype video Friday morning to get fans in the spirit for the game. The video features some Ohio State legends, from Ezekiel Elliot to J.T. Barrett to Jim Tressel, all Ohio State legends in their own sense.
saturdaytradition.com
DraftKings Michigan Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $150 on Wolverines vs. Buckeyes
The #2 Buckeyes will host the #3 Wolverines in Columbus today, and the DraftKings Michigan promo code will provide the best game odds with a $150 bonus if you can pick the winner. There is no need to enter the DraftKings Michigan promo code manually. Simply click this link or...
WFMJ.com
Ohio, Michigan governors place wager on Ohio State vs. Michigan game
It's one of the biggest rivalries in all of college football and this year, even state governors are getting involved. Ohio Governor, Mike DeWine along with Michigan Governor, Gretchen Whitmer placed a friendly wager on the big game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan Wolverines highlighting regional delicacies from both states.
detroitsportsnation.com
J.J. McCarthy, Michigan players excited to play in hostile Horseshoe against Ohio State
We are just over 24 hours away from Michigan vs. Ohio State, and to say the anticipation has been growing would be a severe understatement. On Saturday afternoon, the 11-0 Wolverines will take on the 11-0 Buckeyes in what is sure to be an extremely hostile environment at the Horseshoe in Columbus, Ohio. Though it is sure to be extremely loud and pro-Ohio State, Wolverines QB J.J. McCarthy and his teammates are excited about the opportunity.
LeBron James Gives Ohio State Buckeyes The 'Perfect' Gift Before Huge Michigan Matchup
Can you guess what it was?
Ohio State defeats Michigan in annual Blood Battle
An earlier story on the OSU-Michigan Blood Battle can be seen in the player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Michigan Wolverines in the second-greatest rivalry this week. The 41st annual Blood Battle, a blood drive competition between Ohio State University and the University of Michigan, concluded and for the […]
The Game trailer: 'You give everything you possibly have to win this game'
There are just two days remaining until The Game. Ohio State and Michigan will meet for the 118th time in their history come Saturday at 12 p.m. ET in what is the greatest rivalry in all of sports. The Buckeyes and the Wolverines facing each other always means intensity and...
Maize n Brew
Staff Predictions: Michigan vs. Ohio State
Well, folks, we made it. The last week of the 2022 college football regular season is finally here. The biggest game of the weekend — as it usually is — is No. 3 Michigan at No. 2 Ohio State. With a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game and College Football Playoff up for grabs, both teams duke it out with everything on the line.
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Coach's Warning
The Wolverines have one of the country's best rushing offenses, often able to steamroll teams in the fourth quarter, but Ohio State says it's prepared for that. Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said on Wednesday that the Buckeyes have a plan for Michigan. You've been warned, Wolverines. "They're a...
landgrantholyland.com
Bucketheads Podcast: Ohio State comes home from Maui with two wins
‘Bucketheads’ is LGHL’s men’s basketball podcast, hosted by Connor Lemons and Justin Golba. Every episode they give you the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes and everything else happening in the college hoops world. Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts |...
detroitsportsnation.com
Rumor: Michigan makes decision on Blake Corum, Donvan Edwards’ availability vs. Ohio State
On Saturday afternoon, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines will be in Columbus to take on No. 2 Ohio State in a game that will determine which team advances to the Big Ten Championship Game next week in Indianapolis. The big question for the Wolverines is whether or not running backs Blake Corum and/or Donovan Edwards will be available for the biggest game of the year. Detroit Sports Nation has been told that a decision has already been made on both Corum’s and Edwards’ availability vs. Ohio State.
